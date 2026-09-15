Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload

Sep 15, 2026, 12:35 PM ET

New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), who suffered a groin injury in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, is expected to miss two to three weeks, according to Jordan Schultz. Fitzpatrick ended up playing only six snaps in the season opener after he was a major offseason addition to the Jets' defense. The 29-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro did not record a single tackle in the Week 1 game before departing with his groin injury. In Fitzpatrick's absence over the next couple of weeks, both Malachi Moore and Andre Cisco should see more playing time in New York's secondary, which will be more vulnerable, starting in Week 2 at home against the Green Bay Packers. Last year in 14 starts for the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick recorded 82 tackles (59 solo), his first career sack, an interception, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his ninth year in the NFL.