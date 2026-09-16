Joe Burrow's Status Worth Watching After Not Throwing
Sep 16, 2026, 2:44 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not take part in the team stretch before practice on Wednesday, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. He also did not throw a pass of any significant purpose to any player, but instead was doing handoffs in a helmet and jersey. It is unclear right now if Burrow is dealing with any sort of injury or if the Bengals are just taking it easy on their star QB after their Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, in which Burrow went 25-for-35 passing for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. We will know more about the 29-year-old's status going into a Week 2 contest on the road against the Houston Texans after the media speaks with Burrow after practice. If everything is fine with Burrow, he will continue to be a must-start in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against the Texans' defense. If Burrow is indeed dealing with an injury and is up in the air to play this weekend, veteran backup Joe Flacco could be called into action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
More Recent News
Jalen Coker Working Off to the Side Due to Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot after the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, and he was seen working off to the side with a trainer during practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Coker suffered his left-ankle injury early on Sunday and played through it, catching eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in one of his best games as a pro. His ankle injury obviously did not really slow him down, but it is worth monitoring ahead of Carolina's Week 2 tilt this Sunday against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on the road. All signs point to Coker being active this weekend, and if he is, fantasy managers will want to keep him locked into their starting lineups as a WR3/flex with upside as the No. 2 in the Panthers' offense behind Tetairoa McMillan. A limited practice for Coker on Wednesday would not be ideal, but it also would not mean that he is particularly in danger of missing the Week 2 contest.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Mansoor Delane Has "Good Chance" to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:21 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said "there's a pretty good chance" that rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) will be in uniform and available to play on Sunday night in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Delane was forced from the Week 1 season-opening win on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos with a right-shoulder injury and never returned. However, X-rays on his shoulder came back clean, and he is expected to play on Sunday night, which is good news for a Chiefs defense that held the Broncos to only 10 points in Week 1. The 22-year-old sixth overall pick from LSU still made a mark against the Broncos before leaving with his shoulder injury, picking off quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of the game and breaking up a pass. While Delane is expected to be active against the Colts, the Chiefs could play it safe and limit his snaps to ensure that he does not make his shoulder injury worse.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson Making Progress, Expected to do More Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:12 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is making progress after returning to practice on Monday, and he should be able to do more in practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. "Hopefully, that continues to trend in the right direction," Vrabel said. Henderson was inactive in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Wednesday night after suffering an ankle injury late in training camp on Aug. 24. His return to practice this week is a good sign, but it does not guarantee that he will make his return this weekend for a Week 2 tilt against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. In Henderson's absence last week, Rhamondre Stevenson handled 18 carries for 51 yards and caught five of six targets for 44 yards as a receiver, with Corey Kiner backing him up. Even if Henderson is cleared to make his 2026 debut this Sunday against Pittsburgh, he could be eased in behind Stevenson and should be considered no more than a shaky RB3/flex option in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:06 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. The Athletic's Sam Warren is reporting that Kubiak hopes that Bowers will be able to return to practice on Thursday or Friday. Bowers did not play in the team's season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after having the meniscus in his left knee trimmed. His injury is not overly serious, which gives him a chance to make his 2026 season debut in Week 2 for a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the star TE must first return to practice later this week. And if Bowers is cleared to play this Sunday against the Bolts, there is a possibility that he will be on a snap count. In Bowers' absence in the 27-13 win over Miami, Michael Mayer caught six of seven targets for 32 yards. It was not much, but if Bowers misses a second straight game, Mayer will once again be in position to be a streamer at the position after Cardinals TE Trey McBride tormented L.A. in Week 1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Stefon Diggs Looks to Be a Major Piece of Commanders Offense
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:48 PM ETVeteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs saw a team-leading nine targets, which he turned into four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, in his Washington Commanders debut, and in Week 2, he faces a Cowboys defense that was practically unable to get off the field in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Giants. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was not particularly sharp in his first game running David Blough's offense, but Washington operated out of 11-personnel at the league's fifth-highest rate in Week 1, which is an encouraging sign for Diggs, who has seen his slot usage rise in each of the past four seasons. The Cowboys were one of the top defenses to target for fantasy in 2025, and despite an aggressive offseason overhaul, the results were not promising in the season opener, presenting a potentially favorable matchup for Diggs, who comes into the Week as RotoBaller's WR30.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan a Full Practice Participant
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:39 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) missed the team's season opener with a knee injury sustained in training camp, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to head coach Todd Bowles. McMillan has struggled to stay on the field through his first three seasons, but his impact has been felt when healthy and available, finishing as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in six of his last nine starts and cracking the top 12 three times in that stretch. Quarterback Baker Mayfield spread the ball around in a Week 1 loss to the Bengals, with five different players making at least three catches, so McMillan's ceiling could be capped upon his return. Still, he is a player to monitor if he can keep stringing together full practices ahead of a potential Week 2 debut against the Browns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Scott Smith
