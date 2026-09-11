NFL Week 1 QB Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of the regular season, from Josh Allen to Jayden Daniels.
The 2026 NFL season is officially underway. As we approach the main Week 1 slate, let's attempt to power-rank all 32 starters.
While much of this is based on previous data, let's look into the crystal ball and try to identify some early-season MVP candidates.
Let's dive in!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
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No. 32: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Watson earned the slight edge over Shedeur Sanders in this race. However, given Watson's lack of productive play over the past few seasons, Sanders should see ample opportunities later in the season.
3rd and 13 and Shedeur and the Browns convert with ease
CLEvsCHI on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IXt1OBAs7L
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
No. 31: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith has a lot to prove after a 2025 season in which he was arguably the worst quarterback in the NFL. The good news is that Smith will have much better weapons than he did in Las Vegas a year ago. Smith is entering the twilight of his career, but maybe he can have some fun in his second stint in New York.
No. 30: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis looked quite comfortable in his preseason debut. Perhaps the Dolphins will make up for what they lack in personnel with scheme. This was only a few drives in a game that does not matter, but comfort is just as important as statistics at this point in the offseason.
No. 29: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward was not sharp in his first preseason appearance of the year. That is not what you would like to see if you are a Titans fan. Ward has a lot of promise after a solid finish to his rookie year. Hopefully, he is not reverting to his early 2025 form.
No. 28: Tua Tagovailoa - Atlanta Falcons
This still seems like Tua Tagovailoa's job to lose. The fact that the Falcons have not announced him as the starter suggests that they may want Michael Penix Jr. to start. However, Penix has not been able to practice at full capacity as he continues to recover from his knee injury suffered in 2025.
No. 27: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals
Early indications suggest that the Cardinals offense could be quite good in 2026. This team was able to move the ball effectively with Jacoby Brissett under center last season. Through two preseason games, the team has been nearly unstoppable through the air. New head coach Mike LaFleur may be onto something here.
No. 26: Jaxson Dart - New York Giants
Jaxson Dart seems poised to take a huge step forward this year, as long as he can protect himself. The Giants continue to beg Dart to get down, and he does not seem to have learned his lesson from the big hits he suffered in 2025. Everything the Giants plan to do this season hinges on Dart's health. He has to find a way to protect himself.
What a throw on the run from Dart for the touchdown 🎯
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aRzenZx2L5
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
No. 25: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins continues to remain in line to start opening weekend for the Raiders. As long as he does not make many mistakes, he seems likely to hold onto the job for quite a while. Mendoza is waiting in the wings, but the Raiders remain adamant that they would like to sit him for as long as possible.
No. 24: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is back for likely the final season of his career. At this point, we cannot expect anything special from Rodgers, but the Steelers have enough talent to make a potential playoff push. Rodgers' reunification with head coach Mike McCarthy could spark some vintage performances.
No. 23: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Murray has officially won the Vikings' starting quarterback gig. It sounds like J.J. McCarthy made this a tight race, but the coaching staff will roll with a more proven veteran. Now it is up to Murray to make himself the most recent quarterback to rehabilitate his career in a new system.
No. 22: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough is ready to take a large step forward in Year 2. Unfortunately, he will begin the season already down one of his most important weapons, with Jordyn Tyson slated to miss up to two months. Still, there is a lot to like about the infrastructure around Shough. He could end up being a golden find.
No. 21: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young will look to upgrade himself in 2026. This is a prove-it year for the fourth-year pro. Young has steadily improved in each of his first three seasons, but he has never taken a massive leap. After a surprising division title in 2025, perhaps this will be the year Young's confidence jumps to the next level.
No. 20: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones recovered remarkably fast from his Achilles tear. However, the Colts are banged up around him, with Alec Pierce and Josh Downs both dealing with injuries. Keenan Allen is stepping in as a potential stabilizer, but the road will be tougher for Jones in 2026 than it was in 2025.
No. 19: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
The Texans continue to publicly state their support for C.J. Stroud. To his credit, he also sounds like a man who is getting his confidence back. If the Texans get a confident Stroud in 2026, this team could do some big things. Keep in mind they have advanced to the Divisional Round in three straight seasons.
No. 18: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix is returning from injury in 2026 with the hopes of pushing the Broncos beyond the AFC Championship Game. The AFC is still wide open with no clear front-runner. Nix will have to contend with a healthy division in 2026, something that was not the case in 2025.
No. 17: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield got paid this week, but he will still be playing like a man with a plan. Mayfield is out to prove that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL worthy of $55 million per year.
