Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Cam Whitmore (shoulder) has emerged as a possible target for the Denver Nuggets, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Cleveland waived Whitmore in late August after acquiring him from Washington in the five-team deal that sent Peyton Watson from Denver to the Cavaliers. The 22-year-old averaged 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes across two seasons with Houston before an upper-extremity DVT limited him to 21 games with Washington last season. Denver lost Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer, leaving room for another scoring wing behind Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and DeMar DeRozan. The money is the catch, as Denver may not want to carry a 15th standard contract deep into tax territory. A two-way deal looks like the cleaner path, but that would cap Whitmore's immediate fantasy appeal unless he earns a promotion.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein