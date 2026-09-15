Braelon Allen on Track for Standalone Value in Jets Offense
Braelon Allen showed that he can be one of the players who carve out standalone value in fantasy football. Despite operating behind Breece Hall, Allen put together an impressive box score on Sunday, rushing for 40 yards on 10 carries with a 40% snap share. The Jets placed a heavy emphasis on running the ball, and Allen benefitted as a result. He came close to scoring a touchdown, which would have made him a top-36 fantasy running back for Week 1. The Jets' schedule gets tougher going forward, so we can't guarantee they'll run the ball quite as much as they did against the Lions. Still, this rushing attack finally looks potent, and Allen can have low-end RB3/flex appeal with just a little more goal-line work or receiving work. He should be a waiver wire target for all managers in 12+ team leagues, and he's particularly a priority addition for managers who already have Hall on their roster.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller