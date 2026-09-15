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Geno Smith Worth Monitoring On The Waiver Wire Early In The Season

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Sep 15, 2026, 11:42 AM ET

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith completed 19-of-24 passes for 215 yards with no touchdowns and rushed six times for seven yards in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. He showed good accuracy to begin the season but was not able to find a touchdown. Moving forward, Smith has some weapons in Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell and once Omar Cooper, Jr. gets healthy. Smith is worth monitoring on the waiver wire as someone who can be a backup fantasy quarterback with some upside. He didn't have a huge game in Week 1, but he is capable in the Jets offense of producing fantasy relevant stats. Look for him to build off the accuracy he showed in the season opener and produce some more fruitful fantasy lines with more touchdowns up coming.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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