Zay Flowers Not Practicing on Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday after leaving Sunday's win over the Colts with a hamstring injury. Flowers caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a dominant outing, but unfortunately one half was all he could muster, exiting early after missing time late in training camp with an injured hamstring. There is now a realistic possibility that he could miss time, and his absence from the first practice of the week, although expected, is not an encouraging sign for his Week 2 availability against the Saints. While soft-tissue injuries tend to linger and can often lead to reduced workloads and difficult start/sit decisions, Flowers' explosive potential in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's aggressive downfield passing game makes him a must-start as soon as he is cleared to play again.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Wacker
Mike Evans' Opportunities Will Only Increase with Teammate on IR
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:13 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his first game with his new team, and with second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) now slated to miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the veteran should be viewed as a borderline WR1 moving forward. Over his 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans dominated out of two-receiver sets, and the 49ers operated out of 21-personnel on a league-leading 42.2% of their plays in Week 1. Now competing with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson for wide receiver targets, Evans has a chance to feast as All-Pro tight end George Kittle continues to work toward a full workload, and he is RotoBaller's WR13 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:50 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday after injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. It is not a great sign for Okonkwo, but he could still play in Week 2 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys if he can return to the field on Thursday or Friday. The 27-year-old has real sleeper potential at the tight end position in 2026 in his first year in D.C., but he got off to a slow start last weekend with just two catches for 16 yards on three targets, but getting injured obviously did not help. Okonkwo is shaping up as a hard-to-trust TE2 option for Week 2 in Dallas, but there is still time for him to shake his hamstring injury and play on Sunday. If Okonkwo is limited or out against the Cowboys, John Bates and Ben Sinnott could both be deep-league streaming options for the Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Cooper Rush Getting Treatment on his Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:43 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Cooper Rush (back) is "still getting treatment on his back," but also said that he will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rush dealt with some back spasms late last week but ended up starting in Week 1. Stefanski added that he is not ruling anyone out at QB as the team prepares for a Week 2 tilt on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Rush and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will practice, while Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will sit out. Penix is not believed to be ready for game action as he recovers from a partially torn ACL he suffered late last year, so if Tagovailoa is ruled out again, Rush is the favorite to make a second straight start for the Falcons. The 32-year-old Rush was not terrible in the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was not great either, going 12-for-22 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 20-13 defeat. If he makes another start this weekend, Rush will merely be a desperation QB2 option in superflex formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Kyle Monangai's Stock Soars After 100-Yard Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:41 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai came back from a hyperextended right knee and immediately made the backfield look more like a real two-man setup. He rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina, adding two catches for 24 yards. D'Andre Swift still led the way with 18 carries for 124 yards and three scores, but Monangai played 32 snaps to Swift's 43. That is more important than the 61-yard touchdown by itself. Chicago didn't just sprinkle him in late; he handled 42.7% of the offensive snaps and stayed involved as a receiver. Monangai and Swift became the first teammates since 1980 to each top 100 rushing yards in a season opener. After missing roughly three weeks because of the knee injury, Monangai's Week 1 usage erased some of the concern around his role. He still sits behind Swift, but his standalone fantasy value looks much stronger than it did entering the opener.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tua Tagovailoa Improving But Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will not practice on Wednesday, but he is getting better, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa was set to start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but an oblique injury he suffered in practice last Thursday knocked him out and forced veteran backup Cooper Rush to start under center. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a partially torn ACL last year and will not be ready for Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, so if Tagovailoa does not gain clearance by the end of the week, Rush will likely make a second straight start. Tagovailoa was hoping to bounce back in 2026 after being released by the Miami Dolphins, but he is not off to a great start after looking pretty bad in training camp and the preseason before his oblique injury. The former first-rounder from Alabama is merely a short-term, stopgap option for the Falcons (when healthy) as they wait for Penix to complete the final stages of his ACL recovery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Dalton Kincaid Healthy And Not Facing Snap Restrictions
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:33 PM ETMultiple people with the Buffalo Bills told ESPN's Dan Graziano that tight end Dalton Kincaid is healthier than he was this time last year and is not on any snap-count restrictions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that Kincaid is "looking more slippery now that he's healthy." Buffalo wants to put multiple tight ends on the field at the same time, and the trio of Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes "could be a formidable one." The Bills are happy with the improvements that Kincaid has shown as a blocker, but he will continue to make his biggest contributions as a pass-catcher down the field and should have more of an impact when the team has multiple TEs in the formation. The 26-year-old former first-rounder from Utah in 2023 battled knee issues in each of the last two seasons, but now that he is fully healthy, he has clear TE1 potential for fantasy managers in a Bills offense that is one of the highest-scoring units in the league. Start him with confidence in Week 2 on Thursday night in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Detroit Lions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
