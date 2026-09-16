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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Football

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Lions, Bills. Week 2 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more.

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills open up their new stadium against the Detroit Lions. With many fantasy stars suiting up in this game, it's crucial to set your optimal lineup. Below, you will find our matchup ratings for all Lions and Bills players for this Thursday night tilt.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Josh Allen, DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Dalton Kincaid, and more. Which Lions and Bills players should you start or sit in Week 2?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 2, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Amon-Ra St. Brown Start 118.8 WR DET @ BUF
Jahmyr Gibbs Start 117.6 RB DET @ BUF
Jared Goff Start 113.4 QB DET @ BUF
Jameson Williams Start 109.6 WR DET @ BUF
Sam LaPorta Start 107.2 TE DET @ BUF
Isaac TeSlaa Sit 98.2 WR DET @ BUF
Brock Wright Sit 97.8 TE DET @ BUF
Tyler Conklin Sit 96.1 TE DET @ BUF
Jake Bates Sit 95.6 K DET @ BUF
Tay Martin Sit 95.2 WR DET @ BUF
Jacob Saylors Sit 95.1 RB DET @ BUF
Tom Kennedy Sit 94.7 WR DET @ BUF
Sione Vaki Sit 94.4 RB DET @ BUF
Jackson Meeks Sit 91.3 TE DET @ BUF
Joshua Dobbs Sit 90.2 QB DET @ BUF
Detroit Lions Sit 84.7 DEF DET @ BUF

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught only four of his nine targets for 45 yards in the Week 1 season-opening win in overtime over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, adding three dropped passes. One of Williams' drops likely would have gone for a long touchdown against New Orleans. The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett reports that head coach Dan Campbell said he is not concerned about Williams' drops to begin the 2026 season.

The good news is that Williams led the Lions with 128 air yards and was second with a 23% target share, running a route on 37 of the team's 40 dropbacks during the game. The 25-year-old former first-rounder in 2022 from Alabama does have a tendency to drop passes, but he is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Detroit with 14 combined touchdowns in 2024 and 2025 during the regular season.

In a game that could easily turn into a shootout on Thursday night to kick off Week 2 action, Williams should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups as he looks for his first touchdown of the year.

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not have his most efficient day in his team's Week 1 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. However, Goff remains at the helm of a Lions offense that has multiple dangerous pass-catchers in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Fantasy managers may also have reason to believe that Goff and the Lions will be in lots of pass-heavy game scripts going forward. Detroit's defense remains without both starting safeties and allowed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

As long as Goff continues to throw 35-plus pass attempts per game, he should be in position to produce for fantasy managers. Facing the Bills in a high-scoring projected contest, he holds solid QB1 upside on Thursday night.

 

Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
James Cook III Start 115.8 RB BUF vs DET
DJ Moore Start 109.9 WR BUF vs DET
Josh Allen Start 109.6 QB BUF vs DET
Dalton Kincaid Start 105.4 TE BUF vs DET
Tyler Bass Start 104.9 K BUF vs DET
Khalil Shakir Risky Start 103.8 WR BUF vs DET
Dawson Knox Sit 101.8 TE BUF vs DET
Joshua Palmer Sit 101.2 WR BUF vs DET
Ty Johnson Sit 101 RB BUF vs DET
Keon Coleman Sit 99.9 WR BUF vs DET
Ray Davis Sit 99.6 RB BUF vs DET
Jackson Hawes Sit 97.5 TE BUF vs DET
Keleki Latu Sit 96.1 TE BUF vs DET
Kyle Allen Sit 91.3 QB BUF vs DET
Buffalo Bills Sit 91.2 DEF BUF vs DET

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

In what turned into a surprising shootout, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught four of five targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans, and he appears to have held onto a usable complementary role in what should remain one of the league's highest-scoring offenses. Shakir has led the Bills in targets, receptions, and yards in each of the past two seasons, but he topped 100 receiving yards only three times in that span, something both DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid were able to accomplish in Week 1.

While Shakir's target volume is certain to drop as the potential third receiving option, he could benefit from more room to work with the ball in his hands, and he still belongs on rosters outside of the shallowest leagues. He is worth viewing as a risky FLEX option in deeper three-WR formats, despite the potential for Thursday's game to be high-scoring.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

Multiple people with the Buffalo Bills told ESPN's Dan Graziano that tight end Dalton Kincaid is healthier than he was this time last year and is not on any snap-count restrictions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that Kincaid is "looking more slippery now that he's healthy." Buffalo wants to put multiple tight ends on the field at the same time, and the trio of Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes "could be a formidable one."

The Bills are happy with the improvements that Kincaid has shown as a blocker, but he will continue to make his biggest contributions as a pass-catcher down the field and should have more of an impact when the team has multiple TEs in the formation.

The 26-year-old former first-rounder from Utah in 2023 battled knee issues in each of the last two seasons, but now that he is fully healthy, he has clear TE1 potential for fantasy managers in a Bills offense that is one of the highest-scoring units in the league. Start him with confidence in Week 2 on Thursday night in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Detroit Lions.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Josh Allen, DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Dalton Kincaid. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Josh Allen
vs
Jordan James
Josh Allen
vs
Lamar Jackson
Josh Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Josh Allen
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Allen
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Josh Allen
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Josh Allen
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Allen
vs
Jayden Daniels
Josh Allen
vs
Will Shipley
Josh Allen
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Allen
vs
Tahj Brooks
Josh Allen
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Allen
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Allen
vs
Rasheen Ali
Josh Allen
vs
Justin Herbert
Josh Allen
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Josh Allen
vs
Jaxson Dart
Josh Allen
vs
Ashton Dulin
Josh Allen
vs
Jared Goff
Josh Allen
vs
Foster Moreau
Josh Allen
vs
Kyler Murray
Josh Allen
vs
Ben Sinnott
Josh Allen
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Josh Allen
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Allen
vs
Drew Sample
Josh Allen
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Allen
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Josh Allen
vs
Jordan Love
Josh Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Josh Allen
vs
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
vs
Dyami Brown
Josh Allen
vs
C.J. Stroud
Josh Allen
vs
Adam Trautman
Josh Allen
vs
Malik Willis
Josh Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Josh Allen
vs
Bryce Young
Josh Allen
vs
Isaiah Williams
Josh Allen
vs
Bo Nix
Josh Allen
vs
Jacob Saylors
Josh Allen
vs
Tyler Shough
Josh Allen
vs
Brashard Smith
Josh Allen
vs
Carson Wentz
Josh Allen
vs
Erick All Jr.
Josh Allen
vs
Daniel Jones
Josh Allen
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Josh Allen
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Josh Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Allen
vs
Kirk Cousins
Josh Allen
vs
Isaiah Davis
Josh Allen
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Josh Allen
vs
Jordan Whittington
Josh Allen
vs
Geno Smith
Josh Allen
vs
Marquise Brown
Josh Allen
vs
Drew Lock
Josh Allen
vs
Cam Ward
Josh Allen
vs
Cooper Rush
Josh Allen
vs
Deshaun Watson
Josh Allen
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Christian McCaffrey
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Bijan Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Puka Nacua
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Derrick Henry
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
James Cook III
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
De'Von Achane
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Javonte Williams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chase Brown
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Nico Collins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
George Pickens
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kyren Williams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Zay Flowers
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Bucky Irving
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Breece Hall
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chris Olave
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
DJ Moore
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Devonta Smith
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Mike Evans
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Parker Washington
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Malik Nabers
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Christian Watson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Trey McBride
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tee Higgins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jadarian Price
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Drake London
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Rashee Rice
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Colston Loveland
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Luther Burden III
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tyler Warren
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jordan Mason
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jameson Williams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Davante Adams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kaelon Black
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tony Pollard
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Woody Marks
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Blake Corum
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Rachaad White
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
RJ Harvey
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
George Holani
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Braelon Allen
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Samaje Perine
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Justice Hill
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Coker
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Davante Adams
Sam Laporta
vs
Kaelon Black
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Mason
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Quentin Johnston
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Reed
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashee Rice
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Downs
Sam Laporta
vs
Drake London
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Monangai
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Jadarian Price
Sam Laporta
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Tee Higgins
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Romeo Doubs
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Caleb Douglas
Sam Laporta
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Sam Laporta
vs
Rico Dowdle
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Nabers
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Garrett Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Woody Marks
Sam Laporta
vs
Ladd McConkey
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Corum
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
David Njoku
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jameson Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jameson Williams
vs
Alec Pierce
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jameson Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Mason
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Luther Burden III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davante Adams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rashee Rice
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drake London
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jadarian Price
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rome Odunze
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tee Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian Watson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Nabers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kaelon Black
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DK Metcalf
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Parker Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Evans
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Devonta Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DJ Moore
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jayden Reed
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Olave
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Breece Hall
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bucky Irving
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Montgomery
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
CFB

Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Mason Mini Looks to Rebound
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
CFB

Austin Simmons Trying to Stay Hot
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
CFB

Darian Mensah Has Attractive Matchup
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
CFB

Gio Lopez Probable for Friday Night
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
CFB

Luke Reynolds Entering Must-Start Territory
CFB

John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
CFB

Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
CFB

Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
CFB

Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
CFB

Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
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