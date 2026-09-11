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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's Week 1 Picks (2026)

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Michael Mayer - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Jordan Love, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed, and Michael Mayer.

The 2026 NFL season is finally here, so it's time to kick off my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who are on the fringe of start-and-sit decisions so that it's more actionable for you.

On this page, you're going to find five players who I'm ranking well above consensus for Week 1. We're going to mention player props to give you a baseline to see how bold the prediction actually is, since those odds are based on median projections.

With that in mind, find out why my Week 1 bold predictions include Jordan Love, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed, and Michael Mayer.

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Jordan Love Throws For 275+ Yards and 2+ TDs

Jordan Love's passing yards prop is set at 238.5 yards, while he's +100 to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns. I think Love is going to easily eclipse that passing yards prop, throwing for 275+ yards in this one.

With Josh Jacobs out of the lineup as he's on the commissioner's exempt list, that leaves a committee backfield with MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks. It's a who's who of unproven backs. On top of that, running the ball against Brian Flores' defense is no easy task.

So what does that mean? It means we're likely to see an uptick in passing volume for the Packers. That's music to the ears of fantasy managers who roster Love.

The lack of production from Love in the past two seasons is not a question of talent, but in scheme. Matt LaFleur has deployed a more conservative offense, leaning on Jacobs and the ground game more often. But that's not going to happen as frequently this year, especially with Jacobs sidelined.

We saw Love average 244.6 passing yards per game back in 2023, so he's certainly capable of airing it out. While 275+ is bold, it helps reflect why this may, in fact, be a sneaky spot for Love.

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rushes for 60+ Yards and 1+ TD

Before I dive into this bold prediction, I have to clarify: I'm more of a Bhayshul Tuten guy. But the focus on this article is on fringe starters, so we're riding with Rodriguez here. This looks like a spot where both Jaguars running backs can have spike weeks.

The Jaguars are eight-point home favorites against the Browns. They're projected to control this game and play with a lead. That means an increase in overall rushing volume. With how poorly Deshaun Watson has looked this year, we could see the Jags get the ball back early and often as their defense dominates.

There's a legitimate chance that this one becomes a blowout, where Rodriguez is churning out yardage late in the game. His rushing yards prop is at 36.5 and his anytime touchdown is at +170 odds, so this would definitely qualify as a bold prediction.

Rodriguez was an efficient runner for the Commanders last year, and he has familiarity in Liam Coen's scheme, having played for him back in college when the two were at Kentucky.

I know the Browns could be tough against the run, but they lost Myles Garrett, and this is a bet on projected game script over matchup, especially since this is a brand-new defense.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr. Puts Up 75+ Yards and 1+ TD

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of my favorite picks in fantasy football this season. We seem to have forgotten that this was one of the best WR prospects in recent memory. I'm not ready to give up on him at 24 years old.

There's a good chance that the change in playcaller from Drew Petzing to Mike LaFleur will do wonders for Harrison. Expect LaFleur to move Harrison around to put him in more favorable matchups.

Harrison has a 47.5 receiving yards prop and is +280 to score a touchdown. With the Cardinals likely playing from behind vs. the Chargers, since they're nine-point underdogs, that could mean more passing volume.

I'm predicting that we see a drop-off in the Chargers' defense after they lost stud coordinator Jesse Minter, who went on to become the head coach of the Ravens.

With that in mind, look for LaFleur to get one of his stud wideouts involved in the offense in this one. Also, don't be surprised if the Cardinals put a bit of a scare into the Chargers here. They're not as bad as everyone thinks.

 

Jayden Reed Puts Up 75+ Yards and 1+ TD

We're already on Jordan Love to ball out due to an uptick in passing volume, so why not take one of his wide receivers? Christian Watson is the obvious choice, while Matthew Golden has gotten a lot of buzz in preseason.

However, I'm going with Jayden Reed to find some soft spots in the Vikings' defense. His receiving yards prop is at 39.5, while he's +300 to find the end zone, so this would certainly qualify as a bold prediction.

The Packers are finally moving away from their strategy of rotating wide receivers. Both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are gone, so expect to see Reed, Watson, and Golden see a ton of snaps. More routes means more opportunities to rack up yardage.

Last year, Reed dealt with injuries, but he's shown some upside throughout his career. Recall that he had two 130+ yard games in his first four to open up the 2024 season.

In what should be a close game that comes down to the wire, there's a reasonable chance that Reed can be one of the main beneficiaries in a more pass-heavy Packers offense.

 

Michael Mayer Puts Up 6+ Receptions and 1+ TD

It was shocking to see Brock Bowers ruled out against the Dolphins this week, but lucky for the Raiders, they have an excellent replacement. Michael Mayer would be a rock-solid starting tight end on a number of teams around the league.

This is a player who showed a lot of potential when forced into a larger role in Brock Bowers' absence down the stretch last year. Think back to when he caught 9-of-10 targets for 89 yards against the Giants.

Playing on a Raiders team with an underwhelming WR room that includes Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, Mayer has a chance to lead the team in targets in this game. It's a great matchup vs. the Dolphins, who look like the worst team in the NFL this season.

This is one of the few games all year where the Raiders will be favored on the point spread. I expect them to move the ball down the field, with Kirk Cousins peppering his tight end, like he did with Kyle Pitts last season.

Mayer's props may surprise you when you see them, as he has a 4.5 receptions prop, 40.5 receiving yards, and is +230 to find the end zone. I think he's going to pay off for fantasy managers who had the guts to start him.

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