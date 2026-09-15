Baker Mayfield Still a High-Upside Target Despite Week 1 Dip
Baker Mayfield had four turnovers in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to an apparent decline in his fantasy stock. However, fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to one bad week, especially when Mayfield has had games like this before. The 31-year-old plays with a level of recklessness, and although it led to three fumbles on Sunday, he's just as capable of harnessing that playing style and dropping three or four touchdowns. He's a high-ceiling, low-floor fantasy quarterback, and he's worth rostering in most leagues simply due to his talent, track record, and strong supporting cast. Dropping a dud game against a subpar Bengals defense is far from ideal, but he should bounce back against an even worse Browns squad in Week 2. He continues to rank as a mid-range QB2 with QB1 upside depending on the matchup. There's rest-of-season appeal here, but he's also a very intriguing short-term streamer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller