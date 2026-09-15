Dan Campbell "Not Concerned" About Jameson Williams' Drops
Jameson Williams caught only four of his nine targets for 45 yards in the Week 1 season-opening win in overtime over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, adding three dropped passes. One of Williams' drops likely would have gone for a long touchdown against New Orleans. The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett reports that head coach Dan Campbell said he is not concerned about Williams' drops to begin the 2026 season. The good news is that Williams led the Lions with 128 air yards and was second with a 23% target share, running a route on 37 of the team's 40 dropbacks during the game. The 25-year-old former first-rounder in 2022 from Ohio State does have a tendency to drop passes, but he is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Detroit with 14 combined touchdowns in 2024 and 2025 during the regular season. In a game that could easily turn into a shootout on Thursday night to kick off Week 2 action, Williams should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups as he looks for his first touchdown of the year.
Source: Detroit Free Press - Dave Birkett
Source: Detroit Free Press - Dave Birkett