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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 2. Expert advice for all Week 2 NFL matchups and players in Week 2 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Jadarian Price, George Kittle, and more.

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our fantasy football Week 2 start/sit recommendations chart for all player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some interesting Week 2 lineup decisions for players like Brian Thomas Jr., Jaylen Warren, George Kittle, and more -- and how their matchups project for the week.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 2 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fact or Fiction: Week 1's Biggest Surprises
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
CFB

Gio Lopez Probable for Friday Night
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
CFB

Luke Reynolds Entering Must-Start Territory
CFB

John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
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Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
CFB

Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
CFB

Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
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Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
CFB

Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
CFB

Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
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Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
CFB

Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
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Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
CFB

Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
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Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
CFB

Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
CFB

KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
CFB

Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
CFB

Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
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