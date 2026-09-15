Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks

Sep 14, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer will comply with the NBA's salary-cap circumvention penalties and will not pursue legal action, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Ballmer apologized to fans, employees, and fellow owners in a statement, saying, "Team owners should support, not distract." The decision reverses the Clippers' Sept. 2 stance, when the franchise said it planned to challenge the league's findings. The Clippers have paid the $30 million fine. They will forfeit first-round picks in each draft from 2029 through 2033, while Ballmer and president of business operations Gillian Zucker are suspended one year and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank is suspended six months. The fantasy angle is indirect but real: with key decision-makers sidelined and premium draft capital gone, Los Angeles has less flexibility to chase a midseason roster shakeup that could open minutes for fringe pieces.