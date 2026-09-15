Emmett Johnson Has Already Earned a Bigger Fantasy Look
Emmett Johnson made a strong first impression Monday night, turning eight carries into 24 yards and catching both of his targets for another 44 yards in a 31-10 win over Denver. Kenneth Walker was the clear lead back, piling up 173 rushing yards on 23 carries, but Johnson still played 25 snaps and ran 10 routes in his NFL debut. That is the part worth chasing. The fifth-round rookie is now listed second on Kansas City's depth chart, and his two receptions included gains of 19 and 25 yards. Some of Johnson's work came after the Chiefs had taken control, so fantasy managers should not treat 10 touches as a guaranteed weekly floor. He does not need to be in Week 2 lineups against Indianapolis, either. Johnson has already shown enough as both a runner and receiver to offer more than ordinary handcuff appeal, though. He should be one of the priority running back additions in 12-team leagues, with even more value for managers rostering Walker.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller