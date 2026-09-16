Michael Penix Jr. Not Ready For Live Game Action
Sep 16, 2026, 12:17 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that the Atlanta Falcons' best option at quarterback remains third-year man Michael Penix Jr. (knee), but he is not yet ready for live game action. Penix "wants to be fully confident" before stepping back onto the field after having surgery on his left ACL in November. The Falcons are leaving the comfort level part of his recovery up to him. It was Penix's third ACL reconstruction (he had two in college), and it could take a lot of mental work to convince Penix that he's good to go. Tua Tagovailoa's oblique injury last week has complicated the QB picture in Atlanta and forced veteran backup Cooper Rush to make the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now, all signs are pointing to Rush making a second straight start in Week 2 versus the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but it will ultimately come down to Tua's health and practice participation from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Penix will eventually be ruled out for Week 2, but he is the best long-term bet in 2026 in the Falcons' QB room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
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Jalen McMillan Making Progress Ahead of Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) was on the field for Wednesday's practice, according to Greg Auman. That's encouraging after McMillan couldn't get cleared for the opener, but it's worth remembering that he practiced on a limited basis all three days last week before ultimately sitting out against Cincinnati. Wednesday alone doesn't guarantee much. McMillan appeared in only four games last season, finishing with 12 catches for 178 yards, and Tampa Bay still lists him with the first-team receivers alongside Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. His return would make an already crowded passing game even tougher to sort through for fantasy purposes. The next step is seeing whether McMillan can increase his workload as the week goes on. For now, he's moving in the right direction, but fantasy managers shouldn't assume he'll be ready for Cleveland just yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Sean Tucker Returns to Practice Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:09 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (hamstring) was dressed and practicing Wednesday, according to Greg Auman. Tucker missed the season opener against Cincinnati after being listed as doubtful, so getting back on the field to start Week 2 is a positive sign. He did not practice last Wednesday, then was limited Thursday and Friday before sitting out Sunday. Tampa Bay has not yet released Wednesday's official participation level, so it is too early to say whether Tucker was limited or full. The fourth-year back ran 86 times for 320 yards and seven touchdowns last season and added eight catches for 34 yards and another score. He remains third on the depth chart behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, which keeps his standalone fantasy value pretty limited. Still, getting Tucker back would give Tampa Bay another backfield option and its top-listed kick returner ahead of Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. His practice status over the next two days should tell us more about his chances of making his season debut.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Carson Wentz Likely to Start if Teammate Isn't Cleared
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:07 PM ETESPN's Dan Graziano believes that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is likely to start in Week 2 against the division-rival Chicago Bears if Kyler Murray (concussion) is not cleared in time. Former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy is the one who was competing with Murray for the starting job in training camp, but it is more about the Vikings believing that Wentz's veteran experience will put them in a better position with limited preparation time. Graziano foresees a scenario where Wentz starts this week with McCarthy as the backup, assuming Murray does not clear the league's concussion protocol before Sunday. If Wentz makes the start, he is set up for success. The 33-year-old veteran led the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears just allowed 361 passing yards to Panthers QB Bryce Young. Murray should not be out long-term, but in deep two-QB fantasy leagues, Wentz could be an attractive streamer in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Antonio Williams Makes Strong Case for More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams made plenty happen with a small Week 1 role, catching all four of his targets for a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Philadelphia. The third-round rookie was only on the field for 26 of Washington's 70 offensive snaps, which makes the debut more interesting than the box score alone. Williams had spent much of the offseason working from the slot, and ESPN reported this week that he appears to have a role there that could grow as the season moves along. He gave Washington a reason to consider it. Williams came through on a 33-yard catch on third-and-long before scoring from one yard out late in the fourth quarter. He still has work to do before becoming a consistent fantasy option, especially after such limited playing time in the opener. His stock is clearly moving up, though. Four catches on four chances is a strong first argument for getting him onto the field more often.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas' Big Debut Validates Summer Buzz
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas backed up a strong summer with five catches on seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. The third-round rookie was hardly a part-time surprise, either. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener. ESPN reported this week that Douglas' debut confirmed what it had been hearing about how much he had impressed people inside the Dolphins' building. That matches what Jeff Hafley was saying in August, when he called Douglas one of Miami's most consistent players in camp. Week 1 gave fantasy managers something tangible to pair with that praise. Douglas led all NFL rookies in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch, and he did it while barely leaving the field. The role was already there. Now the production is too. Douglas' fantasy stock is moving quickly after one game because the opener made the summer buzz look a lot more believable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:40 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' knee injury is "not overly serious," from what ESPN's Dan Graziano is told. The Raiders felt that he could have played in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins, and there is a possibility he makes his 2026 season debut in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With that said, the organization is determined "to be careful" with their star player and not play him until they are 100% certain he is not affected by his knee injury. Graziano thinks the latest we will see Bowers returns is Week 4 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but it could be sooner than that. Head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that the 23-year-old is day-to-day going into Week 2 preparation. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Bowers' practice status from Wednesday through Friday. If he is cleared to play on Sunday, he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups. If he is held out for a second straight week, Michael Mayer will be a streaming TE option again after catching six of seven targets for 32 yards in the Week 1 win over Miami.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Cooper Rush Could Draw Another Start in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:38 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush could end up making a second straight start Sunday against Carolina. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Tua Tagovailoa's oblique strain can linger, leaving his Week 2 status up in the air, while Michael Penix Jr. still isn't ready for live game action. That keeps Rush squarely in the picture after a rough opener in Pittsburgh. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 20-13 loss and was sacked four times. Tagovailoa had been named the Week 1 starter before getting hurt in practice, but Atlanta may have to wait a little longer for either him or Penix. Rush doesn't offer much fantasy appeal if he gets another start, even against Carolina. He remains more of an emergency option in deeper two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:28 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has formally been charged following his Aug. 30 arrest, according to Mike Chappell. Court records show Allen is facing two misdemeanor counts, one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more. The charges replace the preliminary allegations reported after his arrest, though the case remains ongoing and Allen has not been convicted. There has been no new NFL discipline announced. Allen was available for Indianapolis in Week 1 and caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in the loss to Baltimore. For now, his fantasy status does not change, but managers should keep an eye on the situation in case the league takes action later in the legal process.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Chappell
Dallas Goedert's TE1 Stock Jumps After Big Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:20 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert picked up where he left off last season, catching four of five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington. He led Philadelphia in receiving yards despite Jalen Hurts attempting only 25 passes, and his five targets were second on the team. Goedert scored 11 times in 2025, so another two-touchdown performance immediately makes last year's breakout look a little harder to dismiss as touchdown luck. The 77 yards matter just as much. Goedert topped that mark only twice all of last season, and Philadelphia now has a different-looking target tree after trading A.J. Brown during the offseason. DeVonta Smith remains the top receiving option, but Goedert showed in Week 1 that there is room for him to stay heavily involved. His fantasy stock is clearly higher coming out of the opener, with another top-10 tight end season looking more realistic than it did a week ago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Could Be In-Season Option for Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) remains a name to watch for the Kansas City Chiefs later this season. According to ESPN, Hill remains fond of his former team, and a potential in-season reunion could make sense once he is healthy enough to play. The expectation is that Hill should be closer to that point sometime around October, though there is no indication that he and the Chiefs are currently working toward a deal. Hill is still coming back from the major knee injury that ended his 2025 season after four games. He dislocated the knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, finishing the year with 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. Kansas City already has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton atop its receiver depth chart, so plenty would need to be sorted out if Hill eventually returns. For now, he is more of a speculative stash in deeper leagues than someone fantasy managers need to add everywhere.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Enters Softer Stretch of Schedule
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 11:06 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard the Undisputed Top Running Back in Carolina
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:41 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard proved that he was the primary option out of the backfield during the team's Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. Hubbard played 71% of the offensive snaps with 49 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. For comparison, teammate Jonathon Brooks played just 19% of the snaps, had five touches, and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. All offseason long, there was plenty of chatter that Brooks might overtake Hubbard in the backfield. That could still happen at some point late this season or next season, but the comparison of their volume and production from Week 1 shows that the Panthers should still have confidence in Hubbard as their primary running back. He is expected to have another solid showing in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, who just surrendered 46 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards to Jaylen Warren.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Showing Signs of Much-Anticipated Year 2 Leap
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ETAll offseason, plenty of buzz suggested Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden was a prime candidate to make a big Year 2 leap. That started to come to fruition on Sunday, as Golden caught six of 12 targets for 95 yards in the Packers' Week 1 loss to the Vikings. In addition to the high volume and yardage total, he also saw the field quite often, taking on an 82% snap share. Golden has officially solidified himself as the Packers' No. 2 receiver over Jayden Reed, who played just 57% of the snaps. Golden's emergence as a weekly fantasy threat is great news for managers who drafted him in the first round of dynasty league drafts last year, and also for redraft managers who got a potential steal in the back half of 2026 fantasy drafts. It also bodes well for the Packers' offense, which needed more receivers to step up after Josh Jacobs' placement on the commissioner's exempt list may have shifted the team's approach from run-heavy to pass-heavy. Golden is still behind Christian Watson on the depth chart, but all that matters is that the Texas product is on the fantasy radar and he's here to stay. He ranks as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 for Week 2 against the New York Jets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Ascending Into Must-Start Territory for Fantasy Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington continues to make an incredibly positive impact in fantasy football leagues. After ascending to the WR27 mark last year despite competition from Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Jakobi Meyers, Washington came into 2026 looking to separate himself from this crowded receiver room. We already saw flashes of his ceiling last year, when he caught 19 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns over the final three weeks of the season. Fast forward to Week 1 of the 2026 season and he picked up right where he left off, catching five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Admittedly, he had a softer matchup against the Browns, but he was still the Jags' most