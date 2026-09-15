Peyton Watson Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Peyton Watson (hamstring) is in line for ample rotation minutes in 2026-27, according to NBA.com's Shaun Powell. Cleveland landed Watson from Denver in a five-team sign-and-trade in August, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting a four-year, $88 million deal. Watson broke out with the Nuggets last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 1.5 threes in 29.6 minutes while shooting 41.1 percent from deep. He played only 54 games and missed the playoffs with a hamstring injury, so durability is still part of the draft-day equation. Max Strus and Dean Wade are gone from Cleveland's wing mix, giving Watson a clear path to meaningful minutes next to James Harden, though Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill remain in the perimeter picture. Watson has a useful fantasy profile if last year's shooting holds, but the scoring may be harder to repeat in a deeper Cavaliers offense.
Source: Shaun Powell
Source: Shaun Powell