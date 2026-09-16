Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 2 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 2 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
What better way to ring in the new season after an avalanche of scoring than with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet? Everyone felt like they had a solid roster foundation under their feet, and now we've all been jolted around, so it's time to find our bearings. Allow me to provide my map with these Week 2 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of September 16.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Kenneth Walker III, Brock Bowers, Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, Caleb Williams, Jalen Coker, and others. Whether this helps you piece together some fun trade offers or informs future roster add/drops, we're here for you. Everyone needs to remember that Week 1 is chaos, and redraft fantasy football is more than one daily fantasy slate, so take a deep breath before we get into it.
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 2
- Can the Lions/Bills deliver a shootout on Thursday, or will the TNF curse bog us down?
- Will Bryce Young stay hot, and can Coker continue to perform on par (or above) Tetairoa McMillan?
- How does Baltimore adjust if Flowers is out or limited, and how many carries for Derrick Henry does that result in?
- Can the Bears keep their foot on the gas pedal, or will Brian Flores' defense stymie them?
- Does Houston's defense rebound and limit the Bengals, causing a bigger headache for Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins managers?
- Will Drake Maye show better decision-making at home against PIT, or do they give him short plays without A.J. Brown?
- Meanwhile, will the Steelers favor either Jaylen Warren or Rico Dowdle beyond a split?
- Can the Packers' offensive line look better and yield rushing lanes, or is it all on Jordan Love's arm?
- Does Tampa Bay play conservatively and grind Cleveland down, allowing its defense to carry the day?
- Will the Broncos and Chargers resemble NFL teams, or do we have to start asking serious questions?
- Can the Cardinals offense hang against Seattle, and what does Marvin Harrison Jr.'s target share look like?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 2 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/16:
Week 2 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/16:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|13
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|15
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|16
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|17
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|19
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|20
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|23
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|24
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|25
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|26
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|28
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|5
|29
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|30
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|32
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|33
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|34
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|35
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|5
|36
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|37
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|38
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|39
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|40
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|41
|Parker Washington
|WR
|5
|42
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|43
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|44
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|45
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|47
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|48
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|49
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|50
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|51
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5
|52
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|53
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|54
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|55
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6
|56
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|6
|57
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|58
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|59
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|60
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|61
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|6
|62
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|63
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|64
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|65
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|7
|66
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|67
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|68
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|69
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|70
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|71
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|72
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|73
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|74
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|75
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|76
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|77
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|78
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|7
|79
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|80
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|82
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|83
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|84
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|7
|85
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|86
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|8
|87
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|88
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|89
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|90
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|91
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|92
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|93
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|94
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|95
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|8
|96
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|8
|97
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|98
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|8
|99
|Jordan Love
|QB
|8
|100
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|102
|Blake Corum
|RB
|9
|103
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|104
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|105
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|106
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|107
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|9
|108
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|109
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|110
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|9
|111
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|112
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|9
|113
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|114
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|115
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|116
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|117
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|9
|118
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|119
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|120
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|9
|121
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|122
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|123
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|10
|124
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|10
|125
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|126
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|127
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|128
|Bo Nix
|QB
|10
|129
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|10
|130
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|131
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|132
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|133
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|10
|134
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|135
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|10
|136
|Woody Marks
|RB
|10
|137
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|138
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|139
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|10
|140
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|141
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|142
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|143
|Malik Willis
|QB
|11
|144
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|145
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|146
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|147
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|148
|Bryce Young
|QB
|11
|149
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|150
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|151
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|152
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|153
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|154
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|155
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|156
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|157
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|158
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|159
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|160
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|161
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|162
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|163
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|164
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|165
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|166
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|11
|167
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|168
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|169
|Malik Washington
|WR
|12
|170
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|12
|171
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|172
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|12
|173
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|174
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|175
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|176
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|177
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|178
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|179
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|180
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|181
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|182
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|183
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|184
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|185
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|186
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|187
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|188
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|12
|189
|David Njoku
|TE
|12
|190
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|191
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|192
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|193
|AJ Barner
|TE
|12
|194
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|195
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|12
|196
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|12
|197
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|198
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|199
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|200
|Sione Vaki
|RB
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