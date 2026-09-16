NFL Betting Picks and Props for Novig (Week 2)

Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 2 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
It's never too early to start finding the best NFL bets and player props for the upcoming week. In fact, this is the time to get the best odds on your favorite teams and players before the markets adjust!
I couldn't think of a better week to introduce NFL bettors to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games.
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What is Novig?
Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator right here, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!
NFL Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from NoVig and are listed in percentages, not traditional American odds.
Houston Texans (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (52.5%)
The Texans were my favorite underdog pick in Week 1, and they nearly pulled it off as they had the ball in the red zone with a chance to win in the final seconds.
Their defense was a big letdown, especially against the pass, as Josh Allen knifed them up through the air and with his legs. So can Joe Burrow have the same type of success against the Texans this week?
Burrow is as talented a passer as there is in the league, but he doesn't have the escapability that Josh Allen has to extend plays and then just punish a defense with his running ability.
I viewed Houston as a Super Bowl contender before their Week 1 loss, and I don't think I'm ready to bail on them that quickly. The Bengals have a strong offense, but I am not sure their defense can hold up against the Houston attack led by C.J. Stroud, David Montgomery, and Nico Collins.
The Bengals forced four turnovers in their Week 1 win. I don't think they'll have the same type of success here, and a team that can run the football, play defense against the run, and control the clock is a bad matchup for the Bengals. Give me the Texans on the road to get their first win. We just need a field goal to cover outright!
Compare at -126 on DraftKings Sportsbook, where a $100 bet returns $179 in winnings. The same bet would yield 190 dollars on Novig.
NFL Over/Under Picks
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (49%)
This was the first bet I looked for when I started researching this week. I don't think it's an overreaction to Chicago's 96-point game against the Panthers at all either. It looks like we have a perfect storm for overs in Chicago games this year, as their offense is loaded with weapons for Caleb Williams, who is playing behind a very good offensive line.
But their defense was gashed for big plays multiple times by a Carolina team that struggled to put up points last year. Bryce Young was one of the least efficient passers in the league last year and he managed to move the ball up and down the field against them with ease.
The Bears ran (and passed) all over the Panthers last week. And while the Vikings defense is likely a much better test, I think Chicago will still put up some points in this one.
61-yard Kyle Monangai TD!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ni8sWMbta3
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
And regardless of who is playing quarterback (Kyler Murray is still questionable as he's in concussion protocol), the Vikings have the talent to do their part and score with the Bears. Carson Wentz came off the bench and led them to 39 points in their Week 1 win as the Packers had no answer for Justin Jefferson.
This number is going to keep moving up, it's already moved from 47.5 where it opened. Lock in the over now at this price, and thank me later!
Compare at -110 on DraftKings Sportsbook, where a $100 bet returns $190 in winnings. The same bet would yield 204 dollars on Novig.
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Use code BALLER, and you'll receive a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig purchase.
You also get a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!
You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.
NFL Rushing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and are listed in percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kaelon Black OVER 37.5 rushing yards (54%)
Are we really betting on a backup running back and their rushing yards prop? Yeah, you're damn right we are.
Black led the backfield in carries last week against the Rams, handling 14 carries to Christian McCaffrey's 10. It wasn't all mop-up duty either, as he was in the game early as the Niners seemed to make a concerted effort to ease their star McCaffrey into the season after he handled a massive workload last year.
Kaelon Black #49ers
Tight crease, no hesitation. Anticipates opening and slight positioning adjustment with stride to fit into the hole.
If he continues doing this, he'll remain the clear-cut RB2. pic.twitter.com/qvR6q6uoSC
— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 13, 2026
Black ran for 64 yards against a Rams defense that is a lot stingier than this Miami team, which allowed 100+ yards to Ashton Jeanty in Week 1. They even allowed 41 yards to Mike Washington Jr., Jeanty's backup, too.
The Niners are massive favorites in this game, so the game script lines up perfectly for Black, who could be asked to salt the game away once the Niners have a nice lead.
NFL Receiving Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and are listed in percentages, not traditional American odds.
Christian Watson OVER 61.5 receiving yards (53%)
This is a smash bet, c'mon folks! Watson went nuclear in Week 1, making those who took him in the fifth round of drafts feel pretty darn good. He finished with a 6-147-2 line, going over his prop on one long catch-and-run early in the game.
He's a freakish athlete, and it looks like he may finally be let loose in this Green Bay offense. The Packers, as we predicted, struggled to run the football and were forced to air it out. They utilized Watson all over the field, lining him up in the slot and out wide, and hitting him on both short and deep routes.
He had a 20% target share, finishing with 8 targets. I think we see Green Bay throw it around again this week against the Jets, who have a good enough run defense to force them into a pass-heavy approach. Watson should crush this number; grab it now while you can!
Jalen Coker OVER 4.5 receptions (47%)
Coker was one of the biggest surprises in Week 1, as he outgained and out-targeted his teammate, Tetairoa McMillan, in the Panthers' loss to Chicago. Coker made big plays, scoring two touchdowns and was tackled just short of another one earlier in the game.
He finished with eight catches for 138 yards on nine targets. I don't think it's a fluke at all. I think he's going to continue to be a big part of this offense along with McMillan, and I'll happily invest in his continued production when we can get him for five receptions at plus money.
Don't overthink this one. The Coker breakout is in full swing, and it's likely we see his props increase quite a bit with another big performance this week.
Mike Gesicki OVER 2.5 receptions (52%)
I am buying Mike Gesicki's big week 1. The Bengals know they have a cheat code in Gesicki, as he has the size of a tight end but can run routes with the finesse of a wide receiver. The six-foot-six Gesicki is just 245 pounds (soaking wet) and is a huge mismatch for slot cornerbacks and linebackers.
The Bengals lined him up in the slot 75% of the time and used him to help move the chains all day against the Bucs. He finished with five catches on seven targets, and we only need three this week to cash this bet. I think he gets there easily, as Houston is going to stop the run and force the Bengals to beat them through the air.
He's such an asset for Joe Burrow in this offense, especially when his two top targets, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, have tough matchups on the outside.
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