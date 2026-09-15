Malik Nabers Didn't Think he Would Play in Week 1
Malik Nabers told NFL insider Josina Anderson that he did not think he was going to be cleared by the team to play in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. "I canceled the trip for my family to be here just because I thought I wasn't playing. So, I came out here all alone. I had to do it myself. I had to lock myself up in the room and fight that 1-on-1 battle," Nabers said. The 23-year-old was active in the 28-20 win over Dallas, but he played just over half (52%) of the offensive snaps, which came in third among the team's WRs, behind rookie Malachi Fields (72%) and Darnell Mooney (57%). Nabers finished second on the team in receiving, though, catching a healthy six passes on a team-high nine targets for 69 yards, which has to be considered a successful debut after the Giants were tight-lipped about his status right up until kickoff on Sunday night. It was his first game action since tearing his ACL early in 2025, and although he had his snaps monitored, he looked good when he was on the field and drew the attention of quarterback Jaxson Dart often. Going into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, Nabers should see more action and should be a must-start in fantasy lineups.
Source: Josina Anderson
Source: Josina Anderson