No. 16: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels received a new weapon in Stefon Diggs this August. The addition of Diggs will provide a great safety valve for Daniels. Daniels' main focus this season will need to be on his health. He was unable to stay healthy in 2025, which led to a massive regression by the Commanders.
JAYDEN DANIELS. THE FUTURE IS NOW.
📺: #WASvsDET on FOX
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4j76DTbvTL
— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2025
No. 15: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Everything is out in front of Caleb Williams; it is now up to him to seize the opportunity. The late-game heroics are fantastic and exciting to watch. However, at the end of the day, everyone wants to know if Williams is truly a good quarterback. This season will provide a great test for him.
No. 14: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts is entering yet another season with yet another offensive coordinator. He is also going to be throwing to a new stable of weapons. Hurts always seems to thrive when he is asked to work on certain aspects of his game. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is going to demand more of Hurts as a quarterback. We will see how he responds.
Snow one does Mic'd Up like Jalen Hurts 🤌 pic.twitter.com/lHM1qAT1Ix
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2025
No. 13: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love could begin the season without Josh Jacobs in the backfield, whether due to injury or suspension. Jacobs is a linchpin in this offense and someone Love relies on to take pressure off the passing game. This feels like a season in which Love will need to be his 2023 version, where we saw elite arm talent and playmaking ability.
No. 12: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy is back after a 2025 season marred by injuries. However, Purdy's weapons have not been able to stay healthy this preseason. We will see who the 49ers are able to roll out in Week 1 of the regular season, but either way, Purdy will need to make it work with whoever is ready to go.
No. 11: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Fans of Justin Herbert are hoping that the Chargers' hiring of Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator pays dividends. McDaniel worked wonders with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. Herbert is a far superior talent. This could be fun to watch if everything breaks right in Los Angeles.
“That 5-year stint in San Francisco was as meaningful of a career segment as any in my career." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aAgAoFQ5im
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2026
No. 10: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence could be the latest quarterback to step into a new tier. His performance in 2025 under head coach Liam Coen suggested that Coen is a true quarterback guru. The weapon stable is set, and Lawrence should only build on his 2025 performance.
No. 9: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold is returning to an offense that is largely unchanged. The biggest factor will be the team's new offensive coordinator, Brian Fleury. Fleury will replace Klint Kubiak, who departed for Las Vegas' head-coaching job. Fleury is out of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. If he has a knack for calling plays, this will be another big year for Seattle's offense.
No. 8: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow seems to be a bit more chipper heading into the 2026 season. The Bengals made a lot of moves to support taking pressure off the offense this offseason. If Burrow is healthy and the defense steps up, there could be a strong playoff run in the Bengals' future. Watch out.
No. 7: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has quietly put together an incredible stretch of play in Detroit. This is a perennial 4,500-yard passer. He should continue to shepherd an incredibly explosive offense in 2026. The Lions have high hopes after a down season in 2025 saw them miss the playoffs. Goff's play should put them right back in the mix.
No. 6: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson sounds energized and ready to go for this upcoming season. It seems like new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has very explosive plans for this unit. Jackson has a fantastic history of performing at his best when he enters a new system. This could be no different, with Doyle coming off Ben Johnson's staff in Detroit.
No. 5: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes looks to be on track to return in Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in 2025. Mahomes feels as though he has a lot to prove as the Chiefs look to return to former glory. The weapon situation in Kansas City is still rough, but Mahomes has done more with less in the past.
For his 30th birthday, our gift to you is 30 minutes of Patrick Mahomes highlights ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ctHBvrKMcc
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2025
No. 4: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is poised for a big season in Dallas. Much like the Bengals, the Cowboys have greatly improved their defense, which should take some pressure off Prescott. If that is the case, Prescott could play freer and looser. Either way, this offense will be very explosive. It is going to be fun to watch this team in 2026.
No. 3: Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye will look to take another big leap in 2026 with A.J. Brown entering the fold. Brown may be approaching 30, but he still has some juice left in the tank. He is a dominator on the outside, something that Maye has not had to this point in his career.
No. 2: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford seems to have been managed properly through the offseason and is healthy as we approach the regular season. The reigning MVP will look to push the Rams over the top in 2026. This roster is loaded, and if Stafford is healthy all season, there is no reason why this team cannot make a Super Bowl run.
No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Based on Week 1 of the preseason, Allen looks to already be in sync with DJ Moore. If he is, this will be a scary tandem for the rest of the AFC to face. Allen does not need Moore to be a massive statistic accumulator. All he needs is for Moore to make big plays when called upon. It seems clear that Moore is still able to do so.
Allen and Moore continue to build that connection 🦬
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LyNAjhvzIU
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
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