De'Zhaun Stribling Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to his ankle injury on Wednesday, which will sideline him for at least four games, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The earliest that Stribling will be able to return for the Niners will be for the Oct. 19 game against the Washington Commanders. The 23-year-old is expected to miss at least a month after suffering a deltoid sprain of his left ankle in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia. It is a tough start to Stribling's NFL career after he did not catch a single pass in his debut. In Stribling's absence for at least the next four games, Demarcus Robinson, who had a team-high 50 receiving yards and one touchdown on only two catches in the season opener, should become the team's WR3 behind Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr., making him a waiver-wire consideration heading into the team's Week 2 clash against the Miami Dolphins. Stribling, who generated a ton of buzz for his performance in training camp this summer, is a worthy stash in leagues that have IR spots.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Michael Penix Jr. Not Ready For Live Game Action
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:17 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that the Atlanta Falcons' best option at quarterback remains third-year man Michael Penix Jr. (knee), but he is not yet ready for live game action. Penix "wants to be fully confident" before stepping back onto the field after having surgery on his left ACL in November. The Falcons are leaving the comfort level part of his recovery up to him. It was Penix's third ACL reconstruction (he had two in college), and it could take a lot of mental work to convince Penix that he's good to go. Tua Tagovailoa's oblique injury last week has complicated the QB picture in Atlanta and forced veteran backup Cooper Rush to make the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now, all signs are pointing to Rush making a second straight start in Week 2 versus the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but it will ultimately come down to Tua's health and practice participation from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Penix will eventually be ruled out for Week 2, but he is the best long-term bet in 2026 in the Falcons' QB room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Jalen McMillan Making Progress Ahead of Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) was on the field for Wednesday's practice, according to Greg Auman. That's encouraging after McMillan couldn't get cleared for the opener, but it's worth remembering that he practiced on a limited basis all three days last week before ultimately sitting out against Cincinnati. Wednesday alone doesn't guarantee much. McMillan appeared in only four games last season, finishing with 12 catches for 178 yards, and Tampa Bay still lists him with the first-team receivers alongside Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. His return would make an already crowded passing game even tougher to sort through for fantasy purposes. The next step is seeing whether McMillan can increase his workload as the week goes on. For now, he's moving in the right direction, but fantasy managers shouldn't assume he'll be ready for Cleveland just yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Sean Tucker Returns to Practice Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:09 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (hamstring) was dressed and practicing Wednesday, according to Greg Auman. Tucker missed the season opener against Cincinnati after being listed as doubtful, so getting back on the field to start Week 2 is a positive sign. He did not practice last Wednesday, then was limited Thursday and Friday before sitting out Sunday. Tampa Bay has not yet released Wednesday's official participation level, so it is too early to say whether Tucker was limited or full. The fourth-year back ran 86 times for 320 yards and seven touchdowns last season and added eight catches for 34 yards and another score. He remains third on the depth chart behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, which keeps his standalone fantasy value pretty limited. Still, getting Tucker back would give Tampa Bay another backfield option and its top-listed kick returner ahead of Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. His practice status over the next two days should tell us more about his chances of making his season debut.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Carson Wentz Likely to Start if Teammate Isn't Cleared
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:07 PM ETESPN's Dan Graziano believes that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is likely to start in Week 2 against the division-rival Chicago Bears if Kyler Murray (concussion) is not cleared in time. Former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy is the one who was competing with Murray for the starting job in training camp, but it is more about the Vikings believing that Wentz's veteran experience will put them in a better position with limited preparation time. Graziano foresees a scenario where Wentz starts this week with McCarthy as the backup, assuming Murray does not clear the league's concussion protocol before Sunday. If Wentz makes the start, he is set up for success. The 33-year-old veteran led the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears just allowed 361 passing yards to Panthers QB Bryce Young. Murray should not be out long-term, but in deep two-QB fantasy leagues, Wentz could be an attractive streamer in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Antonio Williams Makes Strong Case for More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams made plenty happen with a small Week 1 role, catching all four of his targets for a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Philadelphia. The third-round rookie was only on the field for 26 of Washington's 70 offensive snaps, which makes the debut more interesting than the box score alone. Williams had spent much of the offseason working from the slot, and ESPN reported this week that he appears to have a role there that could grow as the season moves along. He gave Washington a reason to consider it. Williams came through on a 33-yard catch on third-and-long before scoring from one yard out late in the fourth quarter. He still has work to do before becoming a consistent fantasy option, especially after such limited playing time in the opener. His stock is clearly moving up, though. Four catches on four chances is a strong first argument for getting him onto the field more often.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas' Big Debut Validates Summer Buzz
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas backed up a strong summer with five catches on seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. The third-round rookie was hardly a part-time surprise, either. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener. ESPN reported this week that Douglas' debut confirmed what it had been hearing about how much he had impressed people inside the Dolphins' building. That matches what Jeff Hafley was saying in August, when he called Douglas one of Miami's most consistent players in camp. Week 1 gave fantasy managers something tangible to pair with that praise. Douglas led all NFL rookies in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch, and he did it while barely leaving the field. The role was already there. Now the production is too. Douglas' fantasy stock is moving quickly after one game because the opener made the summer buzz look a lot more believable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN