Sam Darnold Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
Sam Darnold (glute) is dealing with a unique soft-tissue injury, and the Seahawks expect him back in a few weeks. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the injury has a four-week timeline for his return to play, but there is still a possibility that he can get back a little sooner and miss only a couple of games. Drew Lock will start in Darnold's place in Week 2 against the Cardinals after leading Seattle to a 13-10 victory over the Patriots following Darnold's early departure. Darnold's hip joint checked out OK earlier this week, though, so it seems he avoided major injury. Since it is an unusual injury, the timeline is a little unclear, but the Seahawks have not placed him on IR, which indicates they think there is a chance he'll be able to return within four games.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo