Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 1 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! The NFL season begins in one day, and there is no better time to examine your fantasy roster. While many are looking to perfect their Week 1 lineup, it is crucial to always scan the waiver wire for potential lottery tickets.
Below, we will look at a few sneaky high-upside stash targets to consider icing up ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Samaje Perine, RB - CIN
5% Rostered
The first name we will spotlight is a traditional handcuff. Perine is listed to serve as the clear No. 2 option behind three-down workhorse Chase Brown. While that does limit his short-term appeal, managers looking for a potential high-end injury replacement should consider stashing Perine in deeper formats.
After a quiet 2024 season in Kansas City, Perine bounced back in Cincinnati in 2025, rushing for three touchdowns with 382 yards. He would see double-digit attempts in just two games but would see work near the goal line (taking eight within the 10-yard line and four within the five-yard line).
Given that Brown is well-suited for a breakout season and plays one of the league's top offenses, Perine could greatly benefit if he misses time. Those with an extra spot on their bench should target high-end handcuffs like Perine. With little competition behind Perine, he is one of the few high-end handcuffs on most waiver wires who would take on a full-time role in the event of an injury.
Kaleb Johnson, RB - GB
15% Rostered
The other running back has seen his stock rise this week but remains widely available. The Packers acquired Kaleb Johnson last weekend ahead of news that Josh Jacobs was shifted to the Commissioner's Exempt List. With Jacobs now unable to practice or play, the backfield duties will be sent to MarShawn Lloyd, Johnson, and Chris Brooks.
While Lloyd is expected to take the lead, Johnson could find a role as the season progresses. Even though Johnson had a disappointing rookie season in Pittsburgh, he did showcase some upside at Iowa. During his final season in college, Johnson ran for a Big Ten-leading 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Given that Lloyd has had his fair share of injuries, Johnson could find himself at the top of the depth chart later this season.
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR - BAL
15% Rostered
The final two stashes this week are two rookie wide receivers. Ja'Kobi Lane joined the Ravens in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of USC. In 2025, he tallied a career-best 745 yards, but his most productive year was 2024, when he found the back of the end zone 12 times.
However, what put him on this list is his training camp performance. Throughout Ravens camp, Lane has earned praise from superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. In addition, he could have a clear path to targets if Rashod Bateman misses time due to a suspension, as he is facing three charges. Lane may open the season as the team's WR3 but find himself opposite of Zay Flowers in the No. 2 role very soon.
Ted Hurst III, WR - TB
5% Rostered
Lastly, Tampa Bay rookie Ted Hurst has put himself on the stash radar. Like Lane, Hurst has been turning heads in camp and has even flashed this potential in preseason games.
While Lane could see a path to playing time because of a looming suspension, Hurst has a path because of injuries. Currently, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are viewed as "week-to-week" by the coaching staff, but both are in line to play on Sunday, since they practiced on Monday.
Over his two seasons in college, Hurst punched in 15 TDs (in 24 games) and tallied over 1,000 yards in his final campaign. There is a path for Hurst to open the season in a full-time role if Egbuka or McMillan face any further setbacks.
Ted Hurst III Earning a Larger Role for the Buccaneers https://t.co/ZArto60k7z
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 1, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 1
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Cyrus Allen, KC
- Jonah Coleman, DEN
- Emmett Johnson, KC
- Kaelon Black, SF
- Dontayvion Wicks, PHI
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 1?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|41
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|44
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Woody Marks
|RB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Ray Davis
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Malik Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|37
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|38
|George Holani
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|39
|Najee Harris
|RB
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|40
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|19
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Chris Bell
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|64
|Jordan Love
|QB
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|43
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Malik Willis
|QB
|41
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|40
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|28
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Bryce Young
|QB
|13
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Cam Ward
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|84
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|New York Jets
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst III, Kaleb Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst III, Kaleb Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst III, Kaleb Johnson:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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