Drew Lock Can Fill In As Backup Fantasy QB
Drew Lock led the team to a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots while filling in for starter Sam Darnold, who suffered a glute injury. Lock was 16-for-22 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown in relief of Darnold. He also rushed two times for 13 yards. Darnold could be looking at a four-to-six week recovery period and Lock looks like a more than capable backup quarterback during that time. Expect the Seahawks to be a run-heavy team while Darnold is out, but with receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Lock has some potential to put up some decent stat lines. However for fantasy purposes, Lock is more of a backup quarterback and should not put up QB1 numbers during Darnold's time out.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com