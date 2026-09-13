👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Waiver Wire Express - Week 2 Lightning Round for Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Tyler Shough

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Tyler Shough - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, QB Streamers, DFS Picks

The Week 2 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Tyler Shough, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Running Backs To Add
Week 2 Wide Receivers To Add
Week 2 Tight Ends To Add
Week 2 Quarterbacks To Add
Week 2 Defenses To Add
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 1 brought plenty of fireworks, surprises, and upsets, making for a funky initial waiver pool on the horizon. Whether you're cruising to a 1-0 record on the back of a beatdown, or ailing from injuries and duds at 0-1, we're here attempting to strike a balance between preseason priors and ingesting one game's worth of data. Let's shift gears with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 2, just as you're going to intensely scrutinize your roster based on a small sample size. Key injuries to monitor are Zay Flowers (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (chest), Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), Kyler Murray (concussion), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), Dylan Sampson (knee), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up those app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. As this first week has reminded you, there is always a good reason to stay abreast of what waiver depth is available to you!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 2 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order

Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
Ray Davis
George Holani
Sione Vaki
Emari Demercado
Seth McGowan
Raheim Sanders
Chris Brooks
Devin Singletary

 

Week 2 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Jalen Coker
Wan'Dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
Ryan Flournoy
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst III
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
Jaylin Noel
Demarcus Robinson
Elijah Sarratt
Pat Bryant
Jahdae Walker
Brenen Thompson

 

Week 2 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
David Njoku
Ben Sinnott
Eli Raridon

 

Week 2 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:

Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
Cam Ward

 

Week 2 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:

Baltimore Ravens D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
San Francisco 49ers D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
Atlanta Falcons D/ST
New York Jets D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, and Tyler Shough. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, and Tyler Shough. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Tyler Shough:

Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Mayer
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker
vs
Malachi Fields
Jalen Coker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Bell
Jalen Coker
vs
Pat Bryant
Jalen Coker
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jalen Coker
vs
Zavion Thomas
Jalen Coker
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
George Holani
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Najee Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Emari Demercado
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Brooks
Tre' Harris
vs
Ray Davis
Tre' Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre' Harris
vs
Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre' Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre' Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tre' Harris
vs
George Holani
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre' Harris
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre' Harris
vs
Najee Harris
Tre' Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
vs
Emari Demercado
Tre' Harris
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tre' Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tre' Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Samaje Perine
Tre' Harris
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre' Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Sione Vaki
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre' Harris
vs
Seth McGowan
Tre' Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre' Harris
vs
Zavion Thomas
Tre' Harris
vs
Jahdae Walker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Holani
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emari Demercado
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sione Vaki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jacob Saylors
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zavion Thomas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jahdae Walker
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Jahdae Walker
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Chris Brooks
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Zavion Thomas
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacob Saylors
Tyler Shough
vs
Cooper Rush
Tyler Shough
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Shough
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Shough
vs
Sione Vaki
Tyler Shough
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Shough
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Shough
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Shough
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tyler Shough
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Shough
vs
Detroit Lions
Tyler Shough
vs
Pat Bryant
Tyler Shough
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Shough
vs
Chris Bell
Tyler Shough
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Shough
vs
Isaac TeSlaa

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Top D/ST Streamers for Next 3 Weeks (1, 2, 3)
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 1
Top Waiver Wire Adds: Nick Mariano's Picks
Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Sam Darnold

Could Miss 4-6 Weeks with Glute Injury
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Justin Jefferson

Goes Off In Vikings' Comeback Against Packers
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
D'Andre Swift

Posts Massive Three-Touchdown Game
Ashton Jeanty

Leads Raiders to Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins
Ladd McConkey

Questionable with Chest Injury
Malik Nabers

Active for Week 1 Against Cowboys
Drake London

an Enormous Letdown in Season-Opening Loss
Kyler Murray

Won't Return to Week 1 Contest
Parker Washington

Leads Jaguars in Receiving in Week 1 Blowout
Trevor Lawrence

Stellar in Rout of Browns
Kyler Murray

Being Evaluated for a Concussion on Sunday
Colston Loveland

a Bust in Week 1 vs. Panthers
Josh Allen

Late-Game Heroics Push Bills Past Texans
Derrick Henry

Opens Season with Three TDs vs. Colts
Ja'Kobi Lane

Ruled Out With Wrist Injury in Debut vs. Colts
Zay Flowers

Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Jalen Tolbert

Inactive Ahead of Week 1 Rumble vs. Raiders
Treylon Burks

Inactive Ahead of Week 1 Battle vs. Eagles
Jeremiyah Love

Active for NFL Debut
Zay Flowers

Questionable to Return With Hamstring Injury
Brian Thomas Jr.

Returns After Shoulder Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
CFB

Georgia Tech's Jaylen Mbakwe Taken Off On Stretcher
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Stephen Curry

Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
New York Knicks

Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Arch Manning Dealing With Wrist Injury?
CFB

Kingston Lopa Has Three Interceptions
CFB

UCF's Alonza Barnett III Leaves Game Late Against Pitt
CFB

Star Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Out Against Oregon State
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players