Carson Wentz a Priority Waiver Target if Named Week 2 Starter
Carson Wentz was dominant in relief of quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) on Sunday, and he could remain a high-end QB2 if he gets the nod to start in Week 2. Wentz took over for Murray in the middle of the first quarter, and despite a modest 12-for-19 passing line with just 133 passing yards, he still managed to throw for three touchdowns. He also played turnover-free football, showing flashes of the Wentz we saw during the peak of his career in Philadelphia. On the one hand, Wentz's floor may be a little lower going forward now that defenses are preparing for him instead of Murray. On the other hand, in Week 2 he draws a matchup against the Bears, who just played to a massive 59-37 shootout against the Panthers. There's the potential for a lot of points to be scored this Sunday, and so we're keeping Wentz in the mid-to-high QB2 tier. He's absolutely a solid quarterback streamer, assuming Murray remains in concussion protocol for at least one more week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller