Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, September 14, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! We are full-go here at RotoBaller, as we have had a ton of NFL content pouring out of the seams. And to cap off Week 1, we have an AFC West showdown on Monday night as the Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, in what could be a preview of a potential AFC Playoff game!
This will be our first look at Jaylen Waddle and Kenneth Walker III in new uniforms, as well as Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes both returning from injuries. I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have any questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm more than happy to help y'all out!
I will provide you with daily fantasy football picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 1 -- Broncos vs. Chiefs on September 10, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Rashee Rice - WR, $14.1K (DK), $17.1K (FD)
This is going to be an extremely tough game to analyze; both teams have strong secondaries, which makes it hard to pinpoint the best spots. That being said, I'm still going to ride with Rashee Rice and hope he doesn't line up too often against Pat Surtain II. Rice lines up most of the time in the slot, which is not something Surtain covers all that often; in fact, Ja'Quan McMillian covered it 94% of the time last year.
McMillian gave up .19 Fantasy points per route run last season, while Rice was putting up a .56. Rice was a menace in the red zone as well last season; he saw a 47.4% target share in the red zone in the eight games he played. Rice has been by far Mahomes favorite target, and when he was on the field, he was seeing double the targets that other guys were seeing. If I'm not going to ride with Rice at MVP, then I'm going with this next guy.
Bo Nix - QB, $14.7K (DK), $17.7K (FD)
Bo Nix had such a frustrating end to his season last year; breaking his ankle while still leading his team to the AFC Championship Game is so brutal. I know he is ready to come back and get things going for this Broncos team; that only upgraded this offense. They added an elite WR in Jaylen Waddle to give him another option alongside Courtland Sutton. On top of that, Nix is extremely mobile, and I don't expect the ankle injury to keep him from running the ball when necessary.
Nix is going to have a solid advantage when using his feet; the Chiefs gave up the fifth most rushing TDs and 13th most rushing yards to opposing QBs last season. In two of his four starts against KC, he had 40+ rushing yards. He's also had two starts of 295+ passing yards against KC as well. I'm expecting Nix to throw early and often, getting this WR core in motion.
Other Captains/MVPs: Patrick Mahomes, J.K. Dobbins
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Jaylen Waddle - WR, $9K (DK), $9.6K (FD)
You'll notice a theme on this slate, and I really like the Broncos. Overall, I think this team is well-balanced compared to the Chiefs. Plus, they are much more build-friendly compared to the Chiefs. I'm going to ride with the newcomer, Jaylen Waddle, over Courtland Sutton. The Broncos have said how much they love Waddle and how they'll use him everywhere in the offense.
Last season was a down year for Waddle, but can you blame him? He had horrible QB play all around in Miami, and now gets a much better QB to play with in Nix. Waddle is two years removed from three straight seasons of 1,000+ yards and well over 100 targets in a season. I'm expecting a big flip for him, and it all starts here against the Chiefs.
Jaylen Waddle' FIRST big catch as a Bronco 🐎
GBvsDEN on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/u7UD9EloUb
— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026
Broncos D/ST, $4.8K (DK), $6.8K (FD)
There is always that chance that Patrick Mahomes comes out flat, and this Broncos Defense takes advantage of it. The Broncos defense was one of the best in the league last season, and I expect that to continue here. They gave up the second-least total yards and third-least points last season. The big thing here is shutting down Rashee Rice, and I know why I would say to play Rice, but I also recommend the Broncos defense.
I wouldn't play them together, but it's a different route you could take. I think the Broncos defense will be fairly low-owned, as defenses usually are. I really like the idea of a heavy Broncos stack for this slate, as I want to see Mahomes prove me wrong. He's coming off a pretty serious injury and may not be as mobile as he once was. This defense will attack heavily and could make a massive impact on the game.
Other Flex Options: Kenneth Walker III (FD only), Wil Lutz, Xavier Worthy
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Emmett Johnson - RB, $2.6K (DK), $4.4K (FD)
Emmett Johnson has really made an impact to earn the role of RB2 in this Chiefs offense. Walker will see the majority of the attempts, but with Walker's injury history, I do expect Johnson to see a decent amount of carries still. Plus, his ability to be a pass catcher could make him pretty desirable. He should remain low-owned, as his usage is still to be determined, but all it takes is one injury, and Johnson is thrust into a primary role.
.@Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson runs HARD.
LARvsKC on @NFLnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ITzTG25Jpe
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
The matchup is tough against the Broncos, but the Chiefs should still run the ball, and with the value on the side of the Chiefs being minimal, I'll take a shot on Johnson.
Marvin Mims Jr., $3K (DK), $3.4K (FD)
I think the hardest part about this slate is nailing down who is going to be that WR3 in this offense. Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant are all viable options and should be considered. Overall, I think Troy Franklin may be the safer option and has the higher floor. That being said, I love Mims Jr. as a deep threat, and he has a ton of upside if he is given the chance.
Mims was the savior in the AFC Semi-Finals last year; he caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. He has been a bit hit or miss, but with Mims, all it takes is one long throw for a touchdown, and this guy is immediate value. Franklin is expected to be the WR3, but Mims could see a decent amount of snaps, and for his price I'll gladly throw him into a few lineups.
Other Value Options: Troy Franklin, Cyrus Allen(Punt), Tyquan Thornton
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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