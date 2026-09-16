TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Football

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Lions, Bills. Week 2 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more.
Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills open up their new stadium against the Detroit Lions. With many fantasy stars suiting up in this game, it's crucial to set your optimal lineup. Below, you will find our matchup ratings for all Lions and Bills players for this Thursday night tilt.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Josh Allen, DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Dalton Kincaid, and more. Which Lions and Bills players should you start or sit in Week 2?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 2, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Start
|118.8
|WR
|DET
|@ BUF
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Start
|117.6
|RB
|DET
|@ BUF
|Jared Goff
|Start
|113.4
|QB
|DET
|@ BUF
|Jameson Williams
|Start
|109.6
|WR
|DET
|@ BUF
|Sam LaPorta
|Start
|107.2
|TE
|DET
|@ BUF
|Isaac TeSlaa
|Sit
|98.2
|WR
|DET
|@ BUF
|Brock Wright
|Sit
|97.8
|TE
|DET
|@ BUF
|Tyler Conklin
|Sit
|96.1
|TE
|DET
|@ BUF
|Jake Bates
|Sit
|95.6
|K
|DET
|@ BUF
|Tay Martin
|Sit
|95.2
|WR
|DET
|@ BUF
|Jacob Saylors
|Sit
|95.1
|RB
|DET
|@ BUF
|Tom Kennedy
|Sit
|94.7
|WR
|DET
|@ BUF
|Sione Vaki
|Sit
|94.4
|RB
|DET
|@ BUF
|Jackson Meeks
|Sit
|91.3
|TE
|DET
|@ BUF
|Joshua Dobbs
|Sit
|90.2
|QB
|DET
|@ BUF
|Detroit Lions
|Sit
|84.7
|DEF
|DET
|@ BUF
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught only four of his nine targets for 45 yards in the Week 1 season-opening win in overtime over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, adding three dropped passes. One of Williams' drops likely would have gone for a long touchdown against New Orleans. The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett reports that head coach Dan Campbell said he is not concerned about Williams' drops to begin the 2026 season.
The good news is that Williams led the Lions with 128 air yards and was second with a 23% target share, running a route on 37 of the team's 40 dropbacks during the game. The 25-year-old former first-rounder in 2022 from Alabama does have a tendency to drop passes, but he is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Detroit with 14 combined touchdowns in 2024 and 2025 during the regular season.
In a game that could easily turn into a shootout on Thursday night to kick off Week 2 action, Williams should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups as he looks for his first touchdown of the year.
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not have his most efficient day in his team's Week 1 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. However, Goff remains at the helm of a Lions offense that has multiple dangerous pass-catchers in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Fantasy managers may also have reason to believe that Goff and the Lions will be in lots of pass-heavy game scripts going forward. Detroit's defense remains without both starting safeties and allowed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.
As long as Goff continues to throw 35-plus pass attempts per game, he should be in position to produce for fantasy managers. Facing the Bills in a high-scoring projected contest, he holds solid QB1 upside on Thursday night.
Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|James Cook III
|Start
|115.8
|RB
|BUF
|vs DET
|DJ Moore
|Start
|109.9
|WR
|BUF
|vs DET
|Josh Allen
|Start
|109.6
|QB
|BUF
|vs DET
|Dalton Kincaid
|Start
|105.4
|TE
|BUF
|vs DET
|Tyler Bass
|Start
|104.9
|K
|BUF
|vs DET
|Khalil Shakir
|Risky Start
|103.8
|WR
|BUF
|vs DET
|Dawson Knox
|Sit
|101.8
|TE
|BUF
|vs DET
|Joshua Palmer
|Sit
|101.2
|WR
|BUF
|vs DET
|Ty Johnson
|Sit
|101
|RB
|BUF
|vs DET
|Keon Coleman
|Sit
|99.9
|WR
|BUF
|vs DET
|Ray Davis
|Sit
|99.6
|RB
|BUF
|vs DET
|Jackson Hawes
|Sit
|97.5
|TE
|BUF
|vs DET
|Keleki Latu
|Sit
|96.1
|TE
|BUF
|vs DET
|Kyle Allen
|Sit
|91.3
|QB
|BUF
|vs DET
|Buffalo Bills
|Sit
|91.2
|DEF
|BUF
|vs DET
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
In what turned into a surprising shootout, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught four of five targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans, and he appears to have held onto a usable complementary role in what should remain one of the league's highest-scoring offenses. Shakir has led the Bills in targets, receptions, and yards in each of the past two seasons, but he topped 100 receiving yards only three times in that span, something both DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid were able to accomplish in Week 1.
While Shakir's target volume is certain to drop as the potential third receiving option, he could benefit from more room to work with the ball in his hands, and he still belongs on rosters outside of the shallowest leagues. He is worth viewing as a risky FLEX option in deeper three-WR formats, despite the potential for Thursday's game to be high-scoring.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
Multiple people with the Buffalo Bills told ESPN's Dan Graziano that tight end Dalton Kincaid is healthier than he was this time last year and is not on any snap-count restrictions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that Kincaid is "looking more slippery now that he's healthy." Buffalo wants to put multiple tight ends on the field at the same time, and the trio of Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes "could be a formidable one."
The Bills are happy with the improvements that Kincaid has shown as a blocker, but he will continue to make his biggest contributions as a pass-catcher down the field and should have more of an impact when the team has multiple TEs in the formation.
The 26-year-old former first-rounder from Utah in 2023 battled knee issues in each of the last two seasons, but now that he is fully healthy, he has clear TE1 potential for fantasy managers in a Bills offense that is one of the highest-scoring units in the league. Start him with confidence in Week 2 on Thursday night in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Detroit Lions.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Josh Allen, DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Dalton Kincaid. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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