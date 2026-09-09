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Updated Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings: Pre-Week 1 - Malik Davis, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Tre' Harris, Kaelon Black, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Kayshon Boutte, more

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Dylan Sampson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano's updated top 85 waiver wire rankings ahead of Week 1 fantasy football in 2026. He ranks priority QB, RB, WR, TE free agent pickups for all league sizes.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Ahead of Fantasy Football Week 1?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST): Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season will kick off shortly, which means it's time to update our waiver wire rankings before Week 1. Even though the season hasn't begun, it is crucial to scan the waiver wire for potential high-upside players. Below, we have updated our rankings to reflect the latest news and injuries, with our updated fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 1 of 2026 to help you prioritize who to add ahead of your Week 1 matchup.

Despite a single snap yet to be played, there are many important players dealing with injuries that managers need to monitor, including Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, which could open the door for reserve players to sit atop the depth chart.

Our Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Pick Up Ahead of Fantasy Football Week 1?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
1 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 62 Add in All Leagues
2 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Mike Washington Jr. RB 56 Add in All Leagues
4 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Xavier Worthy WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Juwan Johnson TE 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Jalen Coker WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Keaton Mitchell RB 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jakobi Meyers WR 54 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Romeo Doubs WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Rashid Shaheed WR 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Tank Bigsby RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Dalton Schultz TE 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Terrance Ferguson TE 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Tre Tucker WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Keenan Allen WR 29 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Jonah Coleman RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Denzel Boston WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 George Holani RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
32 Jalen McMillan WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Chig Okonkwo TE 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Ray Davis RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Malik Davis RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Emmett Johnson RB 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Kaelon Black RB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Kayshon Boutte WR 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Caleb Douglas WR 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Dontayvion Wicks WR 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 20 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Najee Harris RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 T.J. Hockenson TE 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Isaac TeSlaa WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Chris Bell WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Cyrus Allen WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Zavion Thomas WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Jordan Love QB 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Baker Mayfield QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Sam Darnold QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tua Tagovailoa QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Los Angeles Chargers DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Tennessee Titans DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Detroit Lions DST 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Malik Davis, Emmett Johnson, Adonai Mitchell, Kaleb Johnson, Caleb Douglas, and more. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 1:

Malik Davis, RB, Cowboys

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 36

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis is the undisputed No. 2 option on the depth chart, making him a priority target on the waiver wire in fantasy football. Specifically, he has appeal as a handcuff for managers in 14+ team leagues, as well as managers who have Javonte Williams in leagues with 10 or 12 teams. Williams is expected to occupy an every-down role this season, which means he's a candidate for some wear and tear. If he were to miss any time due to injury, his managers would want to be ready to plug-and-play his replacement, which would be Davis.

Adding Davis off the waiver wire doesn't give managers a running back with standalone weekly fantasy value, but rather protects those managers in case Williams misses any time this season. We saw what Davis could do in the lead-back role last year, as he totaled 28 carries, 124 rushing yards, and one touchdown across the two games in which Williams played less than 50% of the snaps.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 37

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson may be a fifth-round rookie, but he's already on the fantasy radar as a potential waiver wire target. Johnson will open the year as the Chiefs' No. 2 running back, largely because he impressed the coaching staff so much with his pass-blocking ability. We may not see Johnson carve out standalone fantasy value on a weekly basis in his current role, but he would jump to the lead-back role and possess RB2 value if workhorse Kenneth Walker III were to miss time.

It's worth noting that the ex-Seahawk missed at least two games every year from 2022 through 2024, so Walker's managers would be justified in adding his handcuff off the waiver wire. Because of his potential to feast if Walker misses any time, Johnson should be picked up off the waiver wire in all leagues with 12+ teams.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 40

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has the potential to post a breakout season in his first full year with the Jets if he can build on a strong training camp. The speedy receiver has the raw tools to make him relevant in all formats, but he has struggled to be consistent throughout his NFL career. The Colts drafted Mitchell in the second round out of Texas, but he never earned consistent playing time before being traded to the Jets as part of the Sauce Gardner deal.

With New York, he averaged over seven targets per game and finished the year with 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. None of those games were with top receiver Garrett Wilson in the mix, so his target share could drop with Wilson's return and the additions of rookie pass-catchers Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Even with a slightly smaller workload, though, Mitchell still has upside after receiving praise for his work in training camp to develop his connection with new QB Geno Smith. He appears set to open the year as the WR2 in New York, and he is the WR62 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings against the Titans. While he doesn't look like a Week 1 starter in most formats, he does make sense as a stash in deep leagues due to his long-term potential and solid role.

 

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Packers

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 56

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is worth keeping an eye on while Josh Jacobs remains unavailable. The Packers traded a 2028 sixth-round pick for Johnson on Aug. 30 after his quiet rookie season in Pittsburgh, where he managed only 69 yards on 28 carries. The opportunity in Green Bay is better.

MarShawn Lloyd should get the first crack at leading the backfield, but Johnson has already worked alongside him with the first-team offense, while Chris Brooks is better suited for passing-down work. Johnson also has some familiarity with Matt LaFleur's system after playing in a similar offense during his final season at Iowa. None of that makes him a Week 1 starter, and RotoBaller currently has him at RB70 for the opener against Minnesota. The waiver outlook is more interesting than the immediate lineup value.

RotoBaller recommends Johnson in leagues with 14 or more teams, which fits where things stand. He's a speculative stash with a path to more work if this backfield stays unsettled.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 42

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, and the rookie has the potential to be the team's top receiver this season. After trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, the Dolphins will count on Douglas, Malik Washington, and Jalen Tolbert as their expected starters.

Douglas was a third-round pick out of Texas Tech and brings big-play potential, as he showed with highlight-reel catches throughout the preseason. He may be held back by the run-heavy Dolphins' offense with QB Malik Willis under center, but since he could develop into the team's No. 1 receiver by midseason, he definitely has the upside to be a fantasy factor.

If you can stash him off the waiver wire in deep leagues, he's one of the few options with such a large potential role so easily available. He's only the WR84 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, so he isn't a flex option yet, but his later-season potential gives him intriguing upside.

 

Running Backs: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 62 Add in All Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 56 Add in All Leagues
Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
George Holani RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ray Davis RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Davis RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Najee Harris RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 68 Add in All Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Coker WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 54 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 29 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Denzel Boston WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jalen McMillan WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 20 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Isaac TeSlaa WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Zavion Thomas WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Juwan Johnson TE 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dalton Schultz TE 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks: Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Jordan Love QB 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tua Tagovailoa QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST): Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Los Angeles Chargers DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Pre-Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 1 rankings, check out some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller, including more articles which are coming soon.

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Here are some links:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Malik Davis, Emmett Johnson, Tre' Harris, Kaelon Black, Adonai Mitchell, Kayshon Boutte, Caleb Douglas, Dontayvion Wicks, Ja'Kobi Lane. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Malik Davis, Emmett Johnson, Tre' Harris, Kaelon Black, Adonai Mitchell, Kayshon Boutte, Caleb Douglas, Dontayvion Wicks, Ja'Kobi Lane. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Malik Davis, Emmett Johnson, Tre' Harris, Kaelon Black, Adonai Mitchell, Kayshon Boutte, Caleb Douglas, Dontayvion Wicks, Ja'Kobi Lane:

Malik Davis
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Ray Davis
Malik Davis
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Emmett Johnson
Malik Davis
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Malachi Fields
Malik Davis
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Tre' Harris
Malik Davis
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Chig Okonkwo
Malik Davis
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Kaelon Black
Malik Davis
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Jalen McMillan
Malik Davis
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Adonai Mitchell
Malik Davis
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George Holani
Malik Davis
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Kayshon Boutte
Malik Davis
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Rashod Bateman
Malik Davis
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Caleb Douglas
Malik Davis
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Denzel Boston
Malik Davis
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Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Davis
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Ryan Flournoy
Malik Davis
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Malik Davis
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Dylan Sampson
Malik Davis
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Najee Harris
Malik Davis
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Brenton Strange
Malik Davis
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T.J. Hockenson
Malik Davis
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Jonah Coleman
Malik Davis
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Isaac TeSlaa
Malik Davis
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Hunter Henry
Malik Davis
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Chris Bell
Malik Davis
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Braelon Allen
Malik Davis
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Pat Bryant
Malik Davis
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Keenan Allen
Malik Davis
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Samaje Perine
Malik Davis
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Tre Tucker
Malik Davis
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Pat Freiermuth
Malik Davis
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Brian Robinson
Malik Davis
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Cyrus Allen
Malik Davis
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Woody Marks
Malik Davis
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Sione Vaki
Malik Davis
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Terrance Ferguson
Malik Davis
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Seth McGowan
Malik Davis
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Dalton Schultz
Malik Davis
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Jacob Saylors
Malik Davis
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Khalil Shakir
Malik Davis
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Davis
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Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Davis
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Davis
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Tyjae Spears
Malik Davis
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Keaton Mitchell
Malik Davis
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Tyler Allgeier
Malik Davis
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Tank Bigsby
Malik Davis
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Kaleb Johnson
Malik Davis
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Chris Brooks
Emmett Johnson
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Malik Davis
Emmett Johnson
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Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
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Ray Davis
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
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Jalen McMillan
Emmett Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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George Holani
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
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Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
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Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
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Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
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T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
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Isaac TeSlaa
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Bell
Emmett Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
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Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Cyrus Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Woody Marks
Emmett Johnson
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Jacob Saylors
Emmett Johnson
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Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Brooks
Tre' Harris
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Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
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Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
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Malik Davis
Tre' Harris
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
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Ray Davis
Tre' Harris
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Kayshon Boutte
Tre' Harris
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Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
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Caleb Douglas
Tre' Harris
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Chig Okonkwo
Tre' Harris
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
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Jalen McMillan
Tre' Harris
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre' Harris
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George Holani
Tre' Harris
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Najee Harris
Tre' Harris
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Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
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Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
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Isaac TeSlaa
Tre' Harris
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
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Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
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Dylan Sampson
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
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Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
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Samaje Perine
Tre' Harris
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Jonah Coleman
Tre' Harris
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Pat Freiermuth
Tre' Harris
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Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
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Cyrus Allen
Tre' Harris
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Braelon Allen
Tre' Harris
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Sione Vaki
Tre' Harris
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Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
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Seth McGowan
Tre' Harris
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Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
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Jacob Saylors
Tre' Harris
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Brian Robinson
Tre' Harris
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Kaleb Johnson
Tre' Harris
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Woody Marks
Tre' Harris
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Jaylin Noel
Tre' Harris
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Terrance Ferguson
Tre' Harris
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
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Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
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Jalen Coker
Tre' Harris
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Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
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Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
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Rashid Shaheed
Tre' Harris
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre' Harris
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Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
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Zavion Thomas
Tre' Harris
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Jahdae Walker
Tre' Harris
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Elijah Sarratt
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Najee Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kaelon Black
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
George Holani
Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre' Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Davis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ray Davis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Najee Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Holani
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cyrus Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sione Vaki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jacob Saylors
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zavion Thomas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jahdae Walker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaelon Black
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre' Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Najee Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ray Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malachi Fields
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Bell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Samaje Perine
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Holani
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Denzel Boston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Sione Vaki
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Seth McGowan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brenton Strange
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Hunter Henry
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Braelon Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Brooks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Tucker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Coker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Holani
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sione Vaki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jacob Saylors
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zavion Thomas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jahdae Walker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Najee Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre' Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Davis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ray Davis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cyrus Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sione Vaki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Seth McGowan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Holani
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacob Saylors
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zavion Thomas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jahdae Walker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Eli Raridon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Najee Harris
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chris Bell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaelon Black
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Bryant
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre' Harris
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Davis
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ray Davis
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Sione Vaki
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malachi Fields
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Seth McGowan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jacob Saylors
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
George Holani
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Zavion Thomas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Denzel Boston
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chris Brooks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jahdae Walker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Eli Raridon
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brenton Strange
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordan Love
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Coker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre Tucker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
Tyreek Hill

Recommended to Return in October
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Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
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Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
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Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
George Kittle

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Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
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Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
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L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
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Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
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Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
CFB

Jelani Thurman Has Favorable Matchup Upcoming
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

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CFB

Caleb Odom Hoping to Build on Big Week 1
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

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Jamari Johnson Could Feast in Week 2
Simon Edvinsson

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Max Strus

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Fraser Minten

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Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
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Bez Mbeng

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to be Waived by Pelicans
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Darian Mensah Looking to Follow Strong Debut
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Tanook Hines Looking to Earn Stronger Target Share
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Trent Mosley Offers High Ceiling in Week 2
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Wyatt Young Lacks Ceiling in Week 2
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Gavin Freeman is a Boom-or-Bust Week 2 Option
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Jeremiah Smith Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup
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Ahmad Hardy Out Against Kansas
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Both Iowa Quarterbacks Expected to Play in Week 2
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Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
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"Ready to Go" for Week 1
Aaron Donald

Not Quite Ready, Will Not Travel to Australia for Week 1
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
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Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Week 1
Rome Odunze

Won't Practice Tuesday, Bears "Hopeful" for Week 1
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Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

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Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Malik Nabers

Should Be "Good to Go"
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
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Kel'el Ware

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Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

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Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
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Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
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Denny Hamlin

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Dan Hooker

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Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

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Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

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Tyler Reddick

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Chase Briscoe

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Christopher Bell

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NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

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Carson Hocevar

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Jonas Brodin

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Erik Jones

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Joel Eriksson Ek

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Christopher Tanev

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Filip Chytil

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Shane McClanahan

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