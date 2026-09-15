Demarcus Robinson Set to Take Over as No. 3 Receiver
Demarcus Robinson will jump to No. 3 on the depth chart after teammate De'Zhaun Stribling suffered an ankle sprain. Robinson didn't initially have any fantasy relevance to start the season, but he's suddenly on the fantasy radar after catching two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown when Stribling exited last Thursday. The veteran pass-catcher has never been worth drafting in fantasy leagues, but he has consistently carved out small stints of fantasy relevance because of his reliability as a depth option in the passing game. Being third on the depth chart might not translate to consistent fantasy dominance, but this offense can definitely support him as a low-end WR3/flex on a weekly basis in deeper leagues. Managers in 14+ team leagues should look to add Robinson off waivers, and he even has some appeal in 12+ team formats, especially for managers who drafted Stribling.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller