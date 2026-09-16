TJ Moore a Risky Play

Sep 15, 2026, 1:04 PM ET

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris (abdominal) is expected to miss the "foreseeable future" and will continue to be evaluated, according to head coach Brent Venables. The transfer from Virginia, and formerly Kent State, has produced six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games. He had 847 yards and five touchdowns across 59 grabs a season ago, and his absence is a big loss for the Sooners. He is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind tight end Rocky Beers. Isaiah Sategna III is the only other pass catcher over 25 receiving yards, so Oklahoma needs some players to step up. The first test for Oklahoma without Harris around will come against New Mexico on Saturday evening.