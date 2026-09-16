Kyler Murray to be Limited on Wednesday
Sep 16, 2026, 3:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Murray played only 11 snaps in his Vikings debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday before suffering a scary concussion in the first quarter. He was quickly ruled out and placed in the concussion protocol, putting his status up in the air for Week 2 this Sunday against the division-rival Chicago Bears. Murray was in good spirits in the team's locker room after Sunday's game, and a limited first practice of the week is a good sign, but it does not guarantee that the former Arizona Cardinals QB will return this weekend. Veteran Carson Wentz did an admirable job leading Minnesota to a come-from-behind victory over the Packers while throwing three touchdowns, so O'Connell could be content to give him a start and let Murray rest up for another week. Murray will almost certainly need to upgrade to a full practice this week to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press - Dane Mizutani
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Ja'Kobi Lane Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:37 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is being placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Lane fractured his wrist in Sunday's win over Indianapolis and will now miss at least four games. The rookie had worked his way into Baltimore's No. 3 receiver role before the injury and caught one of three targets for 11 yards in his NFL debut. He also had a touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty. The Ravens are expected to promote Chris Moore from the practice squad to take Lane's roster spot, while Devontez Walker and Elijah Sarratt are also candidates for more work while he is out. Lane is worth keeping in an IR spot in dynasty and deeper leagues, but redraft managers without one do not need to hold him through the absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to James Palmer. Head coach Mike Macdonald also said the Seahawks still have no plans to place Darnold on injured reserve. Seattle has described the issue as an unusual soft-tissue injury, but the hip joint itself is unaffected and the team considers the injury short-term. Darnold lasted only five plays in the opener against New England, completing one of two passes for 13 yards before leaving. Drew Lock took over and went 16-of-22 for 187 yards and a touchdown in the 13-10 comeback win. He is in line to start Sunday while Darnold continues to recover. There is still no firm date for Darnold's return, but keeping him off injured reserve leaves open the possibility that he could be back within the next few weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Palmer
Ladd McConkey Misses Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:20 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ribs) did not practice Wednesday, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey is still considered day-to-day after getting hurt during Sunday's loss to Arizona, when he caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the third quarter. Earlier reporting indicated the injury was not believed to be significant, but sitting out the first practice of Week 2 leaves his availability against Las Vegas unsettled. McConkey and Quentin Johnston remain the Chargers' starting receivers, with Tre' Harris among the options behind them. Los Angeles is already without Keandre Lambert-Smith, who landed on injured reserve Tuesday. There is still plenty of time for McConkey to get back on the field before Sunday, so Wednesday's absence alone isn't reason to panic. His status Thursday and Friday should give fantasy managers a much better idea of whether he can play in Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Demond Claiborne Suddenly Becomes a Top Fantasy Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Demond Claiborne was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but his fantasy situation changed quickly this week. Jordan Mason is headed to short-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb after handling 15 carries in Sunday's win over Green Bay, leaving a meaningful chunk of the backfield workload up for grabs. Claiborne was already the only running back listed behind Aaron Jones Sr. and Mason on Minnesota's Week 1 depth chart, and the Vikings traded up to select him in the sixth round this spring. There is no guarantee those missing carries immediately become his. DeeJay Dallas dressed ahead of Claiborne in the opener, and Minnesota could lean on the veteran while the rookie works his way into the offense. The opening is still much larger than it was a few days ago. Claiborne went from being buried behind two established backs to having a realistic path toward offensive touches, making him one of the more interesting fantasy stashes coming out of Week 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Now the Clear RB1 for Vikings After Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 3:01 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. will head into the Week 2 divisional clash against the Chicago Bears this weekend as the team's unquestioned RB1 after the news that Jordan Mason is heading to the short-term Injured Reserve due to a fractured thumb. The 31-year-old veteran took a back seat to Mason in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1, handling 12 rushing attempts for only 40 yards (3.3 yards per carry), although he was able to find the end zone. Jones did not corral his only target in the passing game. In addition to Jones, rookie Demond Claiborne will have an elevated role as the backup to Jones for however long Mason is out. Jones, a former fifth-rounder by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 from Texas-El Paso, had his fourth career 1,000-yard season in his first year in Minnesota in 2024, adding five rushing touchdowns. However, he dropped to 548 yards and just two rushing TDs in 12 starts in 2025 while being banged up. With Mason out of the picture for at least four games, Jones will have some RB2 upside in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jordan Mason Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has a small fracture in his thumb, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason's thumb has been fixed, but he will head to the short-term Injured Reserve, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. The earliest that Mason will be able to return will be on Oct. 25 against the Indianapolis Colts. With Mason now sidelined, Aaron Jones Sr. will be a much more attractive starting RB for fantasy managers, with rookie Demond Claiborne being elevated into the RB2 role in Minnesota. In the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the 27-year-old Mason handled 15 carries for 59 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year as the primary backfield option for the Vikings. Mason will be back in the fold this year for Minnesota, making him stash-worthy in an IR spot until he can make his return. He is currently rostered in 84% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Joe Burrow's Status Worth Watching After Not Throwing
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:44 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not take part in the team stretch before practice on Wednesday, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. He also did not throw a pass of any significant purpose to any player, but instead was doing handoffs in a helmet and jersey. It is unclear right now if Burrow is dealing with any sort of injury or if the Bengals are just taking it easy on their star QB after their Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, in which Burrow went 25-for-35 passing for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. We will know more about the 29-year-old's status going into a Week 2 contest on the road against the Houston Texans after the media speaks with Burrow after practice. If everything is fine with Burrow, he will continue to be a must-start in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against the Texans' defense. If Burrow is indeed dealing with an injury and is up in the air to play this weekend, veteran backup Joe Flacco could be called into action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Jalen Coker Working Off to the Side Due to Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot after the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, and he was seen working off to the side with a trainer during practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Coker suffered his left-ankle injury early on Sunday and played through it, catching eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in one of his best games as a pro. His ankle injury obviously did not really slow him down, but it is worth monitoring ahead of Carolina's Week 2 tilt this Sunday against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on the road. All signs point to Coker being active this weekend, and if he is, fantasy managers will want to keep him locked into their starting lineups as a WR3/flex with upside as the No. 2 in the Panthers' offense behind Tetairoa McMillan. A limited practice for Coker on Wednesday would not be ideal, but it also would not mean that he is particularly in danger of missing the Week 2 contest.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Mansoor Delane Has "Good Chance" to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:21 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said "there's a pretty good chance" that rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) will be in uniform and available to play on Sunday night in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Delane was forced from the Week 1 season-opening win on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos with a right-shoulder injury and never returned. However, X-rays on his shoulder came back clean, and he is expected to play on Sunday night, which is good news for a Chiefs defense that held the Broncos to only 10 points in Week 1. The 22-year-old sixth overall pick from LSU still made a mark against the Broncos before leaving with his shoulder injury, picking off quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of the game and breaking up a pass. While Delane is expected to be active against the Colts, the Chiefs could play it safe and limit his snaps to ensure that he does not make his shoulder injury worse.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson Making Progress, Expected to do More Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:12 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is making progress after returning to practice on Monday, and he should be able to do more in practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. "Hopefully, that continues to trend in the right direction," Vrabel said. Henderson was inactive in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Wednesday night after suffering an ankle injury late in training camp on Aug. 24. His return to practice this week is a good sign, but it does not guarantee that he will make his return this weekend for a Week 2 tilt against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. In Henderson's absence last week, Rhamondre Stevenson handled 18 carries for 51 yards and caught five of six targets for 44 yards as a receiver, with Corey Kiner backing him up. Even if Henderson is cleared to make his 2026 debut this Sunday against Pittsburgh, he could be eased in behind Stevenson and should be considered no more than a shaky RB3/flex option in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 2:06 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. The Athletic's Sam Warren is reporting that Kubiak hopes that Bowers will be able to return to practice on Thursday or Friday. Bowers did not play in the team's season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after having the meniscus in his left knee trimmed. His injury is not overly serious, which gives him a chance to make his 2026 season debut in Week 2 for a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the star TE must first return to practice later this week. And if Bowers is cleared to play this Sunday against the Bolts, there is a possibility that he will be on a snap count. In Bowers' absence in the 27-13 win over Miami, Michael Mayer caught six of seven targets for 32 yards. It was not much, but if Bowers misses a second straight game, Mayer will once again be in position to be a streamer at the position after Cardinals TE Trey McBride tormented L.A. in Week 1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Stefon Diggs Looks to Be a Major Piece of Commanders Offense
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:48 PM ETVeteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs saw a team-leading nine targets, which he turned into four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, in his Washington Commanders debut, and in Week 2, he faces a Cowboys defense that was practically unable to get off the field in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Giants. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was not particularly sharp in his first game running David Blough's offense, but Washington operated out of 11-personnel at the league's fifth-highest rate in Week 1, which is an encouraging sign for Diggs, who has seen his slot usage rise in each of the past four seasons. The Cowboys were one of the top defenses to target for fantasy in 2025, and despite an aggressive offseason overhaul, the results were not promising in the season opener, presenting a potentially favorable matchup for Diggs, who comes into the Week as RotoBaller's WR30.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan a Full Practice Participant
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:39 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) missed the team's season opener with a knee injury sustained in training camp, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to head coach Todd Bowles. McMillan has struggled to stay on the field through his first three seasons, but his impact has been felt when healthy and available, finishing as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in six of his last nine starts and cracking the top 12 three times in that stretch. Quarterback Baker Mayfield spread the ball around in a Week 1 loss to the Bengals, with five different players making at least three catches, so McMillan's ceiling could be capped upon his return. Still, he is a player to monitor if he can keep stringing together full practices ahead of a potential Week 2 debut against the Browns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Scott Smith
Zay Flowers Not Practicing on Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday after leaving Sunday's win over the Colts with a hamstring injury. Flowers caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a dominant outing, but unfortunately one half was all he could muster, exiting early after missing time late in training camp with an injured hamstring. There is now a realistic possibility that he could miss time, and his absence from the first practice of the week, although expected, is not an encouraging sign for his Week 2 availability against the Saints. While soft-tissue injuries tend to linger and can often lead to reduced workloads and difficult start/sit decisions, Flowers' explosive potential in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's aggressive downfield passing game makes him a must-start as soon as he is cleared to play again. UPDATE: ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports that head coach Jesse Minter is calling Flowers day-to-day.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Wacker
Mike Evans' Opportunities Will Only Increase with Teammate on IR
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 16, 2026, 1:13 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in his first game with his new team, and with second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) now slated to miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the veteran should be viewed as a borderline WR1 moving forward. Over his 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans dominated out of two-receiver sets, and the 49ers operated out of 21-personnel on a league-leading 42.2% of their plays in Week 1. Now competing with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson for wide receiver targets, Evans has a chance to feast as All-Pro tight end George Kittle continues to work toward a full workload, and he is RotoBaller's WR13 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:50 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday after injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. It is not a great sign for Okonkwo, but he could still play in Week 2 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys if he can return to the field on Thursday or Friday. The 27-year-old has real sleeper potential at the tight end position in 2026 in his first year in D.C., but he got off to a slow start last weekend with just two catches for 16 yards on three targets, but getting injured obviously did not help. Okonkwo is shaping up as a hard-to-trust TE2 option for Week 2 in Dallas, but there is still time for him to shake his hamstring injury and play on Sunday. If Okonkwo is limited or out against the Cowboys, John Bates and Ben Sinnott could both be deep-league streaming options for the Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Cooper Rush Getting Treatment on his Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:43 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Cooper Rush (back) is "still getting treatment on his back," but also said that he will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rush dealt with some back spasms late last week but ended up starting in Week 1. Stefanski added that he is not ruling anyone out at QB as the team prepares for a Week 2 tilt on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Rush and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will practice, while Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will sit out. Penix is not believed to be ready for game action as he recovers from a partially torn ACL he suffered late last year, so if Tagovailoa is ruled out again, Rush is the favorite to make a second straight start for the Falcons. The 32-year-old Rush was not terrible in the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was not great either, going 12-for-22 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 20-13 defeat. If he makes another start this weekend, Rush will merely be a desperation QB2 option in superflex formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Kyle Monangai's Stock Soars After 100-Yard Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 16, 2026, 12:41 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai came back from a hyperextended right knee and immediately made the backfield look more like a real two-man setup. He rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 59-37 win over Carolina, adding two catches for 24 yards. D'Andre Swift still led the way with 18 carries for 124 yards and three scores, but Monangai played 32 snaps to Swift's 43. That is more important than the 61-yard touchdown by itself. Chicago didn't just sprinkle him in late; he handled 42.7% of the offensive snaps and stayed involved as a receiver. Monangai and Swift became the first teammates since 1980 to each top 100 rushing yards in a season opener. After missing roughly three weeks because of the knee injury, Monangai's Week 1 usage erased some of the concern around his role. He still sits behind Swift, but his standalone fantasy value looks much stronger than it did entering the opener.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tua Tagovailoa Improving But Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will not practice on Wednesday, but he is getting better, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa was set to start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but an oblique injury he suffered in practice last Thursday knocked him out and forced veteran backup Cooper Rush to start under center. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a partially torn ACL last year and will not be ready for Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, so if Tagovailoa does not gain clearance by the end of the week, Rush will likely make a second straight start. Tagovailoa was hoping to bounce back in 2026 after being released by the Miami Dolphins, but he is not off to a great start after looking pretty bad in training camp and the preseason before his oblique injury. The former first-rounder from Alabama is merely a short-term, stopgap option for the Falcons (when healthy) as they wait for Penix to complete the final stages of his ACL recovery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Dalton Kincaid Healthy And Not Facing Snap Restrictions
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 12:33 PM ETMultiple people with the Buffalo Bills told ESPN's Dan Graziano that tight end Dalton Kincaid is healthier than he was this time last year and is not on any snap-count restrictions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that Kincaid is "looking more slippery now that he's healthy." Buffalo wants to put multiple tight ends on the field at the same time, and the trio of Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes "could be a formidable one." The Bills are happy with the improvements that Kincaid has shown as a blocker, but he will continue to make his biggest contributions as a pass-catcher down the field and should have more of an impact when the team has multiple TEs in the formation. The 26-year-old former first-rounder from Utah in 2023 battled knee issues in each of the last two seasons, but now that he is fully healthy, he has clear TE1 potential for fantasy managers in a Bills offense that is one of the highest-scoring units in the league. Start him with confidence in Week 2 on Thursday night in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Detroit Lions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano