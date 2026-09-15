Kirk Cousins Gets Season Off To Solid Start With Three TDs
Kirk Cousins completed 21-of-30 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the team's Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Cousins did not light up the scoreboard with his passing yardage but he did find Jack Bech on a touchdown pass and found Ashton Jeanty on two touchdown strikes. The two interceptions are worrisome for fantasy managers as you never like to see that from your quarterback. Cousins should continue to get better as the season progresses and the team welcomes back tight end Brock Bowers to the lineup. He will have to continue to hold off backup Fernando Mendoza as the season progresses, but he could nonetheless be a help to fantasy teams early in the season.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com