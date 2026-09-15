Xavier Worthy Should be Rostered in More Leagues
Xavier Worthy was the Chiefs' second receiver in their season-opening victory over the Broncos. He tied for the team lead with six targets and finished second among Chiefs' receivers, playing 77% of snaps. Worthy finished with only three catches for 18 yards, but he has the potential to be even more involved when the Chiefs go to more pass-heavy game scripts. Kansas City played from ahead on Monday night, and they leaned heavily on the ground game as a result. Worthy brings big-play potential in a solid offense and can be a nice addition from the waiver wire in 12-team leagues, based on his Week 1 role and his upside in more favorable matchups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller