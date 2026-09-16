Caleb Douglas' Big Debut Validates Summer Buzz
Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas backed up a strong summer with five catches on seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. The third-round rookie was hardly a part-time surprise, either. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener. ESPN reported this week that Douglas' debut confirmed what it had been hearing about how much he had impressed people inside the Dolphins' building. That matches what Jeff Hafley was saying in August, when he called Douglas one of Miami's most consistent players in camp. Week 1 gave fantasy managers something tangible to pair with that praise. Douglas led all NFL rookies in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch, and he did it while barely leaving the field. The role was already there. Now the production is too. Douglas' fantasy stock is moving quickly after one game because the opener made the summer buzz look a lot more believable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Brock Bowers Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:40 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' knee injury is "not overly serious," from what ESPN's Dan Graziano is told. The Raiders felt that he could have played in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins, and there is a possibility he makes his 2026 season debut in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With that said, the organization is determined "to be careful" with their star player and not play him until they are 100% certain he is not affected by his knee injury. Graziano thinks the latest we will see Bowers returns is Week 4 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but it could be sooner than that. Head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that the 23-year-old is day-to-day going into Week 2 preparation. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Bowers' practice status from Wednesday through Friday. If he is cleared to play on Sunday, he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups. If he is held out for a second straight week, Michael Mayer will be a streaming TE option again after catching six of seven targets for 32 yards in the Week 1 win over Miami.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Cooper Rush Could Draw Another Start in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:38 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush could end up making a second straight start Sunday against Carolina. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Tua Tagovailoa's oblique strain can linger, leaving his Week 2 status up in the air, while Michael Penix Jr. still isn't ready for live game action. That keeps Rush squarely in the picture after a rough opener in Pittsburgh. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 20-13 loss and was sacked four times. Tagovailoa had been named the Week 1 starter before getting hurt in practice, but Atlanta may have to wait a little longer for either him or Penix. Rush doesn't offer much fantasy appeal if he gets another start, even against Carolina. He remains more of an emergency option in deeper two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:28 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has formally been charged following his Aug. 30 arrest, according to Mike Chappell. Court records show Allen is facing two misdemeanor counts, one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more. The charges replace the preliminary allegations reported after his arrest, though the case remains ongoing and Allen has not been convicted. There has been no new NFL discipline announced. Allen was available for Indianapolis in Week 1 and caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in the loss to Baltimore. For now, his fantasy status does not change, but managers should keep an eye on the situation in case the league takes action later in the legal process.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Chappell
Dallas Goedert's TE1 Stock Jumps After Big Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:20 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert picked up where he left off last season, catching four of five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington. He led Philadelphia in receiving yards despite Jalen Hurts attempting only 25 passes, and his five targets were second on the team. Goedert scored 11 times in 2025, so another two-touchdown performance immediately makes last year's breakout look a little harder to dismiss as touchdown luck. The 77 yards matter just as much. Goedert topped that mark only twice all of last season, and Philadelphia now has a different-looking target tree after trading A.J. Brown during the offseason. DeVonta Smith remains the top receiving option, but Goedert showed in Week 1 that there is room for him to stay heavily involved. His fantasy stock is clearly higher coming out of the opener, with another top-10 tight end season looking more realistic than it did a week ago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Could Be In-Season Option for Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) remains a name to watch for the Kansas City Chiefs later this season. According to ESPN, Hill remains fond of his former team, and a potential in-season reunion could make sense once he is healthy enough to play. The expectation is that Hill should be closer to that point sometime around October, though there is no indication that he and the Chiefs are currently working toward a deal. Hill is still coming back from the major knee injury that ended his 2025 season after four games. He dislocated the knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, finishing the year with 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. Kansas City already has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton atop its receiver depth chart, so plenty would need to be sorted out if Hill eventually returns. For now, he is more of a speculative stash in deeper leagues than someone fantasy managers need to add everywhere.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Enters Softer Stretch of Schedule
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 11:06 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard the Undisputed Top Running Back in Carolina
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:41 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard proved that he was the primary option out of the backfield during the team's Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. Hubbard played 71% of the offensive snaps with 49 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. For comparison, teammate Jonathon Brooks played just 19% of the snaps, had five touches, and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. All offseason long, there was plenty of chatter that Brooks might overtake Hubbard in the backfield. That could still happen at some point late this season or next season, but the comparison of their volume and production from Week 1 shows that the Panthers should still have confidence in Hubbard as their primary running back. He is expected to have another solid showing in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, who just surrendered 46 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards to Jaylen Warren.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Showing Signs of Much-Anticipated Year 2 Leap
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ETAll offseason, plenty of buzz suggested Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden was a prime candidate to make a big Year 2 leap. That started to come to fruition on Sunday, as Golden caught six of 12 targets for 95 yards in the Packers' Week 1 loss to the Vikings. In addition to the high volume and yardage total, he also saw the field quite often, taking on an 82% snap share. Golden has officially solidified himself as the Packers' No. 2 receiver over Jayden Reed, who played just 57% of the snaps. Golden's emergence as a weekly fantasy threat is great news for managers who drafted him in the first round of dynasty league drafts last year, and also for redraft managers who got a potential steal in the back half of 2026 fantasy drafts. It also bodes well for the Packers' offense, which needed more receivers to step up after Josh Jacobs' placement on the commissioner's exempt list may have shifted the team's approach from run-heavy to pass-heavy. Golden is still behind Christian Watson on the depth chart, but all that matters is that the Texas product is on the fantasy radar and he's here to stay. He ranks as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 for Week 2 against the New York Jets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Ascending Into Must-Start Territory for Fantasy Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington continues to make an incredibly positive impact in fantasy football leagues. After ascending to the WR27 mark last year despite competition from Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Jakobi Meyers, Washington came into 2026 looking to separate himself from this crowded receiver room. We already saw flashes of his ceiling last year, when he caught 19 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns over the final three weeks of the season. Fast forward to Week 1 of the 2026 season and he picked up right where he left off, catching five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Admittedly, he had a softer matchup against the Browns, but he was still the Jags' most productive receiver in the win. His ability to shake off defenders, make big plays, and win contested scenarios bodes well for him to sustain fantasy value long-term. He's a WR2 entering Week 2 against the Broncos, even if he ends up facing cornerback Patrick Surtain II for a large portion of the game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Remains Lead Back After Highly Efficient Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:12 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price was highly efficient in his NFL debut last week, rushing for 52 yards on 10 carries against the New England Patriots. He also caught two passes. Price certainly didn't have an every-down workload. In fact, he played just under 50% of the offensive snaps. However, he was highly efficient when he did touch the ball, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Teammate George Holani, who played 46% of the snaps, averaged less than 3.7 YPC, while Emanuel Wilson had just two carries for three yards. Because of the Week 1 box score, all signs point to Price remaining the lead back in Seattle. He still won't be the every-down back, but we also wouldn't be surprised to see him play more than 50% of the snaps now that he has one game under his belt. In similarly good news, a slightly softer matchup awaits Price in Week 2, as the Seahawks face the Cardinals. Arizona's defense looks sneaky good after limiting Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell to 3.25 YPC, but Price is still a high-end RB3/flex in fantasy football because of his lead-back role and touchdown upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Work Out Three Running Backs with Jordan Mason Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 10:02 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings worked out three free agent running backs on Tuesday, including veteran Jerome Ford, according to Will Ragatz of Bring Me The News. The timing of these workouts is particularly relevant, given that starting running back Jordan Mason (thumb) suffered an apparent thumb injury during Week 1. Officially, the team is calling it a sore thumb, and Mason will be evaluated in the days leading up to Week 2. However, the fact that the Vikings worked out three running backs indicates that there's a very real chance Mason isn't able to suit up this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old played less than half of the snaps in Week 1, but he still managed double-digit fantasy points with 11 carries, 59 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. If he can't suit up in Week 2, Aaron Jones would take over as the lead back.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Will Ragatz
Darnell Mooney Settles Into a Modest Role to Start the Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 12:05 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney found himself occupying a modest role during Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. It wasn't a small role by any means, but it also wasn't enough to prompt fantasy managers to scramble and place a waiver claim for him. Mooney played 57% of the snaps in the season opener, catching two passes for 27 yards. He was nestled into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields. Given the youth and upside of those two receivers, Mooney is unlikely to pass either of them in the pecking order. In fact, he needs to continue producing at a decent level to fend off any sort of competition from Odell Beckham Jr. Mooney didn't handle enough snaps or targets in Week 1 to suggest that he should be a fantasy starter, but he's still a fine player to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chimere Dike Could be Stuck in More of a Special Teams Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 11:55 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans' offseason additions at the wide receiver position with Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and rookie Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick have made it difficult for second-year pass-catcher Chimere Dike to have a big role on offense in 2026. That was confirmed in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, with Dike playing just four offensive snaps (8%) while catching one pass for a seven-yard gain. The 24-year-old returned three kickoffs for 62 yards and a punt for a loss of five yards, so he was mostly involved on special teams. It did not help matters that Dike lost a fumble on one of his kickoff returns. Dike was behind Tate, Robinson, Calvin Ridley, and Elic Ayomanor to start his sophomore season, which is bad news for fantasy managers who have him rostered in dynasty/keeper leagues. The Titans had limited options in the passing attack last year, which thrust Dike into a bigger role than expected. He caught 48 of 74 targets for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. Dike will likely need a couple of injuries ahead of him to make him even slightly interesting in fantasy again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darnell Washington the Clear TE2 in Pittsburgh Going into Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 11:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington stands out for his size at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds. But in fantasy football leagues, he is not a big target on the waiver wire after the team's Week 1 season-opening win on Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old played 64% of the offensive snaps in the opener, with fellow TE Pat Freiermuth playing a team-high 73% of the snaps against Atlanta. Freiermuth had the much better day production-wise, too, catching all five of his targets for 46 yards and the only offensive touchdown of the game for the Steelers. Washington contributed two catches on his two targets for just 18 yards. He did not see a target until the second half as his minimum pass-catching role for the team continues. The former third-rounder from Georgia in 2023 had a career-high 31 catches on 43 targets for 364 yards and just one touchdown in 16 regular-season games in 2025. Washington is unlikely to become fantasy-relevant in two-TE leagues unless Freiermuth misses time with an injury. He is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Time to Pump the Brakes on Cyrus Allen?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 15, 2026, 11:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen generated plenty of buzz throughout the offseason. A strong camp showing resulted in a variety of reports saying that Allen had earned the trust of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was climbing up draft boards. There was legitimate speculation that he had soared as high as No. 3 in the Chiefs' wide receiver pecking order, behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. However, when the Chiefs finally put their offense on the field Monday against the Broncos, Allen's role was minimal. He played just one snap and failed to haul in his lone target. The one target is far less concerning than the one snap, as it shows that the Chiefs have absolutely no urgency to get Allen on the field. He ended up being fourth on the team in snap count behind Rice, Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. He'll likely remain off the redraft radar as long as those three receivers are healthy, and even if someone gets hurt, he's still nothing more than a speculative add in deeper leagues. Dynasty managers should eventually get rewarded for their patience, but we don't see much upside in redraft leagues for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Roschon Johnson Not a Factor in Shootout Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 15, 2026, 11:42 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson didn't touch the field on offense during the team's Week 1 shootout win against the Carolina Panthers. The Bears dropped 57 points on Sunday and gave 31 touches to their running backs, but Johnson was not one of them. Chicago exclusively used D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai out of the backfield in the win. This personnel decision proves that the Bears merely view Johnson as a depth piece to use in the event of an injury, and not someone who will carve out a standalone role week by week. This is discouraging, but not surprising. He had just two carries across seven games last year, and his fantasy stock has fallen every year since he entered the league in 2023. Even if Swift or Monangai got hurt, he would likely face an uphill battle to earn meaningful playing time. Johnson can be dropped in every fantasy football format.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter's Falling Fantasy Stock Confirmed by Week 1 Usage
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 11:39 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars basically told us early in the offseason that wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the second overall pick from Colorado last year, was going to be more of a full-time defensive back in 2026 than a receiver on offense. The 23-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner fell out of some 12-team drafts entirely as a result, and his fast-falling fantasy stock was confirmed by the fact that he played only four offensive snaps in the team's Week 1 opening-season blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Hunter caught his only target for an eight-yard gain and carried the ball one time for three yards. On defense, he had one solo tackle on 29 snaps. Those who did draft Hunter cannot be very happy with his two touches, especially since the Jags put up a 34 spot in their season opener. The Jags have plenty of help in the WR room with Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), so until further notice, Hunter will be far from standalone fantasy value in 2026. He will likely be dropped in many leagues, and he is rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues as of Tuesday evening.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kaytron Allen Carving Out Role Despite No. 3 Spot on Depth Chart
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 15, 2026, 11:33 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen was able to carve out a role in Week 1, despite ranking third on the depth chart behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. It wasn't the prettiest or flashiest performance, but his four rushing attempts for 10 yards ranked ahead of many other teams' No. 3 running backs in terms of involvement. It was very encouraging to see the Commanders carve out playing time (10% of snaps) for the rookie in the season opener, as it indicates that his role could only grow going forward. Managers in deeper leagues should consider adding Allen off the waiver wire now, because if his role continues to grow, there will be more competition to get him on fantasy rosters. There's a very real chance that the rookie's fantasy stock will never be lower than it is right now, so managers are advised to get in on the ground floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Oronde Gadsden an Impact Playmaker with Streaming Potential
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 15, 2026, 11:29 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden had a relatively quiet Week 1 showing, but the track record from his rookie season in 2025 suggests that he could be a key waiver-wire target for managers this year. Gadsden ranked as the TE15 in PPR leagues with 49 catches, 664 yards, and three touchdowns last year, and most of that production came in Week 6 or later. However, there's a new obstacle in his path this year, and it's the depth chart. Gadsden fell to second in the tight end pecking order after the Chargers signed David Njoku in free agency. Njoku played a modest 55% of snaps in Week 1, but Gadsden's snap share was even lower at just 18%. The 23-year-old needs one domino to fall in his favor, and there's a chance that's the injury to Ladd McConkey (chest). The veteran wide receiver went down last week, leading to a void in the passing game. Gadsden has a great opportunity to step up with more volume in Week 2, ranking as a TE2 for fantasy purposes. He's definitely a riskier target, but the Syracuse product is a proven player who knows what it takes to produce at the NFL level. There's some deep-league streamer appeal here for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, especially if McConkey doesn't end up playing.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
JuJu Smith-Schuster Works Out for the Jets on Tuesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 15, 2026, 11:22 PM ETThe New York Jets hosted veteran free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) for a workout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The 29-year-old is looking for another chance in the NFL after the Giants released him while he was recovering from a knee injury during training camp. He hasn't achieved fantasy relevance since 2022 with the Chiefs, but the Jets are interested in bringing him aboard. After all, they have an opening at the wide receiver position with Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) diagnosed as week-to-week. The Jets worked out a few receivers, so it's not a lock that Smith-Schuster even gets offered a contract. However, at the very least, there's mutual interest from both sides. Any signing would keep Smith-Schuster off the fantasy radar in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Aaron Wilson