Jaylen Warren Remains the RB1 on Steelers' Depth Chart
Jaylen Warren had a team-high 10 carries for 46 yards in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons and added five catches on six targets for another 27 yards, and he is still listed as the team's RB1 on the depth chart over Rico Dowdle. In his Steelers debut on Sunday, Dowdle had two fewer carries (eight) than Warren, running for just 15 yards (1.9 yards per carry). He caught two of his five targets for six yards. The 27-year-old Warren also lost a fumble, and although the distribution of touches between him and Dowdle was pretty even, Warren was much more efficient with the ball in his hands. Going into the Week 2 matchup this weekend against the Pats, Warren should be the slight fantasy favorite at RB for the Steelers, especially in PPR leagues.
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders