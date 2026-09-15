Elijah Sarratt Ready to Contribute for Ravens
Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but the rookie could quickly get onto the fantasy radar for Week 2 and beyond. The Ravens' receiver corps was dealt a couple of major injuries on Sunday, headlined by rookie Ja'Kobi Lane suffering a wrist fracture. Star receiver Zay Flowers also picked up a hamstring injury, but he's day-to-day. Regardless of whether Flowers plays in Week 2, Sarratt should be active with Lane sidelined. The Indiana product has an opportunity to produce right away, as Rashod Bateman, LaJohntay Wester, and Devontez Walker leave a lot to be desired in the passing game. Sarratt could easily out-produce any or all of them with just one good game, and he'd quickly find himself second in the wide receiver pecking order behind Flowers. Simply based on upside and potential opportunity alone, Sarratt is an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire in 14+ team leagues, especially for managers who drafted one of Flowers or Lane.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller