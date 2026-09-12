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Planning Defenses: Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers for Next 3 Weeks (1, 2, 3)

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New York Giants Defense - Abdul Carter, Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

Frank's favorite fantasy football D/ST streamers, pickups, starts for the next 3 weeks of the 2026 season (Weeks 1, 2, 3). Read his fantasy defenses streaming planner.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers, Starts
Week 2 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers, Starts
Week 3 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers, Starts
More Fantasy Football Analysis

When you're in a tight matchup in fantasy football, nailing a D/ST streamer can put you over the top and turn a narrow loss into a close win. Planning ahead for upcoming weeks is another important part of this strategy. If you have an open spot on your roster, it's not a bad idea to get next week's D/ST streamer as well. That's where this article comes in.

We're going to provide three D/ST streamers for Weeks 1, 2, and 3. The focus is on teams projected to play with a lead because that's the type of game environment that can lead to sacks and turnovers, which is what we need in a fantasy defense.

Keep reading to find out my best D/ST streaming options for Weeks 1, 2, and 3. This will only include D/STs rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.

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Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers, Starts

Dallas Cowboys (29%) at New York Giants

The Cowboys defense is going to be significantly improved this season. Not only are they getting a full year out of stud defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but rookie safety Caleb Downs is also likely to make an immediate impact. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker comes over from the Eagles staff. He's considered to be a rising star.

Facing a Giants offense that could be without Malik Nabers, this could be a spot where they rack up sacks and turnovers. Even if Nabers plays, it's his first game off a significant knee injury, so he may be limited. With that in mind, fire up the Cowboys with confidence this week.

Tennessee Titans (23%) vs. New York Jets

The Titans defense isn't exactly that exciting, but this is a bet on matchup. We saw Geno Smith be a turnover machine last season, so there could be opportunities for the Titans to rack up interceptions in this spot. This is a projected low-scoring game with a 38.5-point total, making it an ideal environment to stream a D/ST.

Perhaps new head coach Robert Saleh will bring out more of this defense, especially in a revenge game against the team he used to coach.

New York Jets (2%) at Tennessee Titans

We can also look at the other side in this game, rolling with the Jets on the road. This is a sneaky play since they're only 2% rostered, but still worth a look. Reports out of camp were largely negative about Cam Ward, so it's unclear if we're going to see much improvement in Year 2.

With No. 2 overall pick David Bailey now on the team, the Jets have some pieces to cause issues for Ward, which could lead to sacks and turnovers. If you're in a deeper league, the Jets are worth a look. I wouldn't be surprised if they outscored the Titans D/ST in this spot.

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers, Starts

Green Bay Packers (15%) at New York Jets

The Packers will still be without Micah Parsons in Week 2, but Jonathon Gannon's defense can still wreak havoc against Geno Smith and company. Even though the Jets have an improved supporting cast, Geno is still prone to sacks and turnovers.

With the Packers favored in this game, they'll have their chance to rack up fantasy points, as they're expected to play with the lead. If you have an open roster spot right now, you can get ahead of the waiver wire rush by picking up the Packers. They're likely to be a hot commodity next week.

San Francisco 49ers (9%) vs. Miami Dolphins

The 49ers defense looked phenomenal against the Rams in Week 1. With Nick Bosa and Fred Warner back healthy, this unit is elite. I definitely underestimated them coming into the season.

After shutting down one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Niners get a smash spot at home against the Dolphins. I'm betting that Miami is going to be the worst team in the NFL, so the Niners are sure to be a hot ticket item on the waiver wire next week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3%) vs. Cleveland Browns

The Buccaneers could have an improved defense after they drafted Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round. He addresses a major need, as he can bring pressure off the edge. But more importantly, it's a great matchup here.

The Bucs will be home against Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Word out of camp is that Watson hasn't looked good at all. This could be a spot where the Bucs rack up sacks. Even if Watson is benched, it's not like Shedeur Sanders is much better, making the Bucs worth a look in Week 2.

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers, Starts

Green Bay Packers (15%) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Packers are viable streamers for both Week 2 and 3, making them a terrific pickup if you can fit them on your roster right now. Green Bay is set for a home matchup vs. the Falcons in the third week of the season.

Whether it's Tua Tagovailoa returning from injury, Cooper Rush with another spot start, or Michael Penix Jr. ready for action, it's a mouth-watering matchup for the Packers defense. This game can easily turn into a blowout. They are a top streamer to pick up and hold for the first three weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs (12%) at Miami Dolphins

The Chiefs were disappointing defensively last season, but after using both of their first-rounders on defensive players in cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has two new toys to play with.

Facing the Dolphins at home is a great spot. Miami is starting two rookies at wide receiver. Bobby Slowik is calling plays. I'm down on this offense, especially against an improving defense like the Chiefs. This one can easily turn into a blowout.

New York Giants (3%) vs. Tennessee Titans

The Giants have a lot of talent up front, including Abdul Carter, Arvell Reese, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns. That's the kind of pass rush that could have a field day against Cam Ward, especially if we haven't seen improvement from him.

I came into the year expecting the Titans to have a better offense, but the early reports haven't been good, so we'll have to see how they look in Week 1. But even if they show improvement, it's still a good spot at home for the G-Men, as it's one of the few games on the schedule where they'll be favored.

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