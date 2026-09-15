Eli Raridon an Impact Player Around the Goal Line?
Eli Raridon converted his lone target into a two-yard touchdown reception during his NFL debut in Week 1. The 22-year-old's low target total and 54% snap share indicate that he's not ready to pass Hunter Henry on the depth chart any time soon, but we have to wonder if he's still going to be a consistent threat to produce around the goal line. He was on the receiving end of the Patriots' only touchdown in the season opener, getting wide open as the defense paid attention to other offensive players. Managers should continue to monitor Raridon's usage and impact around the goal line, but in the meantime, he's not a bad player to speculatively add in deeper fantasy football leagues. He'll look to replicate his goal-line success while increasing his target share in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller