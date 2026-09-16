Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Potential High-Scoring Affair
Sep 16, 2026, 8:07 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night. The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sione Vaki Remains a Risky Start in Week 2 Despite Emerging Role in Detroit
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:30 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki emerged as his team's RB2 in Week 1, playing 29% of Detroit's offensive snaps in its overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. With Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) expected to miss three-plus months after undergoing back surgery, Vaki could have an extended runway as the primary backup to star Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Vaki still projects to play a limited role on offense, as he recorded two carries for seven yards and one catch for 11 yards in Week 1. With Gibbs fully healthy heading into Detroit's matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, RotoBaller ranks Vaki as the RB68 in Week 2. Deeper-league managers may want to consider stashing Vaki off the waiver wire for his handcuff appeal, but he's not worthy of starting consideration against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Remains a Top Running Back Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs got his season off to a hot start in Week 1, recording 186 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 34 touches in his team's overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Gibbs dominated the Lions' backfield workload in Week 1, accounting for 93.5% of the team's running back carries. While fantasy managers should not expect the 24-year-old to see 30-plus touches every week, Gibbs appears to clearly be the focal point of Detroit's offense. In Week 2, the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Buffalo's run defense wasn't great in Week 1, allowing 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to the Houston Texans. Detroit will be missing three starters on the offensive line on Thursday night against Buffalo, which could be an issue for Gibbs. Still, Gibbs could see plenty of targets in the passing game in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, which may make up for any potential losses in rushing efficiency. In Week 2 against the Bills, Gibbs remains an elite running back option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Texans to Have Tests Done on Nico Collins' Hamstring
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 7:20 PM ETThe Houston Texans will have tests done on wide receiver Nico Collins' hamstring, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The severity of Collins' injury is still being determined after he was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. The 27-year-old caught seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he apparently came out of that game a little banged up. The former third-rounder from Michigan missed some time in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, and although his current hamstring injury does not appear to be too serious, fantasy managers should be keeping a close eye on his progress for the rest of the week. We should have a better idea of Collins' Week 2 status against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday after Friday's final injury report is released. Collins is a must-start receiver in fantasy when he is active. If he is held out this weekend, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson would start for the Texans in three-wide sets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
George Kittle Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Kittle was also limited last week after tearing his Achilles tendon in the playoffs in January, but he was active for the Week 1 season-opening win on Thursday over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia. The Niners eased the Pro Bowl tight end in, as Kittle played under half of the offensive snaps and underwhelmed with only two catches on five targets for 12 yards. Even with fellow TE Jake Tonges (knee) out for the year with an MCL injury, the 49ers could continue to ease Kittle back into their offense in the Week 2 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins in a game that San Fran is expected to win easily. At best, Kittle should be viewed as a low-end TE1 for fantasy lineups this weekend in just his second regular-season game since his torn Achilles early in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Alec Pierce Practicing in Full Ahead of Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:46 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Pierce was dealing with a heel issue heading into the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he played and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards (15.3 yards per catch). The 26-year-old also picked up a wrist injury in Sunday's 41-23 loss, but it was not significant enough to keep him from practicing in full on Wednesday. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Cincinnati should be in the clear to play without any restrictions in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Against a Chiefs defense that looked stout in their Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos, Pierce will be a boom-or-bust WR4/flex on the road in primetime.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Travis Kelce a Victim in Multi-Million Dollar Scam
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named in federal court on Tuesday as one of the people who were burned by Siddharth Jawahar, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud that prosecutors say sucked in more than $35 million from investors, according to TMZ. Jawahar pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution. Kelce's exact losses were not disclosed, and prosecutors made it clear that he was a victim and was not accused of any wrongdoing. This unfortunate off-the-field news for the 36-year-old 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro should have no effect on his on-field production going forward in what could be the final year of his NFL career. The former third-rounder in 2013 from Cincinnati got off to a solid start in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday night, catching three of five targets for 71 yards. Consider him a low-end TE1 going into KC's Week 2 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TMZ
Nico Collins Limited With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:26 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Collins did not appear to be injured in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which means his new hamstring injury most likely will not be serious enough to keep him from suiting up in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old had a nice season debut for his fantasy managers in the loss to the Bills, catching seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the season. We will continue to monitor Collins' status over the next couple of days, but as long as nothing surprising happens, he should be locked in as a must-start fantasy wideout this weekend in a game that could quickly turn into a shootout in Houston. Receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson would be starts for the Texans in the unlikely event that Collins does not play on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Jakobi Meyers Limited With Thumb Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:19 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a thumb injury. It is an injury Meyers has been dealing with since late in the preseason, but it did not stop him from playing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The 29-year-old only caught two passes in the 34-10 blowout win, but he made them count, going for 40 yards and a touchdown to begin the 2026 season. Meyers will almost certainly upgrade to a full practice in the next couple of days and be good to go for a Week 2 tilt on the road against the Denver Broncos. As long as he is healthy, Meyers will remain a key piece of the Jaguars' passing attack, although volume could be an issue all year while sharing targets with both Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder). Meyers will once again be in more of the WR4/flex range for Week 2 against the Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. Limited on Wednesday With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:01 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, as head coach Liam Coen alluded to earlier this week. Thomas could be limited all week, but the Jaguars expect him to be available for a Week 2 showdown on the road against the Denver Broncos. Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (thumb) is also banged up, but he, too, is expected to be active on Sunday. Thomas injured his shoulder in the Week 1 season-opening blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He returned to the game, but the 23-year-old finished with only three receptions for 40 yards, while both Meyers and Parker Washington found the end zone. The former first-rounder from LSU had a fantastic 87-1,282-10 line as a rookie in 2024 before going through the sophomore slump last year. There was plenty of buzz for a 2026 bounce-back for Thomas this year, but he is off to a bad start with a minor injury, making him a shaky WR4/flex going into Week 2 in a crowded Jacksonville WR room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
RJ Harvey Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:51 PM ETThe Denver Broncos' injury report is an estimation on Wednesday since they did not actually hold a practice, but they listed running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) as a non-participant, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Harvey apparently picked up a hamstring injury in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and now Harvey has a short week to prepare for a Week 2 clash at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The entire Denver offense struggled to get going in their 31-10 blowout loss to KC on Monday, and the 25-year-old Harvey had just three rushing attempts for 18 yards while catching all four of his targets for 23 yards in the passing game. If Harvey gets back on the practice field later this week and is cleared to face the Jags on Sunday, he is going to be a low-upside RB3/flex for fantasy managers until the Broncos can turn things around. If Harvey sits this weekend, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will be thrust into a much bigger backup role behind starter J.K. Dobbins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson
Michael Pittman Jr. Limited With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was listed as limited in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Mark Kaboly. Pittman led the Steelers in receiving in his debut with the team in the Week 1 season-opening win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards, but his status for Week 2 against the New England Patriots this weekend is now worth monitoring. The 28-year-old's injury does not seem to be very serious, but we should have a better idea of his status in Week 2 after the next couple of days. If Pittman's injury worsens or does not improve, Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard would have elevated roles on Sunday in New England behind WR1 DK Metcalf. For now, Pittman should be considered a WR4/flex play with a minor injury question mark going into Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mark Kaboly
TreVeyon Henderson Listed as Full Practice Participant
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday. Henderson suffered an ankle injury in training camp in late August that kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Wednesday night. But now that he is back as a full-go early in the week at practice, the second-year back seems destined to make his 2026 debut on Sunday in a Week 2 clash against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. In the loss to the Seahawks, Stevenson handled 18 rushing attempts for just 51 yards (2.8 yards per carry) while adding five catches on six targets for 44 yards through the air. The impending return of Henderson is bad news for Stevenson's fantasy managers going into Week 2, as the two are expected to split New England's backfield pretty evenly again this year. The 23-year-old Henderson had an impressive 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as a rookie and will be on the RB3/flex radar this weekend if he is officially cleared to play later this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Alvin Kamara Will Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:27 PM ETNew Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) will make his season debut in the Week 2 game on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens, head coach Kellen Moore told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. After dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee for most of training camp in the summer, the Saints held Kamara out of their Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, but he is ready to go now after practicing in full on Wednesday. It is bad news for fantasy managers who might have picked up Kendre Miller off waivers this week, and it is also bad news for the fantasy ceiling of RB1 Travis Etienne Jr., who underwhelmed in his Saints debut in the season opener with only nine carries for 46 yards and seven catches for 32 yards. While Kamara is expected to play this weekend, do not be surprised if the Saints ease him back into the fold, which will make him a pretty volatile RB3/flex option in PPR formats. When fully healthy, Kamara is expected to take a back seat to Etienne in 2026 and mostly serve as the primary third-down pass-catcher out of the backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Matthew Paras
MarShawn Lloyd Remains an Intriguing Running Back Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 5:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd was not particularly efficient in his team's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, recording 13 carries for 37 yards. However, Lloyd finished the game with nearly double the number of carries as Packers RB2 Chris Brooks (seven). Based on the workload distribution in the season opener, Lloyd may be in position to lead the Green Bay backfield while star Packers back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest. While the Packers struggled to run the ball against Minnesota, the team has easier matchups on paper in the next couple of weeks against the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. As long as Lloyd continues to see the majority of Green Bay's rushing work, he carries upside for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai Limited in Bears Practice on Wednesday with Hamstring Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:48 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was a limited participant in his team's practice on Wednesday. The 24-year-old missed time during training camp with a knee injury, but he returned in time for Week 1 and recorded 124 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 12 touches in his team's blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The severity of Monangai's hamstring issue is not yet clear, but it appears the young running back is now dealing with another lower-body ailment. Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) was also limited in practice on Wednesday due to ankle and knee injuries. If Swift is out and Monangai is able to play in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, Monangai would immediately vault into must-start territory for fantasy managers. If Swift and Monangai end up missing time, Bears RB3 Roschon Johnson would likely be in line for a significant workload increase.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
D'Andre Swift Limited in Bears Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:38 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in his team's practice on Wednesday due to ankle and knee ailments. The 27-year-old is coming off a monster performance in Week 1, recording 134 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 19 touches in his team's 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. The severity of Swift's injuries is unclear, but his practice status will be something for fantasy managers to monitor ahead of Chicago's Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Bears RB2 Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was also limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. If both of Chicago's top rushers are unable to play against Minnesota, Bears running back Roschon Johnson could be in line for a significant workload increase.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Michael Penix Jr. Splits First-Team Reps on Wednesday, "Close" to a Return
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:32 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) split first-team reps with fellow Falcons QB Cooper Rush on Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Penix Jr. is working his way back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Wolfe reports that Penix Jr. is "close" to a return and has not yet ruled out playing in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Across nine starts in 2025, the 26-year-old completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. While Penix Jr. profiles as a borderline top-24 fantasy quarterback at best, his return would represent a major upgrade in quarterback play for Falcons pass-catchers like wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. A third Falcons quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), is also reportedly improving from the oblique injury that sidelined him in Week 1 and could be in the mix to start in Week 2 if Penix Jr. remains out. UPDATE: Penix was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Jared Goff in Position to Lead a Pass-Heavy Offense in Detroit?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:24 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not have his most efficient day in his team's Week 1 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. However, Goff remains at the helm of a Lions offense that has multiple dangerous pass-catchers in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Fantasy managers may also have reason to believe that Goff and the Lions will be in lots of pass-heavy game scripts going forward. Detroit's defense remains without both starting safeties and allowed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. As long as Goff continues to throw 35-plus pass attempts per game, he should be in position to produce for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Could Be in Line for Increased Target Share in Baltimore
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:14 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews put together a solid performance in his team's 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, recording four catches for 49 yards on six targets. The 31-year-old had the least productive season of his career in 2025, recording just 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games. However, Andrews' playing time outlook is much improved in 2026 following the offseason departure of former Ravens and current New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely. Coming out of Week 1, Andrews may be in an even more favorable position to rack up targets. Baltimore placed rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on Injured Reserve, and star wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Heading into his Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Andrews could be moving towards must-start territory.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Tonges Done for Season After MCL Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 4:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (knee) is done for the season after surgery to repair a torn MCL, according to Cam Inman. The 49ers had already placed Tonges on injured reserve Wednesday, but the surgery takes a return later this year off the table. He suffered the injury during the season-opening win over the Rams and did not record a catch before leaving. Tonges had moved into the No. 2 tight end spot behind George Kittle after catching 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns last season. San Francisco now has Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis behind Kittle and also added veteran Jack Stoll to the practice squad. Farrell and Willis are the names to watch if the 49ers need more work from the position behind Kittle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cam Inman