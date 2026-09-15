Bo Nix Calls Broncos' Offensive Performance "Pitiful"
Bo Nix called the team's offensive performance "pitiful" in their season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Head coach Sean Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb planned to invigorate the team's ground game in 2026 after re-signing J.K. Dobbins and adding rookie Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year's draft, but that went out the window quickly in the first half of Week 1. Nix attempted 19 passes in the first half, compared to only six rushes for the Broncos. They ran the ball four times on 12 first-down snaps. Dobbins had just two carries in the first half. Nix was sacked four times, just the third time he has been sacked that many times in 35 NFL starts, and he also turned the ball over twice. It was not the start that Nix and the Broncos offense wanted, but the good news for Broncos fans is that there is plenty of time to turn it around, starting in the team's Week 2 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel