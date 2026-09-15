T.J. Hockenson Back in Week 2 Streaming Mix
T.J. Hockenson opened 2026 with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Sunday's 39-22 win over Green Bay. The score came on a 16-yard pass from Carson Wentz, who took over after Kyler Murray left in the first quarter with a concussion. It was a better fantasy line than Hockenson gave managers most weeks last season, when he finished with 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Five targets still do not suddenly make him an every-week starter, especially in an offense with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings. Murray also remains in the concussion protocol, leaving Minnesota's Week 2 quarterback situation unsettled for now. Hockenson is back in the streaming conversation after finding the end zone, but this is still a deeper-league play rather than a priority claim. Managers looking for help at tight end can consider him for Sunday's trip to Chicago, particularly in 14-team formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller