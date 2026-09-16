Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3

Sep 16, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Florida running back Jadan Baugh will face the first real test of his junior season in Week 3 against a stout Auburn defense. Through two weeks, Baugh is the RB3 in fantasy points, averaging 29.8 fantasy points per contest. Baugh has been extremely efficient, turning his 28 carries into 296 yards and five touchdowns, albeit against FAU and Campbell. The Gators begin their SEC schedule with Auburn in Week 3, and Auburn has allowed only 76.5 rushing yards per game in the first two weeks of the season. In Week 1, Auburn faced Baylor, which had 43 designed rush attempts, and the Auburn defense held them to only 125 rushing yards, per PFF. Baugh has the talent to produce against the defense, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to dominate at the same level in Week 3. RotoBaller has Baugh ranked as RB5 in Week 3, and he should be started in all leagues.