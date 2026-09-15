Cam Ward Best Left On Waiver Wire
Cam Ward is coming off of a disappointing performance in the team's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets. Ward was 19-for-32 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown. On a positive note, Ward didn't turn the ball over, but his passing stats were just not good enough to be useful for fantasy managers. He also rushed four times for 21 yards. Ward could still improve on his passing numbers but the Week 1 start does not give much hope to fantasy managers. He is certainly not in QB1 territory and it seems as if he isn't really in the territory to be a backup quarterback on a fantasy roster at the moment. Give Ward some time to improve but right now it is best to just leave him be on the waiver wire.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com