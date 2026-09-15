Jahdae Walker Not Yet Roster-Worthy
Jahdae Walker made the most of his lone target, hauling in a one-yard touchdown pass from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. But Walker did not show the involvement in the Bears' offense that warrants a waiver wire addition in most standard leagues. Chicago has plenty of targets at wide receiver in Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Kalif Raymond along with tight end Colston Loveland. So Walker is pretty much an afterthought in the offense despite catching a TD in Week 1's route of the Carolina Panthers. Walker made his target count but moving forward it is hard to predict any kind of role in the Bears offense for Walker when he is at best the fourth-string wide receiver and behind Loveland on the usage tree. The touchdown was nice but doesn't predict future involvement.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com