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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 2 Updates for Top 200 (2026)

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Caleb Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 2 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 2 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

In This Article hide
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 2
Week 2 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
Week 2 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

What better way to ring in the new season after an avalanche of scoring than with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet? Everyone felt like they had a solid roster foundation under their feet, and now we've all been jolted around, so it's time to find our bearings. Allow me to provide my map with these Week 2 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of September 16.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Kenneth Walker III, Brock Bowers, Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, Caleb Williams, Jalen Coker, and others. Whether this helps you piece together some fun trade offers or informs future roster add/drops, we're here for you. Everyone needs to remember that Week 1 is chaos, and redraft fantasy football is more than one daily fantasy slate, so take a deep breath before we get into it.

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 2

  • Can the Lions/Bills deliver a shootout on Thursday, or will the TNF curse bog us down?
  • Will Bryce Young stay hot, and can Coker continue to perform on par (or above) Tetairoa McMillan?
  • How does Baltimore adjust if Flowers is out or limited, and how many carries for Derrick Henry does that result in?
  • Can the Bears keep their foot on the gas pedal, or will Brian Flores' defense stymie them?
  • Does Houston's defense rebound and limit the Bengals, causing a bigger headache for Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins managers?
  • Will Drake Maye show better decision-making at home against PIT, or do they give him short plays without A.J. Brown?
  • Meanwhile, will the Steelers favor either Jaylen Warren or Rico Dowdle beyond a split?
  • Can the Packers' offensive line look better and yield rushing lanes, or is it all on Jordan Love's arm?
  • Does Tampa Bay play conservatively and grind Cleveland down, allowing its defense to carry the day?
  • Will the Broncos and Chargers resemble NFL teams, or do we have to start asking serious questions?
  • Can the Cardinals offense hang against Seattle, and what does Marvin Harrison Jr.'s target share look like?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 2 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/16:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 9 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 10 Derrick Henry RB
3 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Justin Jefferson WR
3 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 14 Chase Brown RB
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 16 Saquon Barkley RB
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Chris Olave WR
4 19 Javonte Williams RB
4 20 D'Andre Swift RB
4 21 Trey McBride TE
4 22 Nico Collins WR
4 23 Kyren Williams RB
4 24 Malik Nabers WR
4 25 Zay Flowers WR
4 26 Drake London WR
4 27 George Pickens WR
4 28 Josh Allen QB
5 29 De'Von Achane RB
5 30 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 31 DeVonta Smith WR
5 32 Breece Hall RB
5 33 Lamar Jackson QB
5 34 Ladd McConkey WR
5 35 Bucky Irving RB
5 36 Brock Bowers TE
5 37 DJ Moore WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 Colston Loveland TE
5 41 Parker Washington WR
5 42 Jameson Williams WR
5 43 Mike Evans WR
5 44 Christian Watson WR
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 47 Cam Skattebo RB
5 48 David Montgomery RB
5 49 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 50 Davante Adams WR
5 51 Rashee Rice WR
5 52 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 53 Jalen Hurts QB
6 54 Caleb Williams QB
6 55 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 57 Terry McLaurin WR
6 58 Jayden Daniels QB
6 59 Rome Odunze WR
6 60 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 61 Jadarian Price RB
6 62 DK Metcalf WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Tyler Warren TE
7 65 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 66 Matthew Golden WR
7 67 Jaylen Warren RB
7 68 Drake Maye QB
7 69 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 70 Sam LaPorta TE
7 71 Justin Herbert QB
7 72 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 73 Josh Downs WR
7 74 Rico Dowdle RB
7 75 A.J. Brown WR
7 76 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Jalen Coker WR
7 79 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 80 Jayden Reed WR
7 81 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 82 Alec Pierce WR
7 83 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 84 Stefon Diggs WR
7 85 Jordan Addison WR
7 86 Kyle Monangai RB
8 87 Dak Prescott QB
8 88 Quentin Johnston WR
8 89 Brock Purdy QB
8 90 Carnell Tate WR
8 91 Jordan Mason RB
8 92 Isaiah Likely TE
8 93 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 94 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 95 Michael Wilson WR
8 96 Blake Corum RB
8 97 Dallas Goedert TE
8 98 Jaxson Dart QB
8 99 Jordan Love QB
8 100 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 101 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 102 Emmett Johnson RB
9 103 Romeo Doubs WR
9 104 Tony Pollard RB
9 105 Khalil Shakir WR
9 106 RJ Harvey RB
9 107 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 108 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 109 Josh Jacobs RB
9 110 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 111 Mark Andrews TE
9 112 George Kittle TE
9 113 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 114 Juwan Johnson TE
9 115 Courtland Sutton WR
9 116 Jared Goff QB
9 117 Patrick Mahomes II QB
9 118 Xavier Worthy WR
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Kaelon Black RB
9 121 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 122 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
10 123 Matthew Stafford QB
10 124 Devaughn Vele WR
10 125 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 126 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 127 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 128 Caleb Douglas WR
10 129 Bo Nix QB
10 130 Jordyn Tyson WR
10 131 Makai Lemon WR
10 132 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 133 Kyler Murray QB
10 134 Travis Kelce TE
10 135 Hunter Henry TE
10 136 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 137 Woody Marks RB
10 138 Rachaad White RB
10 139 Baker Mayfield QB
10 140 Tyler Shough QB
10 141 Malik Willis QB
10 142 Denzel Boston WR
11 143 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 144 Brenton Strange TE
11 145 Dalton Schultz TE
11 146 Bryce Young QB
11 147 Keenan Allen WR
11 148 Antonio Williams WR
11 149 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 150 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 151 Braelon Allen RB
11 152 Pat Bryant WR
11 153 Tank Bigsby RB
11 154 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 155 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 156 C.J. Stroud QB
11 157 Michael Mayer TE
11 158 Jake Ferguson TE
11 159 Tre Tucker WR
11 160 Jalen McMillan WR
11 161 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 162 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 163 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 164 Tre Harris WR
11 165 Daniel Jones QB
11 166 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 167 Samaje Perine RB
11 168 Mike Washington Jr. RB
12 169 Tyjae Spears RB
12 170 Malik Washington WR
12 171 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 172 Kendre Miller RB
12 173 Rashod Bateman WR
12 174 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 175 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 176 Ted Hurst WR
12 177 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 178 Cade Otton TE
12 179 Jalen Nailor WR
12 180 Seth McGowan RB
12 181 Jonah Coleman RB
12 182 Devin Singletary RB
12 183 Mack Hollins WR
12 184 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 185 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 186 Ray Davis RB
12 187 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 188 Justice Hill RB
12 189 Chris Bell WR
12 190 AJ Barner TE
12 191 Kaytron Allen RB
12 192 David Njoku TE
12 193 Colby Parkinson TE
12 194 Malachi Fields WR
12 195 Demarcus Robinson WR
12 196 Sione Vaki RB
12 197 Mike Gesicki TE
12 198 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 199 Kalif Raymond WR
12 200 Calvin Ridley WR

 

Week 2 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/16:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 4 Puka Nacua WR
2 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 8 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 10 Justin Jefferson WR
3 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 12 James Cook III RB
3 13 Chase Brown RB
3 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 15 Derrick Henry RB
3 16 Chris Olave WR
3 17 Saquon Barkley RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 Trey McBride TE
4 20 Javonte Williams RB
4 21 D'Andre Swift RB
4 22 Nico Collins WR
4 23 Malik Nabers WR
4 24 Zay Flowers WR
4 25 Drake London WR
4 26 Kyren Williams RB
4 27 George Pickens WR
4 28 De'Von Achane RB
5 29 Josh Allen QB
5 30 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 31 DeVonta Smith WR
5 32 Breece Hall RB
5 33 Ladd McConkey WR
5 34 Lamar Jackson QB
5 35 Brock Bowers TE
5 36 Garrett Wilson WR
5 37 Bucky Irving RB
5 38 Tee Higgins WR
5 39 DJ Moore WR
5 40 Colston Loveland TE
5 41 Parker Washington WR
5 42 Jameson Williams WR
5 43 Mike Evans WR
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 Christian Watson WR
5 46 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 47 Davante Adams WR
5 48 Cam Skattebo RB
5 49 Rashee Rice WR
5 50 David Montgomery RB
5 51 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 52 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 53 Jalen Hurts QB
6 54 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 55 Terry McLaurin WR
6 56 Caleb Williams QB
6 57 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 58 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 59 Jayden Daniels QB
6 60 Rome Odunze WR
6 61 DK Metcalf WR
6 62 Jadarian Price RB
6 63 Tyler Warren TE
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Matthew Golden WR
7 66 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 67 Jaylen Warren RB
7 68 Sam LaPorta TE
7 69 Drake Maye QB
7 70 Josh Downs WR
7 71 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 72 Justin Herbert QB
7 73 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 74 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 75 Tucker Kraft TE
7 76 Jayden Reed WR
7 77 Rico Dowdle RB
7 78 A.J. Brown WR
7 79 Jalen Coker WR
7 80 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 81 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 82 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 83 Stefon Diggs WR
7 84 Alec Pierce WR
7 85 Jordan Addison WR
7 86 Dak Prescott QB
8 87 Quentin Johnston WR
8 88 Kyle Monangai RB
8 89 Brock Purdy QB
8 90 Carnell Tate WR
8 91 Michael Wilson WR
8 92 Jordan Mason RB
8 93 Dallas Goedert TE
8 94 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 95 Isaiah Likely TE
8 96 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 97 Jaxson Dart QB
8 98 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 99 Jordan Love QB
8 100 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 101 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 102 Blake Corum RB
9 103 Romeo Doubs WR
9 104 Khalil Shakir WR
9 105 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 106 Emmett Johnson RB
9 107 Tony Pollard RB
9 108 RJ Harvey RB
9 109 Mark Andrews TE
9 110 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 111 Juwan Johnson TE
9 112 Josh Jacobs RB
9 113 Courtland Sutton WR
9 114 George Kittle TE
9 115 Jared Goff QB
9 116 KC Concepcion WR
9 117 Patrick Mahomes II QB
9 118 Xavier Worthy WR
9 119 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 120 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 121 Devaughn Vele WR
10 122 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 123 Matthew Stafford QB
10 124 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 125 Kaelon Black RB
10 126 Caleb Douglas WR
10 127 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 128 Bo Nix QB
10 129 Jordyn Tyson WR
10 130 Makai Lemon WR
10 131 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 132 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 133 Kyler Murray QB
10 134 Travis Kelce TE
10 135 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 136 Woody Marks RB
10 137 Hunter Henry TE
10 138 Rachaad White RB
10 139 Baker Mayfield QB
10 140 Tyler Shough QB
10 141 Denzel Boston WR
10 142 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 143 Malik Willis QB
11 144 Brenton Strange TE
11 145 Dalton Schultz TE
11 146 Keenan Allen WR
11 147 Antonio Williams WR
11 148 Bryce Young QB
11 149 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 150 Pat Bryant WR
11 151 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 152 Michael Mayer TE
11 153 Braelon Allen RB
11 154 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 155 Jake Ferguson TE
11 156 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 157 Tank Bigsby RB
11 158 C.J. Stroud QB
11 159 Jalen McMillan WR
11 160 Tre Tucker WR
11 161 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 162 Tre Harris WR
11 163 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 164 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 165 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 166 Daniel Jones QB
11 167 Samaje Perine RB
11 168 Tyjae Spears RB
12 169 Malik Washington WR
12 170 Mike Washington Jr. RB
12 171 Rashod Bateman WR
12 172 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 173 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 174 Ted Hurst WR
12 175 Kendre Miller RB
12 176 Cade Otton TE
12 177 Jalen Nailor WR
12 178 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 179 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 180 Jonah Coleman RB
12 181 Mack Hollins WR
12 182 Devin Singletary RB
12 183 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 184 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 185 Seth McGowan RB
12 186 Chris Bell WR
12 187 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 188 Kaytron Allen RB
12 189 David Njoku TE
12 190 Ray Davis RB
12 191 Justice Hill RB
12 192 Malachi Fields WR
12 193 AJ Barner TE
12 194 Colby Parkinson TE
12 195 Demarcus Robinson WR
12 196 Mike Gesicki TE
12 197 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 198 Kalif Raymond WR
12 199 Calvin Ridley WR
12 200 Sione Vaki RB

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