Samaje Perine Is a Must-Stash Option
Samaje Perine had a strong Week 1 against the Buccaneers, serving as the top backup behind Chase Brown. Perine had five carries for 20 rushing yards and three catches for 30 receiving yards. His eight touches come on just 18 plays (28%), but he clearly would be the next running back to step in if Brown deals with any kind of injury, which would make Perine a must-start in all formats. Even with Brown healthy, Perine gets enough work as a change-of-pace option to be worth considering in a FLEX spot in an emergency situation, a favorable matchup, or a bye-week roster squeeze. Without many depth options at running back emerging in Week 1, Perine is a key stash option from the waiver wire and should be on a roster in almost all leagues due to his potential upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller