Jeremiyah Love Not Included on Injury Report
Sep 16, 2026, 9:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain. The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory. Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Andy Webb
Source: Tyler Drake
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Jake Bates a Risky Start for Fantasy Managers in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 9:17 PM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates was perfect in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, converting his lone field goal attempt and all four extra-point tries. The Lions put up 31 points against the Saints, and Detroit could be in need of another high-scoring effort when it faces the high-powered Buffalo Bills in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. However, the weather forecast in Buffalo on Thursday calls for the potential of some rain and wind, which could make kicking difficult. Lions head coach Dan Campbell also has a tendency to chase touchdowns rather than settling for field goals, which could only be amplified if Detroit gets behind early against the Bills. All in all, Bates projects to finish outside the top-12 kickers for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week. The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Tyler Drake
Sam LaPorta Remains a Must-Start Tight End in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 9:05 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Unlikely to See Fantasy-Relevant Target Share in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:55 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa's 2026 season got off to an underwhelming start in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, as he was targeted just once and finished the game with zero catches. On the bright side, TeSlaa was on the field for 68% of Detroit's offensive snaps against the Saints and profiles as the clear WR3 in his team's offense. However, as long as Lions wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are all healthy, TeSlaa's path to fantasy relevance appears to be blocked. The Lions may be forced to throw the ball at a high rate in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, which could open up some more chances for TeSlaa. Still, the 24-year-old went catchless in a Week 1 game where Lions quarterback Jared Goff attempted 39 passes. TeSlaa should remain off the radar of fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Can Jameson Williams Bounce Back in Potential Week 2 Track Meet?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:47 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams did not have his best game in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints. While the 25-year-old recorded four catches for 45 yards on nine targets, he had multiple bad drops that turned what could have been a monster performance for fantasy managers into a middling one. On the bright side, Williams could be in line for another high-volume day in what projects to be a high-scoring Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo allowed 31 points to the Houston Texans in Week 1, and the Bills offense should be able to move the football at will against the banged-up Lions secondary. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line, which could impact Lions quarterback Jared Goff's ability to get the ball to Williams down the field. Still, Williams can be explosive on short-area targets as well and should have chances to impact the game if the Lions are chasing points. All in all, Williams profiles as a high-end WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Be Set Up for Another High-Volume Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:37 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the key performers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording 10 catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. While it wasn't St. Brown's most efficient game, he earned five more targets than any other Lions pass-catcher and was heavily involved in Detroit's red zone attack. In Week 2, St. Brown and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on a Bills defense that allowed 274 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to the Houston Texans this past Sunday. With the high-powered Bills offense likely to move the ball against the banged-up Lions secondary, Detroit could operate with a pass-heavy game script on Thursday night. The Lions will also be missing three starters on the offensive line, which may lead to plenty of short and intermediate-area targets for St. Brown. The 26-year-old profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 2 against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Remains a Risky Start in Week 2 Despite Emerging Role in Detroit
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:30 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki emerged as his team's RB2 in Week 1, playing 29% of Detroit's offensive snaps in its overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. With Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) expected to miss three-plus months after undergoing back surgery, Vaki could have an extended runway as the primary backup to star Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Vaki still projects to play a limited role on offense, as he recorded two carries for seven yards and one catch for 11 yards in Week 1. With Gibbs fully healthy heading into Detroit's matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, RotoBaller ranks Vaki as the RB68 in Week 2. Deeper-league managers may want to consider stashing Vaki off the waiver wire for his handcuff appeal, but he's not worthy of starting consideration against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Remains a Top Running Back Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs got his season off to a hot start in Week 1, recording 186 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 34 touches in his team's overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Gibbs dominated the Lions' backfield workload in Week 1, accounting for 93.5% of the team's running back carries. While fantasy managers should not expect the 24-year-old to see 30-plus touches every week, Gibbs appears to clearly be the focal point of Detroit's offense. In Week 2, the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Buffalo's run defense wasn't great in Week 1, allowing 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to the Houston Texans. Detroit will be missing three starters on the offensive line on Thursday night against Buffalo, which could be an issue for Gibbs. Still, Gibbs could see plenty of targets in the passing game in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, which may make up for any potential losses in rushing efficiency. In Week 2 against the Bills, Gibbs remains an elite running back option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Potential High-Scoring Affair
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:07 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night. The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Texans to Have Tests Done on Nico Collins' Hamstring
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 7:20 PM ETThe Houston Texans will have tests done on wide receiver Nico Collins' hamstring, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The severity of Collins' injury is still being determined after he was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. The 27-year-old caught seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he apparently came out of that game a little banged up. The former third-rounder from Michigan missed some time in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, and although his current hamstring injury does not appear to be too serious, fantasy managers should be keeping a close eye on his progress for the rest of the week. We should have a better idea of Collins' Week 2 status against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday after Friday's final injury report is released. Collins is a must-start receiver in fantasy when he is active. If he is held out this weekend, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson would start for the Texans in three-wide sets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
George Kittle Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Kittle was also limited last week after tearing his Achilles tendon in the playoffs in January, but he was active for the Week 1 season-opening win on Thursday over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia. The Niners eased the Pro Bowl tight end in, as Kittle played under half of the offensive snaps and underwhelmed with only two catches on five targets for 12 yards. Even with fellow TE Jake Tonges (knee) out for the year with an MCL injury, the 49ers could continue to ease Kittle back into their offense in the Week 2 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins in a game that San Fran is expected to win easily. At best, Kittle should be viewed as a low-end TE1 for fantasy lineups this weekend in just his second regular-season game since his torn Achilles early in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Alec Pierce Practicing in Full Ahead of Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:46 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Pierce was dealing with a heel issue heading into the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he played and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards (15.3 yards per catch). The 26-year-old also picked up a wrist injury in Sunday's 41-23 loss, but it was not significant enough to keep him from practicing in full on Wednesday. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Cincinnati should be in the clear to play without any restrictions in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Against a Chiefs defense that looked stout in their Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos, Pierce will be a boom-or-bust WR4/flex on the road in primetime.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Travis Kelce a Victim in Multi-Million Dollar Scam
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named in federal court on Tuesday as one of the people who were burned by Siddharth Jawahar, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud that prosecutors say sucked in more than $35 million from investors, according to TMZ. Jawahar pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution. Kelce's exact losses were not disclosed, and prosecutors made it clear that he was a victim and was not accused of any wrongdoing. This unfortunate off-the-field news for the 36-year-old 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro should have no effect on his on-field production going forward in what could be the final year of his NFL career. The former third-rounder in 2013 from Cincinnati got off to a solid start in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday night, catching three of five targets for 71 yards. Consider him a low-end TE1 going into KC's Week 2 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TMZ
Nico Collins Limited With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:26 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Collins did not appear to be injured in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which means his new hamstring injury most likely will not be serious enough to keep him from suiting up in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old had a nice season debut for his fantasy managers in the loss to the Bills, catching seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the season. We will continue to monitor Collins' status over the next couple of days, but as long as nothing surprising happens, he should be locked in as a must-start fantasy wideout this weekend in a game that could quickly turn into a shootout in Houston. Receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson would be starts for the Texans in the unlikely event that Collins does not play on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Jakobi Meyers Limited With Thumb Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:19 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a thumb injury. It is an injury Meyers has been dealing with since late in the preseason, but it did not stop him from playing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The 29-year-old only caught two passes in the 34-10 blowout win, but he made them count, going for 40 yards and a touchdown to begin the 2026 season. Meyers will almost certainly upgrade to a full practice in the next couple of days and be good to go for a Week 2 tilt on the road against the Denver Broncos. As long as he is healthy, Meyers will remain a key piece of the Jaguars' passing attack, although volume could be an issue all year while sharing targets with both Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder). Meyers will once again be in more of the WR4/flex range for Week 2 against the Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. Limited on Wednesday With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:01 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, as head coach Liam Coen alluded to earlier this week. Thomas could be limited all week, but the Jaguars expect him to be available for a Week 2 showdown on the road against the Denver Broncos. Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (thumb) is also banged up, but he, too, is expected to be active on Sunday. Thomas injured his shoulder in the Week 1 season-opening blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He returned to the game, but the 23-year-old finished with only three receptions for 40 yards, while both Meyers and Parker Washington found the end zone. The former first-rounder from LSU had a fantastic 87-1,282-10 line as a rookie in 2024 before going through the sophomore slump last year. There was plenty of buzz for a 2026 bounce-back for Thomas this year, but he is off to a bad start with a minor injury, making him a shaky WR4/flex going into Week 2 in a crowded Jacksonville WR room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
RJ Harvey Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:51 PM ETThe Denver Broncos' injury report is an estimation on Wednesday since they did not actually hold a practice, but they listed running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) as a non-participant, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Harvey apparently picked up a hamstring injury in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and now Harvey has a short week to prepare for a Week 2 clash at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The entire Denver offense struggled to get going in their 31-10 blowout loss to KC on Monday, and the 25-year-old Harvey had just three rushing attempts for 18 yards while catching all four of his targets for 23 yards in the passing game. If Harvey gets back on the practice field later this week and is cleared to face the Jags on Sunday, he is going to be a low-upside RB3/flex for fantasy managers until the Broncos can turn things around. If Harvey sits this weekend, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will be thrust into a much bigger backup role behind starter J.K. Dobbins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson
Michael Pittman Jr. Limited With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was listed as limited in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Mark Kaboly. Pittman led the Steelers in receiving in his debut with the team in the Week 1 season-opening win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards, but his status for Week 2 against the New England Patriots this weekend is now worth monitoring. The 28-year-old's injury does not seem to be very serious, but we should have a better idea of his status in Week 2 after the next couple of days. If Pittman's injury worsens or does not improve, Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard would have elevated roles on Sunday in New England behind WR1 DK Metcalf. For now, Pittman should be considered a WR4/flex play with a minor injury question mark going into Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mark Kaboly
TreVeyon Henderson Listed as Full Practice Participant
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday. Henderson suffered an ankle injury in training camp in late August that kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Wednesday night. But now that he is back as a full-go early in the week at practice, the second-year back seems destined to make his 2026 debut on Sunday in a Week 2 clash against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. In the loss to the Seahawks, Stevenson handled 18 rushing attempts for just 51 yards (2.8 yards per carry) while adding five catches on six targets for 44 yards through the air. The impending return of Henderson is bad news for Stevenson's fantasy managers going into Week 2, as the two are expected to split New England's backfield pretty evenly again this year. The 23-year-old Henderson had an impressive 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as a rookie and will be on the RB3/flex radar this weekend if he is officially cleared to play later this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Alvin Kamara Will Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:27 PM ETNew Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) will make his season debut in the Week 2 game on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens, head coach Kellen Moore told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. After dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee for most of training camp in the summer, the Saints held Kamara out of their Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, but he is ready to go now after practicing in full on Wednesday. It is bad news for fantasy managers who might have picked up Kendre Miller off waivers this week, and it is also bad news for the fantasy ceiling of RB1 Travis Etienne Jr., who underwhelmed in his Saints debut in the season opener with only nine carries for 46 yards and seven catches for 32 yards. While Kamara is expected to play this weekend, do not be surprised if the Saints ease him back into the fold, which will make him a pretty volatile RB3/flex option in PPR formats. When fully healthy, Kamara is expected to take a back seat to Etienne in 2026 and mostly serve as the primary third-down pass-catcher out of the backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Matthew Paras