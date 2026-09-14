👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, September 14, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Welcome back, RotoBallers! We are full-go here at RotoBaller, as we have had a ton of NFL content pouring out of the seams. And to cap off Week 1, we have an AFC West showdown on Monday night as the Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, in what could be a preview of a potential AFC Playoff game! 

This will be our first look at Jaylen Waddle and Kenneth Walker III in new uniforms, as well as Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes both returning from injuries.  I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have any questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm more than happy to help y'all out!

I will provide you with daily fantasy football picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 1 -- Broncos vs. Chiefs on September 10, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Rashee Rice - WR, $14.1K (DK), $17.1K (FD)

This is going to be an extremely tough game to analyze; both teams have strong secondaries, which makes it hard to pinpoint the best spots. That being said, I'm still going to ride with Rashee Rice and hope he doesn't line up too often against Pat Surtain II. Rice lines up most of the time in the slot, which is not something Surtain covers all that often; in fact, Ja'Quan McMillian covered it 94% of the time last year.

McMillian gave up .19 Fantasy points per route run last season, while Rice was putting up a .56. Rice was a menace in the red zone as well last season; he saw a 47.4% target share in the red zone in the eight games he played. Rice has been by far Mahomes favorite target, and when he was on the field, he was seeing double the targets that other guys were seeing. If I'm not going to ride with Rice at MVP, then I'm going with this next guy.

Bo Nix - QB, $14.7K (DK), $17.7K (FD)

Bo Nix had such a frustrating end to his season last year; breaking his ankle while still leading his team to the AFC Championship Game is so brutal. I know he is ready to come back and get things going for this Broncos team; that only upgraded this offense. They added an elite WR in Jaylen Waddle to give him another option alongside Courtland Sutton. On top of that, Nix is extremely mobile, and I don't expect the ankle injury to keep him from running the ball when necessary.

Nix is going to have a solid advantage when using his feet; the Chiefs gave up the fifth most rushing TDs and 13th most rushing yards to opposing QBs last season. In two of his four starts against KC, he had 40+ rushing yards. He's also had two starts of 295+ passing yards against KC as well. I'm expecting Nix to throw early and often, getting this WR core in motion.

Other Captains/MVPs: Patrick Mahomes, J.K. Dobbins

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars in Week 3! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!

This is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL

— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Jaylen Waddle - WR, $9K (DK), $9.6K (FD)

You'll notice a theme on this slate, and I really like the Broncos. Overall, I think this team is well-balanced compared to the Chiefs. Plus, they are much more build-friendly compared to the Chiefs. I'm going to ride with the newcomer, Jaylen Waddle, over Courtland Sutton. The Broncos have said how much they love Waddle and how they'll use him everywhere in the offense.

Last season was a down year for Waddle, but can you blame him? He had horrible QB play all around in Miami, and now gets a much better QB to play with in Nix. Waddle is two years removed from three straight seasons of 1,000+ yards and well over 100 targets in a season. I'm expecting a big flip for him, and it all starts here against the Chiefs.

Broncos D/ST, $4.8K (DK), $6.8K (FD)

There is always that chance that Patrick Mahomes comes out flat, and this Broncos Defense takes advantage of it. The Broncos defense was one of the best in the league last season, and I expect that to continue here. They gave up the second-least total yards and third-least points last season. The big thing here is shutting down Rashee Rice, and I know why I would say to play Rice, but I also recommend the Broncos defense.

I wouldn't play them together, but it's a different route you could take. I think the Broncos defense will be fairly low-owned, as defenses usually are. I really like the idea of a heavy Broncos stack for this slate, as I want to see Mahomes prove me wrong. He's coming off a pretty serious injury and may not be as mobile as he once was. This defense will attack heavily and could make a massive impact on the game.

Other Flex Options: Kenneth Walker III (FD only), Wil Lutz, Xavier Worthy

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Emmett Johnson - RB, $2.6K (DK), $4.4K (FD)

Emmett Johnson has really made an impact to earn the role of RB2 in this Chiefs offense. Walker will see the majority of the attempts, but with Walker's injury history, I do expect Johnson to see a decent amount of carries still. Plus, his ability to be a pass catcher could make him pretty desirable. He should remain low-owned, as his usage is still to be determined, but all it takes is one injury, and Johnson is thrust into a primary role.

The matchup is tough against the Broncos, but the Chiefs should still run the ball, and with the value on the side of the Chiefs being minimal, I'll take a shot on Johnson.

Marvin Mims Jr., $3K (DK), $3.4K (FD)

I think the hardest part about this slate is nailing down who is going to be that WR3 in this offense. Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant are all viable options and should be considered. Overall, I think Troy Franklin may be the safer option and has the higher floor. That being said, I love Mims Jr. as a deep threat, and he has a ton of upside if he is given the chance.

Mims was the savior in the AFC Semi-Finals last year; he caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. He has been a bit hit or miss, but with Mims, all it takes is one long throw for a touchdown, and this guy is immediate value. Franklin is expected to be the WR3, but Mims could see a decent amount of snaps, and for his price I'll gladly throw him into a few lineups.

Other Value Options: Troy Franklin, Cyrus Allen(Punt), Tyquan Thornton

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 1 RB Matchups To Target
Week 1 Same Game Parlays


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Zay Flowers

Questionable for Week 2 with Hamstring Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Sam Darnold

Could Miss 4-6 Weeks with Glute Injury
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Justin Jefferson

Goes Off In Vikings' Comeback Against Packers
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
D'Andre Swift

Posts Massive Three-Touchdown Game
Ashton Jeanty

Leads Raiders to Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins
Ladd McConkey

Questionable with Chest Injury
Malik Nabers

Active for Week 1 Against Cowboys
Drake London

an Enormous Letdown in Season-Opening Loss
Kyler Murray

Won't Return to Week 1 Contest
Parker Washington

Leads Jaguars in Receiving in Week 1 Blowout
Trevor Lawrence

Stellar in Rout of Browns
Kyler Murray

Being Evaluated for a Concussion on Sunday
Colston Loveland

a Bust in Week 1 vs. Panthers
Josh Allen

Late-Game Heroics Push Bills Past Texans
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
CFB

Georgia Tech's Jaylen Mbakwe Taken Off On Stretcher
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Stephen Curry

Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
New York Knicks

Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Arch Manning Dealing With Wrist Injury?
CFB

Kingston Lopa Has Three Interceptions
CFB

UCF's Alonza Barnett III Leaves Game Late Against Pitt
CFB

Star Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Out Against Oregon State
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Express - Week 2 Lightning Round
Broncos vs. Chiefs: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Top D/ST Streamers for Next 3 Weeks (1, 2, 3)