productive receiver in the win. His ability to shake off defenders, make big plays, and win contested scenarios bodes well for him to sustain fantasy value long-term. He's a WR2 entering Week 2 against the Broncos, even if he ends up facing cornerback Patrick Surtain II for a large portion of the game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Remains Lead Back After Highly Efficient Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:12 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price was highly efficient in his NFL debut last week, rushing for 52 yards on 10 carries against the New England Patriots. He also caught two passes. Price certainly didn't have an every-down workload. In fact, he played just under 50% of the offensive snaps. However, he was highly efficient when he did touch the ball, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Teammate George Holani, who played 46% of the snaps, averaged less than 3.7 YPC, while Emanuel Wilson had just two carries for three yards. Because of the Week 1 box score, all signs point to Price remaining the lead back in Seattle. He still won't be the every-down back, but we also wouldn't be surprised to see him play more than 50% of the snaps now that he has one game under his belt. In similarly good news, a slightly softer matchup awaits Price in Week 2, as the Seahawks face the Cardinals. Arizona's defense looks sneaky good after limiting Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell to 3.25 YPC, but Price is still a high-end RB3/flex in fantasy football because of his lead-back role and touchdown upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Work Out Three Running Backs with Jordan Mason Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:02 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings worked out three free agent running backs on Tuesday, including veteran Jerome Ford, according to Will Ragatz of Bring Me The News. The timing of these workouts is particularly relevant, given that starting running back Jordan Mason (thumb) suffered an apparent thumb injury during Week 1. Officially, the team is calling it a sore thumb, and Mason will be evaluated in the days leading up to Week 2. However, the fact that the Vikings worked out three running backs indicates that there's a very real chance Mason isn't able to suit up this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old played less than half of the snaps in Week 1, but he still managed double-digit fantasy points with 11 carries, 59 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. If he can't suit up in Week 2, Aaron Jones would take over as the lead back.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Will Ragatz
Darnell Mooney Settles Into a Modest Role to Start the Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 12:05 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney found himself occupying a modest role during Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. It wasn't a small role by any means, but it also wasn't enough to prompt fantasy managers to scramble and place a waiver claim for him. Mooney played 57% of the snaps in the season opener, catching two passes for 27 yards. He was nestled into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields. Given the youth and upside of those two receivers, Mooney is unlikely to pass either of them in the pecking order. In fact, he needs to continue producing at a decent level to fend off any sort of competition from Odell Beckham Jr. Mooney didn't handle enough snaps or targets in Week 1 to suggest that he should be a fantasy starter, but he's still a fine player to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chimere Dike Could be Stuck in More of a Special Teams Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 11:55 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans' offseason additions at the wide receiver position with Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and rookie Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick have made it difficult for second-year pass-catcher Chimere Dike to have a big role on offense in 2026. That was confirmed in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, with Dike playing just four offensive snaps (8%) while catching one pass for a seven-yard gain. The 24-year-old returned three kickoffs for 62 yards and a punt for a loss of five yards, so he was mostly involved on special teams. It did not help matters that Dike lost a fumble on one of his kickoff returns. Dike was behind Tate, Robinson, Calvin Ridley, and Elic Ayomanor to start his sophomore season, which is bad news for fantasy managers who have him rostered in dynasty/keeper leagues. The Titans had limited options in the passing attack last year, which thrust Dike into a bigger role than expected. He caught 48 of 74 targets for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. Dike will likely need a couple of injuries ahead of him to make him even slightly interesting in fantasy again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darnell Washington the Clear TE2 in Pittsburgh Going into Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 11:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington stands out for his size at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds. But in fantasy football leagues, he is not a big target on the waiver wire after the team's Week 1 season-opening win on Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old played 64% of the offensive snaps in the opener, with fellow TE Pat Freiermuth playing a team-high 73% of the snaps against Atlanta. Freiermuth had the much better day production-wise, too, catching all five of his targets for 46 yards and the only offensive touchdown of the game for the Steelers. Washington contributed two catches on his two targets for just 18 yards. He did not see a target until the second half as his minimum pass-catching role for the team continues. The former third-rounder from Georgia in 2023 had a career-high 31 catches on 43 targets for 364 yards and just one touchdown in 16 regular-season games in 2025. Washington is unlikely to become fantasy-relevant in two-TE leagues unless Freiermuth misses time with an injury. He is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Time to Pump the Brakes on Cyrus Allen?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 15, 2026, 11:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen generated plenty of buzz throughout the offseason. A strong camp showing resulted in a variety of reports saying that Allen had earned the trust of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was climbing up draft boards. There was legitimate speculation that he had soared as high as No. 3 in the Chiefs' wide receiver pecking order, behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. However, when the Chiefs finally put their offense on the field Monday against the Broncos, Allen's role was minimal. He played just one snap and failed to haul in his lone target. The one target is far less concerning than the one snap, as it shows that the Chiefs have absolutely no urgency to get Allen on the field. He ended up being fourth on the team in snap count behind Rice, Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. He'll likely remain off the redraft radar as long as those three receivers are healthy, and even if someone gets hurt, he's still nothing more than a speculative add in deeper leagues. Dynasty managers should eventually get rewarded for their patience, but we don't see much upside in redraft leagues for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller