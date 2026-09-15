Malik Willis' Rushing Makes Him an Intriguing Week 2 Add
Malik Willis didn't throw a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas, but he still gave fantasy managers something to work with. Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards with one interception, then added 39 yards and a touchdown on six carries. That rushing production is the reason he belongs on the Week 2 waiver radar. Miami committed to Willis as its starter with a three-year deal in March, so there is no short-term job security question hanging over him. The passing side still needs work after a 55.6% completion rate and five sacks in the opener, which keeps Willis from joining the top tier of quarterback pickups this week. His legs give him a different path to fantasy points, though, and that matters in leagues where managers are already questioning their QB1. Willis is worth adding in deeper 12-team formats and 14-team leagues ahead of Sunday's trip to San Francisco, especially as a bench option with rushing upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller