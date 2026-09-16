Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 2 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
Week 2 of fantasy football is upon us, and we can begin to extrapolate trends from last season based on Week 1 performances. Week 1 provided serious fireworks, more so than usual. Many offenses were in midseason form, which is great for fantasy teams.
Week 1 also provided a glimpse into how ready NFL defenses are for the season. The answer: many defenses are behind offenses right now. Usually at this point in the season, it is the other way around. However, lackluster defense also results in fantasy points and exciting back-and-forth NFL games.
With Week 2 on the horizon, let's take a look at the best and worst matchups. While you will not lose your fantasy league at this point in the season, getting off to a hot start is very important. Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Matchups We Love
Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Opponent: MIA
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 4th
Brock Purdy was highly efficient in Week 1. He brushed off an early interception and threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He was a great quarterback option for the week. In Week 2, he faces a Dolphins team that looks like it could be on its way to a No. 1 overall pick.
Watch the Brock Purdy run. Stay for the Brock Purdy celly 🕺
SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p8RJHyJODz
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026
Miami made Kirk Cousins and the Raiders look solid throughout Week 1, and it is not like this team was very good at stopping the pass in 2025. The 49ers should have a field day in this game. The only factor working against Purdy is the fact that San Francisco could be running the clock out early in this game.
Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Opponent: WAS
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 25th
Never mind Prescott's low-end performance in Week 1. He should absolutely bounce back in Week 2. For starters, Prescott was unable to connect with his receivers on the long passes that have defined his career. Notably, George Pickens dropped a couple of dimes down the field. That is going to change.
If Prescott completes just one of those long passes, we are looking at him differently this week. Additionally, early signs indicate that the Cowboys defense could be bad enough to force the offense to score consistently once again this year. The Commanders defense just allowed big play after big play to the Eagles. Fire up Prescott with confidence.
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Opponent: PIT
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 3rd
Say what you will about the Steelers offense, but this defense looks like a lockdown crew once again. It is not quite red alert for the Patriots and Maye yet, but this is probably not the week in which he will return to form.
With no A.J. Brown for six weeks, New England is staring down a void of playmakers on the outside. Signs point toward running back TreVeyon Henderson returning in Week 2, which will help, but Maye needs someone to catch long passes. Hopefully, Romeo Doubs can exorcise his drop demons and Mack Hollins can continue to be a quality performer.
Running Back Matchups We Love
Cam Skattebo - New York Giants
Opponent: at LAR
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 14th
No Myles Garrett. Perhaps no Aaron Donald. Sign me up for Skattebo in Week 2 under the lights. The Giants looked well-coached and prepared in Week 1 against the Cowboys. Expect more of the same in Week 2 against a Rams defense that just got shredded by Kaelon Black and Christian McCaffrey.
Cam Skattebo is back to scoring TDs and hitting backflips 🙌
DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZoMoPaWGmh
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026
Skattebo should see plenty of volume in Week 2, and he should be in consistent scoring positions. The Rams defense is very top-heavy, but with players already going down to injuries, the front line is getting thin. Expect the Giants to continue their efficient offensive output.
Travis Etienne Jr. - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: at BAL
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 23rd
The Saints were not able to get much going on the ground in Week 1, but that could change in Week 2 against a Ravens defense that looked like it could struggle in that department. The Ravens forced the Colts to abandon the run in Week 1, but Jonathan Taylor still managed 5.16 yards per carry and two touchdowns.
Etienne earned 16 touches in Week 1 and was efficient on the ground with limited opportunities. His nine targets were a great sign that the Saints will lean on him in that department when they are trailing, especially when Alvin Kamara is unavailable.
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
Opponent: MIN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 1st
The Vikings defense struck again in Week 1. This team has not allowed high output from opposing running backs when Brian Flores is the defensive coordinator. Granted, Minnesota only had to shut down the combination of Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd, but this defense looks fast and well-coached once again.
Swift is coming off a huge three-touchdown game in Week 1. He should be a high-end producer in 2026, but Week 2 could be tough sledding. This matchup will be a good test for the Bears offense as a whole, and we will get a glimpse into how real their Week 1 outburst could be.
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
DJ Moore - Buffalo Bills
Opponent: DET
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 31st
We cannot overreact too heavily to Moore's Week 1 performance. His touchdown came on a play that could very well have been an incompletion as well. However, he was clearly Josh Allen's top target en route to 100 yards and a touchdown.
DJ MOORE'S FIRST TD AS A BILL 🚨
BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/CiM8LpAQEc
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Detroit's secondary is clearly going to have problems for the first half of the year until the defensive backs get healthy. This unit just allowed 410 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Shough. Moore and Co. should have no issues in the passing game on Thursday night. Moore should be a WR2 in Week 2.
Rashee Rice - Kansas City Chiefs
Opponent: IND
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 26th
After an underwhelming Week 1, let's throw some confidence behind Rice. He was saved by a touchdown reception in a game in which the Chiefs ran all over the Broncos. It was Patrick Mahomes' first game back from injury, and passing volume was understandably low. However, Rice operates in the quick game where Mahomes was focusing his efforts.
The Colts could not stop the run or passing game of the Ravens in Week 1. Zay Flowers had 150 receiving yards and a touchdown by halftime. Rice may not turn in WR1 numbers as long as the philosophy of the offense skews toward the running game, but he should perform much better than his two receptions for 19 yards.
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Jaylen Waddle - Denver Broncos
Opponent: JAX
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 15th
Waddle was held in check in Week 1, and it may not get better in Week 2. The Jaguars look like they will have a high-quality defense in 2026. Granted, they did play the Browns in Week 1, but this defense was much improved in 2025 as well.
Notably, the Broncos' play-calling did not seem to be geared toward Waddle in Week 1. Davis Webb is a first-time play-caller, so that figures to improve as he gains experience, but there could be some growing pains early in the season.
Tight End Matchup We Love
Kenyon Sadiq - New York Jets
Opponent: GB
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 25th
Kenyon Sadiq's output was not groundbreaking in Week 1, but he was clearly a focal point when he was on the field, and he scored a rushing touchdown. He may have value in Week 2 against a Packers defense that looks like it is going to have issues until Micah Parsons returns.
Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/80wsuFz8mf
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
T.J. Hockenson just went for 36 yards and a touchdown against this team in Week 1. With the Jets looking like they may boast a competent offense in 2026, look for Sadiq's target share to increase this week. He was the preferred pass-catching tight end over Mason Taylor. If you need a start, you can certainly do worse.
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts
Opponent: at KC
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 24th
The Chiefs allowed Evan Engram to shake loose in Week 1, but expect Steve Spagnuolo's bunch to key in on Warren in Week 2. It is clear that the Colts need a true alpha pass-catcher because there was not a lot of room for their pass-catchers to operate in Week 1 against the Ravens. Warren's late touchdown salvaged the day, but there could be some rough outings ahead.
The Colts offense projects to be far inferior to the Broncos unit in 2026. Denver was just dismantled by the Chiefs in Week 1. You may need to wait another week before Warren is delivering the numbers you drafted him for.
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