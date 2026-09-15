Devin Singletary Emerges as a Deep-League Option
Devin Singletary took over as the primary backup behind Cam Skattebo after Tyrone Tracy Jr. lost a fumble on one of his two carries. Singletary got 16 rushing yards on six carries and found the end zone while catching all four of his targets for 22 receiving yards. Singletary played 36% of the team's snaps, while Tracy played just two snaps, and Najee Harris was a healthy scratch. While Harris could get some short-yardage work as the season goes on, Singletary has value as the team's primary receiving option out of the backfield and the backup behind Skattebo. If you need RB help in a deep league, especially in PPR formats, Singletary has enough upside to be an option to consider from the waiver wire before Week 2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller