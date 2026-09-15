Omar Cooper Jr. Week-to-Week With Ankle Sprain
Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is considered week-to-week after getting some encouraging news from his MRI, according to Ian Rapoport. Cooper left Sunday's win over Tennessee in the first quarter after making his first NFL catch, a 30-yard gain, and did not return. X-rays were negative after the game, and Rapoport said the hope is that the rookie can return within the next four weeks. That still puts his Week 2 availability against Green Bay very much in doubt. New York traded back into the first round to take Cooper 30th overall in April, and he opened the season behind Garrett Wilson on the depth chart. The positive MRI news helps, but fantasy managers may still be without him for multiple games. Cooper remains worth holding in dynasty formats, while redraft managers without an IR spot may have a tougher decision if the absence stretches into October.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport