Pat Bryant Shows Potential Upside in Week 1 Loss
Pat Bryant led the team in targets against the Chiefs and finished with four catches for 42 yards during Monday Night Football of Week 1. Bryant played 59% of snaps, serving as the team's third receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. His six targets were the most on the team, though, which indicates he could be ready to deliver on all the preseason hype he got as a fantasy sleeper. The Broncos' passing game looked out of sorts in their road loss on Monday, with Bo Nix only managing 131 passing yards. If Nix and the rest of Denver's offense get back on track next week at home against the Jaguars, Bryant could quickly become a wide receiver with enough upside to be a good fantasy addition. He is a good stash for deep leagues at this point, and someone to definitely keep an eye on in all formats as the Broncos find their rhythm.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller