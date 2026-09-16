RJ Harvey Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
Sep 16, 2026, 5:51 PM ETThe Denver Broncos' injury report is an estimation on Wednesday since they did not actually hold a practice, but they listed running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) as a non-participant, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Harvey apparently picked up a hamstring injury in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and now Harvey has a short week to prepare for a Week 2 clash at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The entire Denver offense struggled to get going in their 31-10 blowout loss to KC on Monday, and the 25-year-old Harvey had just three rushing attempts for 18 yards while catching all four of his targets for 23 yards in the passing game. If Harvey gets back on the practice field later this week and is cleared to face the Jags on Sunday, he is going to be a low-upside RB3/flex for fantasy managers until the Broncos can turn things around. If Harvey sits this weekend, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will be thrust into a much bigger backup role behind starter J.K. Dobbins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson
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Michael Pittman Jr. Limited With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was listed as limited in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Mark Kaboly. Pittman led the Steelers in receiving in his debut with the team in the Week 1 season-opening win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards, but his status for Week 2 against the New England Patriots this weekend is now worth monitoring. The 28-year-old's injury does not seem to be very serious, but we should have a better idea of his status in Week 2 after the next couple of days. If Pittman's injury worsens or does not improve, Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard would have elevated roles on Sunday in New England behind WR1 DK Metcalf. For now, Pittman should be considered a WR4/flex play with a minor injury question mark going into Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mark Kaboly
TreVeyon Henderson Listed as Full Practice Participant
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday. Henderson suffered an ankle injury in training camp in late August that kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Wednesday night. But now that he is back as a full-go early in the week at practice, the second-year back seems destined to make his 2026 debut on Sunday in a Week 2 clash against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. In the loss to the Seahawks, Stevenson handled 18 rushing attempts for just 51 yards (2.8 yards per carry) while adding five catches on six targets for 44 yards through the air. The impending return of Henderson is bad news for Stevenson's fantasy managers going into Week 2, as the two are expected to split New England's backfield pretty evenly again this year. The 23-year-old Henderson had an impressive 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as a rookie and will be on the RB3/flex radar this weekend if he is officially cleared to play later this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Alvin Kamara Will Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:27 PM ETNew Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) will make his season debut in the Week 2 game on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens, head coach Kellen Moore told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. After dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee for most of training camp in the summer, the Saints held Kamara out of their Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, but he is ready to go now after practicing in full on Wednesday. It is bad news for fantasy managers who might have picked up Kendre Miller off waivers this week, and it is also bad news for the fantasy ceiling of RB1 Travis Etienne Jr., who underwhelmed in his Saints debut in the season opener with only nine carries for 46 yards and seven catches for 32 yards. While Kamara is expected to play this weekend, do not be surprised if the Saints ease him back into the fold, which will make him a pretty volatile RB3/flex option in PPR formats. When fully healthy, Kamara is expected to take a back seat to Etienne in 2026 and mostly serve as the primary third-down pass-catcher out of the backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Matthew Paras
MarShawn Lloyd Remains an Intriguing Running Back Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 5:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd was not particularly efficient in his team's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, recording 13 carries for 37 yards. However, Lloyd finished the game with nearly double the number of carries as Packers RB2 Chris Brooks (seven). Based on the workload distribution in the season opener, Lloyd may be in position to lead the Green Bay backfield while star Packers back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest. While the Packers struggled to run the ball against Minnesota, the team has easier matchups on paper in the next couple of weeks against the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. As long as Lloyd continues to see the majority of Green Bay's rushing work, he carries upside for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai Limited in Bears Practice on Wednesday with Hamstring Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:48 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was a limited participant in his team's practice on Wednesday. The 24-year-old missed time during training camp with a knee injury, but he returned in time for Week 1 and recorded 124 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 12 touches in his team's blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The severity of Monangai's hamstring issue is not yet clear, but it appears the young running back is now dealing with another lower-body ailment. Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) was also limited in practice on Wednesday due to ankle and knee injuries. If Swift is out and Monangai is able to play in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, Monangai would immediately vault into must-start territory for fantasy managers. If Swift and Monangai end up missing time, Bears RB3 Roschon Johnson would likely be in line for a significant workload increase.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
D'Andre Swift Limited in Bears Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:38 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in his team's practice on Wednesday due to ankle and knee ailments. The 27-year-old is coming off a monster performance in Week 1, recording 134 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 19 touches in his team's 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. The severity of Swift's injuries is unclear, but his practice status will be something for fantasy managers to monitor ahead of Chicago's Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Bears RB2 Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was also limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. If both of Chicago's top rushers are unable to play against Minnesota, Bears running back Roschon Johnson could be in line for a significant workload increase.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Michael Penix Jr. Splits First-Team Reps on Wednesday, "Close" to a Return
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:32 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) split first-team reps with fellow Falcons QB Cooper Rush on Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Penix Jr. is working his way back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Wolfe reports that Penix Jr. is "close" to a return and has not yet ruled out playing in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Across nine starts in 2025, the 26-year-old completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. While Penix Jr. profiles as a borderline top-24 fantasy quarterback at best, his return would represent a major upgrade in quarterback play for Falcons pass-catchers like wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. A third Falcons quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), is also reportedly improving from the oblique injury that sidelined him in Week 1 and could be in the mix to start in Week 2 if Penix Jr. remains out. UPDATE: Penix was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Jared Goff in Position to Lead a Pass-Heavy Offense in Detroit?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:24 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not have his most efficient day in his team's Week 1 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. However, Goff remains at the helm of a Lions offense that has multiple dangerous pass-catchers in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Fantasy managers may also have reason to believe that Goff and the Lions will be in lots of pass-heavy game scripts going forward. Detroit's defense remains without both starting safeties and allowed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. As long as Goff continues to throw 35-plus pass attempts per game, he should be in position to produce for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Could Be in Line for Increased Target Share in Baltimore
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 4:14 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews put together a solid performance in his team's 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, recording four catches for 49 yards on six targets. The 31-year-old had the least productive season of his career in 2025, recording just 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games. However, Andrews' playing time outlook is much improved in 2026 following the offseason departure of former Ravens and current New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely. Coming out of Week 1, Andrews may be in an even more favorable position to rack up targets. Baltimore placed rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on Injured Reserve, and star wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Heading into his Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Andrews could be moving towards must-start territory.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Tonges Done for Season After MCL Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 4:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (knee) is done for the season after surgery to repair a torn MCL, according to Cam Inman. The 49ers had already placed Tonges on injured reserve Wednesday, but the surgery takes a return later this year off the table. He suffered the injury during the season-opening win over the Rams and did not record a catch before leaving. Tonges had moved into the No. 2 tight end spot behind George Kittle after catching 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns last season. San Francisco now has Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis behind Kittle and also added veteran Jack Stoll to the practice squad. Farrell and Willis are the names to watch if the 49ers need more work from the position behind Kittle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cam Inman
De'Zhaun Stribling Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:54 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss around 10 weeks, according to Cam Inman. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are still hoping Stribling can make it back before the season ends. The rookie had already been placed on injured reserve after suffering a deltoid sprain in the season-opening win over the Rams, but the original outlook was considerably shorter before surgery became necessary. Stribling played 21 offensive snaps in his NFL debut and did not draw a target before leaving. San Francisco used the 33rd overall pick on him in April, so the long-term interest hasn't gone anywhere, but most redraft managers don't need to wait through a 10-week absence. He remains an easy hold in dynasty leagues while the 49ers hope to get him back late in the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cam Inman
Joe Burrow has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 3:51 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) said he is dealing with some back tightness and soreness from the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow said that he will be fine and expects to play. On the idea that he would not play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans out of precaution, Burrow said, "That's ridiculous." The star signal-caller did not do much throwing during practice on Wednesday and also did not stretch with the rest of the team, which was the first sign that he was dealing with something. He will most likely be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report. As long as Burrow does not get worse over the next couple of days, he should be fine to suit up this weekend on the road in a difficult matchup against a Texans team that took the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 1. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 33-27 Week 1 win over Tampa, and he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as long as he is active this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Kyler Murray to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 3:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Murray played only 11 snaps in his Vikings debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday before suffering a scary concussion in the first quarter. He was quickly ruled out and placed in the concussion protocol, putting his status up in the air for Week 2 this Sunday against the division-rival Chicago Bears. Murray was in good spirits in the team's locker room after Sunday's game, and a limited first practice of the week is a good sign, but it does not guarantee that the former Arizona Cardinals QB will return this weekend. Veteran Carson Wentz did an admirable job leading Minnesota to a come-from-behind victory over the Packers while throwing three touchdowns, so O'Connell could be content to give him a start and let Murray rest up for another week. Murray will almost certainly need to upgrade to a full practice this week to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press - Dane Mizutani
Ja'Kobi Lane Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:37 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is being placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Lane fractured his wrist in Sunday's win over Indianapolis and will now miss at least four games. The rookie had worked his way into Baltimore's No. 3 receiver role before the injury and caught one of three targets for 11 yards in his NFL debut. He also had a touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty. The Ravens are expected to promote Chris Moore from the practice squad to take Lane's roster spot, while Devontez Walker and Elijah Sarratt are also candidates for more work while he is out. Lane is worth keeping in an IR spot in dynasty and deeper leagues, but redraft managers without one do not need to hold him through the absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to James Palmer. Head coach Mike Macdonald also said the Seahawks still have no plans to place Darnold on injured reserve. Seattle has described the issue as an unusual soft-tissue injury, but the hip joint itself is unaffected and the team considers the injury short-term. Darnold lasted only five plays in the opener against New England, completing one of two passes for 13 yards before leaving. Drew Lock took over and went 16-of-22 for 187 yards and a touchdown in the 13-10 comeback win. He is in line to start Sunday while Darnold continues to recover. There is still no firm date for Darnold's return, but keeping him off injured reserve leaves open the possibility that he could be back within the next few weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Palmer
Ladd McConkey Misses Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:20 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ribs) did not practice Wednesday, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey is still considered day-to-day after getting hurt during Sunday's loss to Arizona, when he caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the third quarter. Earlier reporting indicated the injury was not believed to be significant, but sitting out the first practice of Week 2 leaves his availability against Las Vegas unsettled. McConkey and Quentin Johnston remain the Chargers' starting receivers, with Tre' Harris among the options behind them. Los Angeles is already without Keandre Lambert-Smith, who landed on injured reserve Tuesday. There is still plenty of time for McConkey to get back on the field before Sunday, so Wednesday's absence alone isn't reason to panic. His status Thursday and Friday should give fantasy managers a much better idea of whether he can play in Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Demond Claiborne Suddenly Becomes a Top Fantasy Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Demond Claiborne was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but his fantasy situation changed quickly this week. Jordan Mason is headed to short-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb after handling 15 carries in Sunday's win over Green Bay, leaving a meaningful chunk of the backfield workload up for grabs. Claiborne was already the only running back listed behind Aaron Jones Sr. and Mason on Minnesota's Week 1 depth chart, and the Vikings traded up to select him in the sixth round this spring. There is no guarantee those missing carries immediately become his. DeeJay Dallas dressed ahead of Claiborne in the opener, and Minnesota could lean on the veteran while the rookie works his way into the offense. The opening is still much larger than it was a few days ago. Claiborne went from being buried behind two established backs to having a realistic path toward offensive touches, making him one of the more interesting fantasy stashes coming out of Week 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Now the Clear RB1 for Vikings After Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 3:01 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. will head into the Week 2 divisional clash against the Chicago Bears this weekend as the team's unquestioned RB1 after the news that Jordan Mason is heading to the short-term Injured Reserve due to a fractured thumb. The 31-year-old veteran took a back seat to Mason in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1, handling 12 rushing attempts for only 40 yards (3.3 yards per carry), although he was able to find the end zone. Jones did not corral his only target in the passing game. In addition to Jones, rookie Demond Claiborne will have an elevated role as the backup to Jones for however long Mason is out. Jones, a former fifth-rounder by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 from Texas-El Paso, had his fourth career 1,000-yard season in his first year in Minnesota in 2024, adding five rushing touchdowns. However, he dropped to 548 yards and just two rushing TDs in 12 starts in 2025 while being banged up. With Mason out of the picture for at least four games, Jones will have some RB2 upside in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jordan Mason Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has a small fracture in his thumb, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason's thumb has been fixed, but he will head to the short-term Injured Reserve, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. The earliest that Mason will be able to return will be on Oct. 25 against the Indianapolis Colts. With Mason now sidelined, Aaron Jones Sr. will be a much more attractive starting RB for fantasy managers, with rookie Demond Claiborne being elevated into the RB2 role in Minnesota. In the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the 27-year-old Mason handled 15 carries for 59 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year as the primary backfield option for the Vikings. Mason will be back in the fold this year for Minnesota, making him stash-worthy in an IR spot until he can make his return. He is currently rostered in 84% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Joe Burrow's Status Worth Watching After Not Throwing
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:44 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not take part in the team stretch before practice on Wednesday, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. He also did not throw a pass of any significant purpose to any player, but instead was doing handoffs in a helmet and jersey. It is unclear right now if Burrow is dealing with any sort of injury or if the Bengals are just taking it easy on their star QB after their Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, in which Burrow went 25-for-35 passing for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. We will know more about the 29-year-old's status going into a Week 2 contest on the road against the Houston Texans after the media speaks with Burrow after practice. If everything is fine with Burrow, he will continue to be a must-start in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against the Texans' defense. If Burrow is indeed dealing with an injury and is up in the air to play this weekend, veteran backup Joe Flacco could be called into action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway