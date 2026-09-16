Jalen McMillan a Full Practice Participant
Sep 16, 2026, 1:39 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) missed the team's season opener with a knee injury sustained in training camp, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to head coach Todd Bowles. McMillan has struggled to stay on the field through his first three seasons, but his impact has been felt when healthy and available, finishing as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in six of his last nine starts and cracking the top 12 three times in that stretch. Quarterback Baker Mayfield spread the ball around in a Week 1 loss to the Bengals, with five different players making at least three catches, so McMillan's ceiling could be capped upon his return. Still, he is a player to monitor if he can keep stringing together full practices ahead of a potential Week 2 debut against the Browns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Scott Smith
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Zay Flowers Not Practicing on Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday after leaving Sunday's win over the Colts with a hamstring injury. Flowers caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a dominant outing, but unfortunately one half was all he could muster, exiting early after missing time late in training camp with an injured hamstring. There is now a realistic possibility that he could miss time, and his absence from the first practice of the week, although expected, is not an encouraging sign for his Week 2 availability against the Saints. While soft-tissue injuries tend to linger and can often lead to reduced workloads and difficult start/sit decisions, Flowers' explosive potential in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's aggressive downfield passing game makes him a must-start as soon as he is cleared to play again.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Wacker
Mike Evans' Opportunities Will Only Increase with Teammate on IR
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:13 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his first game with his new team, and with second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) now slated to miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the veteran should be viewed as a borderline WR1 moving forward. Over his 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans dominated out of two-receiver sets, and the 49ers operated out of 21-personnel on a league-leading 42.2% of their plays in Week 1. Now competing with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson for wide receiver targets, Evans has a chance to feast as All-Pro tight end George Kittle continues to work toward a full workload, and he is RotoBaller's WR13 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:50 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday after injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. It is not a great sign for Okonkwo, but he could still play in Week 2 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys if he can return to the field on Thursday or Friday. The 27-year-old has real sleeper potential at the tight end position in 2026 in his first year in D.C., but he got off to a slow start last weekend with just two catches for 16 yards on three targets, but getting injured obviously did not help. Okonkwo is shaping up as a hard-to-trust TE2 option for Week 2 in Dallas, but there is still time for him to shake his hamstring injury and play on Sunday. If Okonkwo is limited or out against the Cowboys, John Bates and Ben Sinnott could both be deep-league streaming options for the Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Cooper Rush Getting Treatment on his Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:43 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Cooper Rush (back) is "still getting treatment on his back," but also said that he will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rush dealt with some back spasms late last week but ended up starting in Week 1. Stefanski added that he is not ruling anyone out at QB as the team prepares for a Week 2 tilt on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Rush and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will practice, while Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will sit out. Penix is not believed to be ready for game action as he recovers from a partially torn ACL he suffered late last year, so if Tagovailoa is ruled out again, Rush is the favorite to make a second straight start for the Falcons. The 32-year-old Rush was not terrible in the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was not great either, going 12-for-22 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 20-13 defeat. If he makes another start this weekend, Rush will merely be a desperation QB2 option in superflex formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Kyle Monangai's Stock Soars After 100-Yard Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:41 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai came back from a hyperextended right knee and immediately made the backfield look more like a real two-man setup. He rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina, adding two catches for 24 yards. D'Andre Swift still led the way with 18 carries for 124 yards and three scores, but Monangai played 32 snaps to Swift's 43. That is more important than the 61-yard touchdown by itself. Chicago didn't just sprinkle him in late; he handled 42.7% of the offensive snaps and stayed involved as a receiver. Monangai and Swift became the first teammates since 1980 to each top 100 rushing yards in a season opener. After missing roughly three weeks because of the knee injury, Monangai's Week 1 usage erased some of the concern around his role. He still sits behind Swift, but his standalone fantasy value looks much stronger than it did entering the opener.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tua Tagovailoa Improving But Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will not practice on Wednesday, but he is getting better, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa was set to start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but an oblique injury he suffered in practice last Thursday knocked him out and forced veteran backup Cooper Rush to start under center. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a partially torn ACL last year and will not be ready for Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, so if Tagovailoa does not gain clearance by the end of the week, Rush will likely make a second straight start. Tagovailoa was hoping to bounce back in 2026 after being released by the Miami Dolphins, but he is not off to a great start after looking pretty bad in training camp and the preseason before his oblique injury. The former first-rounder from Alabama is merely a short-term, stopgap option for the Falcons (when healthy) as they wait for Penix to complete the final stages of his ACL recovery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Dalton Kincaid Healthy And Not Facing Snap Restrictions
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:33 PM ETMultiple people with the Buffalo Bills told ESPN's Dan Graziano that tight end Dalton Kincaid is healthier than he was this time last year and is not on any snap-count restrictions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that Kincaid is "looking more slippery now that he's healthy." Buffalo wants to put multiple tight ends on the field at the same time, and the trio of Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes "could be a formidable one." The Bills are happy with the improvements that Kincaid has shown as a blocker, but he will continue to make his biggest contributions as a pass-catcher down the field and should have more of an impact when the team has multiple TEs in the formation. The 26-year-old former first-rounder from Utah in 2023 battled knee issues in each of the last two seasons, but now that he is fully healthy, he has clear TE1 potential for fantasy managers in a Bills offense that is one of the highest-scoring units in the league. Start him with confidence in Week 2 on Thursday night in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Detroit Lions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
De'Zhaun Stribling Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to his ankle injury on Wednesday, which will sideline him for at least four games, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The earliest that Stribling will be able to return for the Niners will be for the Oct. 19 game against the Washington Commanders. The 23-year-old is expected to miss at least a month after suffering a deltoid sprain of his left ankle in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia. It is a tough start to Stribling's NFL career after he did not catch a single pass in his debut. In Stribling's absence for at least the next four games, Demarcus Robinson, who had a team-high 50 receiving yards and one touchdown on only two catches in the season opener, should become the team's WR3 behind Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr., making him a waiver-wire consideration heading into the team's Week 2 clash against the Miami Dolphins. Stribling, who generated a ton of buzz for his performance in training camp this summer, is a worthy stash in leagues that have IR spots.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Michael Penix Jr. Not Ready For Live Game Action
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:17 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that the Atlanta Falcons' best option at quarterback remains third-year man Michael Penix Jr. (knee), but he is not yet ready for live game action. Penix "wants to be fully confident" before stepping back onto the field after having surgery on his left ACL in November. The Falcons are leaving the comfort level part of his recovery up to him. It was Penix's third ACL reconstruction (he had two in college), and it could take a lot of mental work to convince Penix that he's good to go. Tua Tagovailoa's oblique injury last week has complicated the QB picture in Atlanta and forced veteran backup Cooper Rush to make the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now, all signs are pointing to Rush making a second straight start in Week 2 versus the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but it will ultimately come down to Tua's health and practice participation from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Penix will eventually be ruled out for Week 2, but he is the best long-term bet in 2026 in the Falcons' QB room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Jalen McMillan Making Progress Ahead of Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) was on the field for Wednesday's practice, according to Greg Auman. That's encouraging after McMillan couldn't get cleared for the opener, but it's worth remembering that he practiced on a limited basis all three days last week before ultimately sitting out against Cincinnati. Wednesday alone doesn't guarantee much. McMillan appeared in only four games last season, finishing with 12 catches for 178 yards, and Tampa Bay still lists him with the first-team receivers alongside Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. His return would make an already crowded passing game even tougher to sort through for fantasy purposes. The next step is seeing whether McMillan can increase his workload as the week goes on. For now, he's moving in the right direction, but fantasy managers shouldn't assume he'll be ready for Cleveland just yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Sean Tucker Returns to Practice Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:09 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (hamstring) was dressed and practicing Wednesday, according to Greg Auman. Tucker missed the season opener against Cincinnati after being listed as doubtful, so getting back on the field to start Week 2 is a positive sign. He did not practice last Wednesday, then was limited Thursday and Friday before sitting out Sunday. Tampa Bay has not yet released Wednesday's official participation level, so it is too early to say whether Tucker was limited or full. The fourth-year back ran 86 times for 320 yards and seven touchdowns last season and added eight catches for 34 yards and another score. He remains third on the depth chart behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, which keeps his standalone fantasy value pretty limited. Still, getting Tucker back would give Tampa Bay another backfield option and its top-listed kick returner ahead of Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. His practice status over the next two days should tell us more about his chances of making his season debut.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Carson Wentz Likely to Start if Teammate Isn't Cleared
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:07 PM ETESPN's Dan Graziano believes that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is likely to start in Week 2 against the division-rival Chicago Bears if Kyler Murray (concussion) is not cleared in time. Former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy is the one who was competing with Murray for the starting job in training camp, but it is more about the Vikings believing that Wentz's veteran experience will put them in a better position with limited preparation time. Graziano foresees a scenario where Wentz starts this week with McCarthy as the backup, assuming Murray does not clear the league's concussion protocol before Sunday. If Wentz makes the start, he is set up for success. The 33-year-old veteran led the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears just allowed 361 passing yards to Panthers QB Bryce Young. Murray should not be out long-term, but in deep two-QB fantasy leagues, Wentz could be an attractive streamer in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Antonio Williams Makes Strong Case for More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams made plenty happen with a small Week 1 role, catching all four of his targets for a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Philadelphia. The third-round rookie was only on the field for 26 of Washington's 70 offensive snaps, which makes the debut more interesting than the box score alone. Williams had spent much of the offseason working from the slot, and ESPN reported this week that he appears to have a role there that could grow as the season moves along. He gave Washington a reason to consider it. Williams came through on a 33-yard catch on third-and-long before scoring from one yard out late in the fourth quarter. He still has work to do before becoming a consistent fantasy option, especially after such limited playing time in the opener. His stock is clearly moving up, though. Four catches on four chances is a strong first argument for getting him onto the field more often.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas' Big Debut Validates Summer Buzz
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas backed up a strong summer with five catches on seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. The third-round rookie was hardly a part-time surprise, either. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener. ESPN reported this week that Douglas' debut confirmed what it had been hearing about how much he had impressed people inside the Dolphins' building. That matches what Jeff Hafley was saying in August, when he called Douglas one of Miami's most consistent players in camp. Week 1 gave fantasy managers something tangible to pair with that praise. Douglas led all NFL rookies in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch, and he did it while barely leaving the field. The role was already there. Now the production is too. Douglas' fantasy stock is moving quickly after one game because the opener made the summer buzz look a lot more believable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:40 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' knee injury is "not overly serious," from what ESPN's Dan Graziano is told. The Raiders felt that he could have played in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins, and there is a possibility he makes his 2026 season debut in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With that said, the organization is determined "to be careful" with their star player and not play him until they are 100% certain he is not affected by his knee injury. Graziano thinks the latest we will see Bowers returns is Week 4 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but it could be sooner than that. Head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that the 23-year-old is day-to-day going into Week 2 preparation. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Bowers' practice status from Wednesday through Friday. If he is cleared to play on Sunday, he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups. If he is held out for a second straight week, Michael Mayer will be a streaming TE option again after catching six of seven targets for 32 yards in the Week 1 win over Miami.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Cooper Rush Could Draw Another Start in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:38 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush could end up making a second straight start Sunday against Carolina. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Tua Tagovailoa's oblique strain can linger, leaving his Week 2 status up in the air, while Michael Penix Jr. still isn't ready for live game action. That keeps Rush squarely in the picture after a rough opener in Pittsburgh. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 20-13 loss and was sacked four times. Tagovailoa had been named the Week 1 starter before getting hurt in practice, but Atlanta may have to wait a little longer for either him or Penix. Rush doesn't offer much fantasy appeal if he gets another start, even against Carolina. He remains more of an emergency option in deeper two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:28 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has formally been charged following his Aug. 30 arrest, according to Mike Chappell. Court records show Allen is facing two misdemeanor counts, one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more. The charges replace the preliminary allegations reported after his arrest, though the case remains ongoing and Allen has not been convicted. There has been no new NFL discipline announced. Allen was available for Indianapolis in Week 1 and caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in the loss to Baltimore. For now, his fantasy status does not change, but managers should keep an eye on the situation in case the league takes action later in the legal process.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Chappell
Dallas Goedert's TE1 Stock Jumps After Big Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:20 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert picked up where he left off last season, catching four of five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington. He led Philadelphia in receiving yards despite Jalen Hurts attempting only 25 passes, and his five targets were second on the team. Goedert scored 11 times in 2025, so another two-touchdown performance immediately makes last year's breakout look a little harder to dismiss as touchdown luck. The 77 yards matter just as much. Goedert topped that mark only twice all of last season, and Philadelphia now has a different-looking target tree after trading A.J. Brown during the offseason. DeVonta Smith remains the top receiving option, but Goedert showed in Week 1 that there is room for him to stay heavily involved. His fantasy stock is clearly higher coming out of the opener, with another top-10 tight end season looking more realistic than it did a week ago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Could Be In-Season Option for Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) remains a name to watch for the Kansas City Chiefs later this season. According to ESPN, Hill remains fond of his former team, and a potential in-season reunion could make sense once he is healthy enough to play. The expectation is that Hill should be closer to that point sometime around October, though there is no indication that he and the Chiefs are currently working toward a deal. Hill is still coming back from the major knee injury that ended his 2025 season after four games. He dislocated the knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, finishing the year with 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. Kansas City already has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton atop its receiver depth chart, so plenty would need to be sorted out if Hill eventually returns. For now, he is more of a speculative stash in deeper leagues than someone fantasy managers need to add everywhere.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Enters Softer Stretch of Schedule
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 16, 2026, 11:06 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller