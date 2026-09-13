The Week 2 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Tyler Shough, and more.
Week 1 brought plenty of fireworks, surprises, and upsets, making for a funky initial waiver pool on the horizon. Whether you're cruising to a 1-0 record on the back of a beatdown, or ailing from injuries and duds at 0-1, we're here attempting to strike a balance between preseason priors and ingesting one game's worth of data. Let's shift gears with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 2, just as you're going to intensely scrutinize your roster based on a small sample size. Key injuries to monitor are Zay Flowers (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (chest), Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), Kyler Murray (concussion), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), Dylan Sampson (knee), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up those app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. As this first week has reminded you, there is always a good reason to stay abreast of what waiver depth is available to you!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 2 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
Ray Davis
George Holani
Sione Vaki
Emari Demercado
Seth McGowan
Raheim Sanders
Chris Brooks
Devin Singletary
Week 2 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Jalen Coker
Wan'Dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
Ryan Flournoy
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst III
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
Jaylin Noel
Demarcus Robinson
Elijah Sarratt
Pat Bryant
Jahdae Walker
Brenen Thompson
Week 2 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
David Njoku
Ben Sinnott
Eli Raridon
Week 2 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
Cam Ward
Week 2 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:
Baltimore Ravens D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
San Francisco 49ers D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
Atlanta Falcons D/ST
New York Jets D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, and Tyler Shough. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, and Tyler Shough. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Kendre Miller, Tre Harris, Caleb Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Tyler Shough:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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