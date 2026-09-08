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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 1

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Samaje Perine - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 1 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst, and more.

In This Article hide
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 1?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The NFL season begins in one day, and there is no better time to examine your fantasy roster. While many are looking to perfect their Week 1 lineup, it is crucial to always scan the waiver wire for potential lottery tickets.

Below, we will look at a few sneaky high-upside stash targets to consider icing up ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Samaje Perine, RB - CIN
5% Rostered

The first name we will spotlight is a traditional handcuff. Perine is listed to serve as the clear No. 2 option behind three-down workhorse Chase Brown. While that does limit his short-term appeal, managers looking for a potential high-end injury replacement should consider stashing Perine in deeper formats.

After a quiet 2024 season in Kansas City, Perine bounced back in Cincinnati in 2025, rushing for three touchdowns with 382 yards. He would see double-digit attempts in just two games but would see work near the goal line (taking eight within the 10-yard line and four within the five-yard line).

Given that Brown is well-suited for a breakout season and plays one of the league's top offenses, Perine could greatly benefit if he misses time. Those with an extra spot on their bench should target high-end handcuffs like Perine. With little competition behind Perine, he is one of the few high-end handcuffs on most waiver wires who would take on a full-time role in the event of an injury.

Kaleb Johnson, RB - GB
15% Rostered

The other running back has seen his stock rise this week but remains widely available. The Packers acquired Kaleb Johnson last weekend ahead of news that Josh Jacobs was shifted to the Commissioner's Exempt List. With Jacobs now unable to practice or play, the backfield duties will be sent to MarShawn Lloyd, Johnson, and Chris Brooks.

While Lloyd is expected to take the lead, Johnson could find a role as the season progresses. Even though Johnson had a disappointing rookie season in Pittsburgh, he did showcase some upside at Iowa. During his final season in college, Johnson ran for a Big Ten-leading 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Given that Lloyd has had his fair share of injuries, Johnson could find himself at the top of the depth chart later this season.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR - BAL
15% Rostered

The final two stashes this week are two rookie wide receivers. Ja'Kobi Lane joined the Ravens in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of USC. In 2025, he tallied a career-best 745 yards, but his most productive year was 2024, when he found the back of the end zone 12 times.

However, what put him on this list is his training camp performance. Throughout Ravens camp, Lane has earned praise from superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. In addition, he could have a clear path to targets if Rashod Bateman misses time due to a suspension, as he is facing three charges. Lane may open the season as the team's WR3 but find himself opposite of Zay Flowers in the No. 2 role very soon.

Ted Hurst III, WR - TB
5% Rostered

Lastly, Tampa Bay rookie Ted Hurst has put himself on the stash radar. Like Lane, Hurst has been turning heads in camp and has even flashed this potential in preseason games.

While Lane could see a path to playing time because of a looming suspension, Hurst has a path because of injuries. Currently, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are viewed as "week-to-week" by the coaching staff, but both are in line to play on Sunday, since they practiced on Monday.

Over his two seasons in college, Hurst punched in 15 TDs (in 24 games) and tallied over 1,000 yards in his final campaign. There is a path for Hurst to open the season in a full-time role if Egbuka or McMillan face any further setbacks.

Read more player news and updates for Week 1

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 1?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 61 Add in All Leagues
2 Mike Washington Jr. RB 57 Add in All Leagues
3 Tyler Allgeier RB 48 Add in All Leagues
4 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 67 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Xavier Worthy WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Jalen Coker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Tank Bigsby RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Juwan Johnson TE 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Keaton Mitchell RB 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Jakobi Meyers WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Rashid Shaheed WR 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Dalton Schultz TE 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Woody Marks RB 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Brenton Strange TE 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Terrance Ferguson TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Tre Tucker WR 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keenan Allen WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Denzel Boston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Hunter Henry TE 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Chig Okonkwo TE 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Ray Davis RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Malik Davis RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jalen McMillan WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Emmett Johnson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Kaelon Black RB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 George Holani RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Najee Harris RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Kayshon Boutte WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Caleb Douglas WR 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Dontayvion Wicks WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
44 T.J. Hockenson TE 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Isaac TeSlaa WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Roschon Johnson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Chris Brooks RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Zavion Thomas WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Cyrus Allen WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Kaleb Johnson RB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
64 Jordan Love QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Tyler Shough QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Sam Darnold QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 C.J. Stroud QB 28 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Los Angeles Chargers DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Tennessee Titans DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Detroit Lions DST 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst III, Kaleb Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst III, Kaleb Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst III, Kaleb Johnson:

Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Bell
Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Bryant
Samaje Perine
vs
Sione Vaki
Samaje Perine
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Samaje Perine
vs
Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Brooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Malachi Fields
Samaje Perine
vs
Zavion Thomas
Samaje Perine
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Samaje Perine
vs
Cyrus Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Caleb Douglas
Samaje Perine
vs
Jahdae Walker
Samaje Perine
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Samaje Perine
vs
Jaylin Noel
Samaje Perine
vs
Najee Harris
Samaje Perine
vs
Jacob Saylors
Samaje Perine
vs
George Holani
Samaje Perine
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Samaje Perine
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
vs
Eli Raridon
Samaje Perine
vs
Tre' Harris
Samaje Perine
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Love
Samaje Perine
vs
Jalen McMillan
Samaje Perine
vs
Baker Mayfield
Samaje Perine
vs
Malik Davis
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Shough
Samaje Perine
vs
Ray Davis
Samaje Perine
vs
Malik Willis
Samaje Perine
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Samaje Perine
vs
Daniel Jones
Samaje Perine
vs
Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Sam Darnold
Samaje Perine
vs
Rashod Bateman
Samaje Perine
vs
C.J. Stroud
Samaje Perine
vs
Denzel Boston
Samaje Perine
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Samaje Perine
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Samaje Perine
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Bryce Young
Samaje Perine
vs
Tre Tucker
Samaje Perine
vs
Kirk Cousins
Samaje Perine
vs
Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
vs
Cam Ward
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonah Coleman
Samaje Perine
vs
Geno Smith
Samaje Perine
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Samaje Perine
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Samaje Perine
vs
Brenton Strange
Samaje Perine
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyjae Spears
Samaje Perine
vs
Tank Bigsby
Samaje Perine
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
vs
Woody Marks
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Braelon Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malachi Fields
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Bryant
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chris Bell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Najee Harris
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Sione Vaki
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
George Holani
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Seth McGowan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Roschon Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaelon Black
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chris Brooks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre' Harris
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Zavion Thomas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jahdae Walker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Davis
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ray Davis
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jacob Saylors
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Eli Raridon
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Denzel Boston
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordan Love
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Baker Mayfield
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre Tucker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Shough
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Willis
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Daniel Jones
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Sam Darnold
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brenton Strange
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
C.J. Stroud
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Braelon Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brian Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Woody Marks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Bryce Young
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kirk Cousins
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Coker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Love
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bryce Young
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cam Ward
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Geno Smith
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tennessee Titans
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Detroit Lions
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Buffalo Bills
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Kaleb Johnson
vs
George Holani
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chicago Bears
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Davis
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ray Davis
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 2
Top Waiver Wire Adds: Nick Mariano's Picks
Best Week 1 Kicker Streamers to Start
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes


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Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
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